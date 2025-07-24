Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™, today announced that financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 will be released after markets closes on Thursday, August 7th.
Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 7th, to discuss the results of the quarter, and to host a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 800-717-1738 (or 646-307-1865 for international callers) and provide access code 35370. Participants should ask for the “Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link: Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast and via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, where it will also be archived for future reference.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
OP: 212-915-2568
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com
About Apyx Medical Corporation:
Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and now the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical publications. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com