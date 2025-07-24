XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before September 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights – XIFR

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of XPLR Infrastructure, LP f/k/a Nextera Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: XIFR).

Shareholders who purchased shares of XIFR during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: September 27, 2023 to January 27, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPLR was struggling to maintain its operations as a yieldco; (ii) defendants temporarily relieved this issue by entering into certain financing arrangements, described herein, while downplaying the attendant risks; (iii) XPLR could not resolve those financings before their maturity date without risking significant unitholder dilution; (iv) as a result, defendants planned to halt cash distributions to investors and instead redirect those funds to, inter alia, resolve those financings; (v) as a result of all the foregoing, XPLR’s yieldco business model and distribution growth rate was unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: September 8, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of XIFR during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 8, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

