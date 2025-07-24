eSignatureGuarantee.com, An Online Medallion Guarantee Verification Platform, Acquired by Entrepreneur Jess Heron

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- eSignature Guarantee, a trusted online medallion stamp verification solution platform that simplified a traditionally complex financial process, has been acquired by entrepreneur and operator Jess Heron.

Since its launch, eSignatureGuarantee.com has been a valued resource for tens of thousands of shareholders and investors across the country who need a compliant and more convenient way to get things done. As banks pulled back from branch-based services, the platform filled the gap with a digital approach that made things faster, easier, and accessible from anywhere.

For co-founder Seth Farbman, this was more than another exit: “One of the most important things I look for when selling a company is identifying someone who sees the value in what has already been built and who is ready to carry it forward with the same care. There is a certain connection to an idea when you take it from seed to sale. The goal is always to make sure it reaches its full potential and that the client audience is taken care of going forward. Jess Heron is the right person for this next chapter.”

Jess Heron brings deep experience in scaling platforms and building customer-first technology. He said: “We see incredible upside and opportunity to extend the solution across new use cases, while continuing to serve shareholders, trusts, funds and corporate holders who depends on a trusted digital medallion verification experience. I am excited for what comes next.”

Yoel Goldfeder added: “We are proud that eSignature Guarantee succeeded by integrating legal integrity and securities compliance with practical utility, offering a solution that met the standards of the industry while simplifying the experience for those it served."

With this acquisition, the eSignatureGuarantee.com platform will continue to operate without interruption, while the new leadership team explores new integrations and expanded service offerings to further simplify the medallion guarantee process. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For those looking to use the service, feel free to visit www.eSignatureGuarantee.com.

About eSignature Guarantee

eSignatureGuarantee.com is a secure, online platform that offers Medallion Signature Guarantees for individual and institutional shareholders. Since its founding, the platform has served thousands of users who required fast, compliant, and remote solutions for financial transactions that traditionally required in-person banking services.

Contact:

info@esignatureguarantee.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com