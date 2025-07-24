CervoMed to Present New Data from Phase 2b RewinD-LB Study at AAIC 2025 and Host Conference Call on July 28, 2025

Company to share primary endpoint results at 32-Weeks from Extension phase following late-breaking presentations at Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC) 2025

Conference call and webcast to be held Monday, July 28 at 8:00 AM ET

BOSTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, July 28 at 8:00 AM ET to share new results, including the primary endpoint results at 32-weeks of the Extension phase, from the Phase 2b RewinD-LB study of neflamapimod in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). The details of the upcoming late-breaking presentations at AAIC 2025 can be found here.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, July 28, 2025.

About the RewinD-LB Phase 2b Study in Dementia with Lewy Bodies and Next Steps

The RewinD-LB clinical study is a randomized, 16-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study evaluating oral neflamapimod (40mg TID), with a 32-week neflamapimod only treatment Extension phase, in 159 patients with DLB. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease co-pathology, as assessed by plasma ptau181 levels, were excluded from the study. Compared to patients with “pure” DLB – who may comprise up to 50% of the total diagnosed DLB patient population at any given time – DLB patients with AD co-pathology have significant, irreversible neuronal loss in the hippocampus that limits response to treatment. The primary outcome measure in the study is change in the Clinical Dementia Rating – Sum of Boxes, and secondary endpoints include Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - CGIC, the Timed Up and Go test, and a cognitive test battery. The RewinD-LB study is funded primarily by a $21.3 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Aging, which is expected to be disbursed over the course of the study as costs are incurred. The study includes 43 sites across in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. Participants completing the 16-week Initial phase of the study were able to continue in the study while receiving neflamapimod treatment for an additional 32-week Extension phase, within which the same efficacy assessments were conducted during the first 16 weeks as were obtained during the Initial phase.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. Neflamapimod is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with DLB.

