Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Results of Its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ATHENS, Greece, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today the official results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, held on July 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. local time in Washington, DC, USA. The following proposals were approved by the Company's shareholders:

Mr. George Taniskidis and Mr. Apostolos Tamvakakis were re-elected as Class C Directors to serve for a term of three years until the Company’s 2028 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Proposal One"); and



Deloitte Certified Public Accountants, S.A. was approved as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 ("Proposal Two").



About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. The Company has a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of two intermediate containership newbuildings in the fourth quarter of 2027, Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.

