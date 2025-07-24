Spectrum Wine Generates $1.4 Million in Sales During its Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Griffin Studios Summer Auction

SANTA ANA, Calif. and COSTA MESA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Wine, a leading wine and spirits auctioneer and retailer that has sold over $180 million of wine since its 2009 founding, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries, American’s oldest and most accomplished numismatic auctioneer—both subsidiaries of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK)—partnered to host a live auction on July 12, 2025.

Held at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Griffin Studios in Costa Mesa, California, the event showcased the extraordinary collection of Malik M. Hasan, M.D., and generated $1.4 million in sales from in-person and online bidders. Additional lots from Dr. Hasan’s collection remain available through Spectrum Wine’s ongoing weekly auctions.

Dr. Hasan's discerning taste was evident throughout the collection, with a particular focus on Bordeaux in case quantities. His "Case Room" alone housed over 300 original wooden cases (OWCs) of Bordeaux. First Growths were exceptionally well-represented, with over 900 bottles spanning 20 vintages. Additional highlights included two cases of 1998 Petrus, 1987 Le Pin, multiple cases of 1976 German Riesling in its original cardboard case, as well as a wonderful selection of Burgundies from perennial favorites such as Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Coche-Dury, Henri Jayer, Ramonet, and a large selection of Comte Georges de Vogüé Musigny.

“The exceptional results from the sale of Dr. Hasan's collection reflect both the continued strength of the global fine wine market and the power of Spectrum Wine's engaged, knowledgeable community of eager bidders,” said Jason Boland, President of Spectrum Wine. “From start to finish, the energy in the room and online was palpable. We are incredibly proud to have brought this distinguished collection to auction, grateful for the trust Dr. Hasan placed in us, and thankful to our enthusiastic bidders around the world who continue to drive strong prices for truly special, well-sourced wines.”

Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, added, “I am pleased that our purpose-built auction event space, Griffin Studios, served as the platform for this successful event. We look forward to future opportunities to collaborate for events that suit our clients’ spirited interest.”

Notable Lots Sold Included:

Lot 74 - Mouton Rothschild 2000, 6 Bottles

Realized $8,979

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065345

Lot 144 - La Mission Haut-Brion 1990, 12 Bottles in the OWC

Realized $9,840

Highest global result achieved in 2025.

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065415

Lot 206 - Pétrus 1998, 12 Bottles in OWC

Realized $39,975

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065477

Lot 388 - Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Echézeaux 2000, 6 Bottles in OWC

Realized $14,145

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065659

Lot 590 - Domaine Henri Boillot Montrachet 2002, 12 Bottles in OC

Realized $9,840

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065861

Lot 564 - Dom Pérignon Œnothèque 1975, 1 Bottle in OWC

Realized $2,460

Second highest all-time global hammer results

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065835

Lot 573 - Domaine Leflaive Bâtard-Montrachet 2003, 6 Bottles

Realized $4,305 vs $3,500 high estimate

Highest price achieved since November 2021, third highest all-time global hammer results

https://www.spectrumwine.com/Auctions/AuctionLot.aspx?LotID=3065844

About Spectrum Wine

Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, Spectrum Wine is a global marketplace for buying, selling, and storing fine and rare vintage wines and spirits. Through live auctions and weekly online auctions, Spectrum connects collectors, bidders, and consignors from around the world, offering a trusted and seamless platform to acquire, sell, and store the world’s most sought-after wines and spirits.

Founded in 2009, Spectrum has sold over $180 million in wine and spirits through its online auction and retail platforms, as well as its brick-and-mortar store in Santa Ana, California. The company’s flagship facility in Santa Ana is one of the largest wine storage facilities in the country, with additional refrigerated storage locations in Newport Beach and Hong Kong.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 90+ year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few.

World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, the Augustana Collection of gold rarities from across western Europe, the Richard Margolis Collection of world coins and medals and The Thos. H. Law Collection. Recently the firm was awarded the privilege of bringing the most valuable world coin collection to auction – the L. E. Bruun Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, Miami, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Sacramento, Virginia, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Paris and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and currency, Ancient coins and World coins and currency in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows, and the Maastricht Paper Money shows.

Spectrum Wine Contact

Powell Yang

PYang@spectrumwine.com

949-748-4845

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Contact

Christine Karstedt, Executive Vice President

ckarstedt@stacksbowers.com