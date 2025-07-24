Revel Energy Issues 2025 Deadline Alert for Commercial Solar Projects Amid Federal Tax Credit Shifts

Irvine, CA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revel Energy, a California-based commercial solar provider, announced today a 2025 advisory urging CFOs and VPs of Operations to initiate solar and energy storage projects this year. The company warns that upcoming federal policy changes—introduced in the newly passed "Big Beautiful Bill"—will create a 2026 ‘certainty cliff’ that may disrupt project economics, supply chains, and eligibility for the full Investment Tax Credit (ITC).





What the Big Beautiful Bill means for Commercial Solar Projects

While the bill preserves the valuable 30-50% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and 100% bonus depreciation, it introduces significant future risks for projects that are not underway by mid-2026. These risks threaten to complicate project economics and delay returns for businesses that wait.

"Our conversations with financial leaders are no longer just about ROI; they're about risk," said Alan Lee, CEO of Revel Energy. "Waiting until 2026 introduces significant uncertainty around equipment costs, regulatory compliance, and project timelines. Acting in 2025 is the most prudent financial path to lock in project costs, guarantee incentive values, and achieve budgetary certainty on energy expenses for the next decade and beyond."

The Looming Certainty Cliff: Why Waiting Introduces Risk

Revel Energy has identified three key areas of uncertainty created by the new legislation that make starting in 2025 a critical strategic advantage:

Supply Chain & Cost Volatility: Beginning in 2026, stricter and more complex "domestic content" requirements for solar components will take effect. This will expose new projects to potential supply chain bottlenecks and price fluctuations. Projects initiated in 2025 can lock in equipment orders under current, more flexible rules, mitigating this future cost risk. The Interconnection Logjam: Grid infrastructure is already strained. With the new deadlines forcing a rush of projects, the queue for interconnection approvals is expected to grow significantly. Starting the process in 2025 secures a company’s place in line, preventing costly delays that could jeopardize project completion and the capture of tax benefits. Complex Eligibility Deadlines: The bill mandates that commercial solar projects must either begin construction by July 4, 2026, or be placed in service by December 31, 2027. Navigating permitting and safe harbor rules to meet these deadlines adds a layer of complexity that can be avoided by starting well in advance.

New Financial Modeling Tool for Strategic Planners

To empower financial leaders to make data-driven decisions, Revel Energy has launched a new Commercial Solar ITC Calculator. This strategic planning tool allows decision-makers to model potential financial outcomes, estimate tax benefits under the new bill, and understand the long-term impact on operating expenses and property value (NOI).

"We designed the calculator to give CFOs and VPs of Finance a clear, immediate picture of the financial case for acting now," added Lee. "It translates complex policy into a clear financial model, which is essential for any major capital investment."

For more information or to schedule a strategic consultation, visit https://revel-energy.com.





About Revel Energy



Revel Energy designs, installs, and manages custom solar, energy storage, and EV charging solutions for commercial and industrial facilities across California. The firm specializes in helping business leaders maximize energy ROI, reduce operating expenses, and navigate complex energy policy to achieve their financial and sustainability goals.

Media Contact



Tyler Crossno

Marketing Lead

tcrossno@revel-energy.com

(949) 668-0557







