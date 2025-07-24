SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating AVDX, IRTC, HAYW, and ITOS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating AvidXchange Holdings, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Hayward Holdings, Inc., and iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)

On July 11, 2025, an investor filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of shareholders challenging the sale of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. to TPG Global, LLC and Corpay, Inc. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating whether the sale of AvidXchange to TPG Global and Corpay for $10.00 in cash per share is fair to AvidXchange shareholders. Some analysts had maintained a $15.00 per share price target for AvidXchange, suggesting that the agreed-upon buyout price may be insufficient. On behalf of AvidXchange shareholders, Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC)

Morris Kandinov LLP reminds investors that on June 3, 2025, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against iRhythm Technologies, paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)

Morris Kandinov LLP reminds investors that on June 4, 2025, Judge William J. Martini of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Hayward Holdings, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS)

Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating whether the sale of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Concentra will acquire iTeos for $10.047 in cash per share, plus one non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive: (i) 100% of the closing net cash of iTeos in excess of $475 million; and (ii) 80% of any net proceeds received from any disposition of certain of iTeos’ product candidates that occurs within six months following the closing. On behalf of iTeos shareholders, Morris Kandinov may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101