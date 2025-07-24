Pharvaris Announces Closing of $201.2 Million Upsized Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ZUG, Switzerland, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris N.V. (“Pharvaris,” Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized underwritten public offering of 9,562,500 ordinary shares (which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 ordinary shares) and pre-funded warrants to purchase 500,000 ordinary shares. The gross proceeds to Pharvaris from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $201.2 million. All securities in the offering were sold by Pharvaris.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Cantor, Oppenheimer & Co., and Van Lanschot Kempen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Pharvaris pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the registration statement.

About Pharvaris N.V.

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris intends to provide injectable-like efficacy™ and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of oral therapies to prevent and treat bradykinin-mediated angioedema attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3).