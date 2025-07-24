OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

RED BANK, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $16.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease from $23.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and a decrease from $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported net income available to common stockholders of $36.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease from $51.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended,
 
Performance Ratios (Annualized):
June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 June 30,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2024
 
Return on average assets0.49% 0.62% 0.70% 0.56% 0.76% 
Return on average stockholders’ equity3.86  4.85  5.61  4.36  6.13  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (a)5.66  7.05  8.10  6.36  8.86  
Return on average tangible common equity (a)5.66  7.40  8.51  6.36  9.30  
Efficiency ratio71.93  65.67  62.86  68.82  61.17  
Net interest margin2.91  2.90  2.71  2.91  2.76  
 

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were $17.7 million and $38.0 million, respectively, or $0.31 and $0.66 per diluted share, a decrease from $22.7 million and $48.3 million, respectively, or $0.39 and $0.83 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and a decrease from $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $26.4 million and $58.8 million, or $0.46 and $1.02 per diluted share, as compared to $32.7 million and $68.9 million, respectively, or $0.56 and $1.18 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year periods, and $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

 For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended,
 
Core Ratios1 (Annualized):June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 June 30,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2024
 
Return on average assets 0.53%  0.62%  0.68%  0.58%  0.72% 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 6.17   7.00   7.86   6.59   8.38  
Return on average tangible common equity 6.17   7.34   8.26   6.59   8.81  
Efficiency ratio 72.28   65.81   63.47   69.06   62.24  
Diluted earnings per share$0.31  $0.35  $0.39  $0.66  $0.83  
PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.46   0.56   0.56   1.02   1.18  
                     

 

Key developments for the recent quarter are described below:

  • Loan Growth: Total loans increased $59.8 million, representing a 2% annualized growth rate, which included $131.7 million of commercial and industrial loan growth. The commercial loan pipeline reached a record high of $790.8 million, which increased 111% from $375.6 million in the linked quarter.
  • Premier Banking: Launched in mid-April and is demonstrating strong progress with approximately 200 new relationships and $115.0 million in new deposits in the first few weeks of operation.  
  • Capital: The Company repurchased 1,003,550 shares during the quarter and redeemed all of its preferred stock. Book value per share decreased $0.63 to $28.64 while tangible book value per share increased $0.18 to $19.34 as compared to the linked quarter.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to present our current quarter results, which reflected loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality metrics, capital returns through share repurchases, and modest net interest income and margin expansion.” Mr. Maher added, “Looking ahead, we expect to continue to build on this momentum from our commercial banking teams with a record commercial loan pipeline and new deposit relationship opportunities.”

The Company’s Board of Directors declared its 114th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on August 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record on August 4, 2025.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude merger related expenses, net (gain) loss on equity investments, net gain on sale of trust business, the opening provision for credit losses in connection with the acquisition of Spring Garden Capital Group, LLC (“Spring Garden”), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses (exclusive of the Spring Garden opening provision). Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.  

Results of Operations

During the current quarter, the Company redeemed all of its preferred stock for an aggregate payment of $57.4 million, at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, which resulted in a net loss on redemption of $1.8 million. Additionally, the current quarter included professional fees of $1.6 million related to recruitment fees for the Company’s recent commercial banking hires and non-recurring benefits of $1.1 million in other income.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024

Net interest income increased to $87.6 million, from $82.3 million, primarily reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.71%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds outpacing the decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $138.2 million primarily due to a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, commercial loans, partly offset by an increase in residential loans. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.14%, primarily due to lower cost of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased 31 basis points to 2.06%, from 2.37%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $132.8 million, primarily due to decreases in other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024

Net interest income increased to $174.3 million, from $168.5 million, reflecting the net impact of the decreasing interest rate environment. Net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.76%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.04% for both periods.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $185.8 million, primarily driven by a decrease in securities and, to a lesser extent, loans. The average yield decreased to 5.14%, from 5.25%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 3.09%. The total cost of deposits decreased to 2.06%, from 2.34%. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $179.6 million, primarily due to decreases in total deposits and other borrowings, partly offset by an increase in FHLB advances.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. March 31, 2025

Net interest income increased by $1.0 million, to $87.6 million from $86.7 million and net interest margin increased to 2.91%, from 2.90%, primarily reflecting the impact of purchase accounting and prepayment fees of 0.04% and 0.03%, respectively.

Average interest-earning assets decreased by $46.5 million, primarily due to a decrease in securities. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.14%, from 5.13%.

Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $36.1 million, primarily due to decreases in interest-bearing checking deposits and FHLB advances, partly offset by an increase in time deposits. The total cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.77%, from 2.78%, primarily due to lower cost of time deposits, partly offset by an increase in the cost of other borrowings. The total cost of deposits remained stable at 2.06% for both periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively, as compared to $3.1 million and $3.7 million for the corresponding prior year periods, and $5.3 million for the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by net loan charge-offs of $2.2 million, a net reserve build due to mix-shift into commercial and industrial loans, and an increase in unfunded credit commitments.

Net loan charge-offs were $2.2 million and $2.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the corresponding prior year periods and $636,000 for the linked quarter. The current and linked quarter includes charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000 related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. The current quarter includes $1.6 million of charge-offs related to two commercial relationships related to the Company’s recent acquisition. The prior year includes the impact of a $1.6 million charge-off on a single commercial real estate relationship.

Non-interest Income

Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024

Other income increased to $11.7 million, as compared to $11.0 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations related to net gains on equity investments of $488,000 in the current quarter, and $887,000 for the prior year quarter.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $1.1 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $757,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.1 million, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $260,000.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024

Other income decreased to $23.0 million, as compared to $23.3 million. Other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $693,000 related to net gains on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $4.0 million related to net gains on equity investments and sale of a portion of the Company’s trust business.

Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $3.0 million. The primary drivers were increases related to net gain on sale of loans of $1.3 million, commercial loan swap income of $448,000 and non-recurring other income of $1.9 million in the current period, partly offset by a loss on other real estate operations of $276,000.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. March 31, 2025

Other income in the linked quarter was $11.3 million and was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income increased by $197,000. The primary driver was non-recurring other income of $1.1 million as noted above, partly offset by non-recurring other income of $842,000 in the prior quarter and a decrease in commercial loan swap income of $413,000.

Non-interest Expense

Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024

Operating expenses increased by $12.9 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $58.6 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $7.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking teams hired during the current quarter. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $2.2 million, primarily due to recruitment fees, other operating expenses of $1.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, data processing expense of $790,000, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, and increased marketing spend of $366,000.

Six months ended June 30, 2025 vs. June 30, 2024

Operating expenses increased to $135.8 million, as compared to $117.3 million. Operating expenses were adversely impacted by non-core operations related to FDIC special assessment in the prior year of $418,000.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $18.9 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $11.1 million, mostly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, annual merit increases, and the additional commercial banking team hires. Additional drivers were increases in other operating expenses of $2.9 million, mostly due to additional loan servicing expense, professional fees of $1.9 million, primarily due to the recruitment fees, data processing of $1.5 million, partly due to acquisitions at the end of the prior year, occupancy of $577,000, and marketing of $484,000.

Three months ended June 30, 2025 vs. March 31, 2025

Operating expenses increased by $7.2 million to $71.5 million, as compared to $64.3 million. The primary drivers were increases in compensation and benefits of $3.5 million due to additional banking team hires, partly offset by $1.3 million of normal incentive-related adjustments in the prior quarter, and professional fees of $1.9 million primarily due to recruitment of commercial bankers noted above. Additionally, other operating expense increased by $1.4 million, partly related to higher title costs.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes was $5.8 million and $12.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $7.1 million and $17.7 million for the same prior year periods and $6.8 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 23.2% and 23.7% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to 22.5% and 25.0% for the same prior year periods and 24.1% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was negatively impacted by 1.6% due to a non-recurring write-off of a deferred tax asset of $1.2 million.

Financial Condition

June 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

Total assets decreased by $93.4 million to $13.33 billion, from $13.42 billion, primarily due to decreases in total debt securities. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $91.9 million to $735.6 million, from $827.5 million, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $76.9 million to $969.0 million, from $1.05 billion, primarily due to principal repayments. Total loans increased by $67.0 million to $10.19 billion, from $10.12 billion, while the loan pipeline increased by $648.1 million to $954.8 million, from $306.7 million, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $593.3 million. Other assets decreased by $33.4 million to $152.3 million, from $185.7 million, primarily due to a decrease in market values associated with customer interest rate swap programs.

Total liabilities decreased by $34.3 million to $11.68 billion, from $11.72 billion primarily related to a funding mix-shift. Deposits increased by $166.1 million to $10.23 billion, from $10.07 billion, primarily due to an increase in time deposits. Time deposits increased to $2.30 billion, from $2.08 billion, representing 22.5% and 20.7% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included an increase in brokered time deposits of $448.1 million, partly offset by a decrease in retail time deposits of $229.4 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.5%, as compared to 100.5%. FHLB advances decreased by $133.9 million to $938.7 million, from $1.07 billion partly driven by a shift to slightly favorably priced brokered deposits.

Other liabilities decreased by $63.6 million to $234.8 million, from $298.4 million, primarily due to a decrease in the market values of derivatives associated with customer interest rate swaps and related collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at June 30, 2025, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio which declined to 11.0%, driven primarily by stock repurchases and increased lending commitments.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased to $1.64 billion, as compared to $1.70 billion, primarily due to the redemption of preferred stock for $55.5 million and capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases, partially offset by net income. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased by $4.4 million primarily due to increases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

During the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,401,945 shares totaling $24.3 million representing a weighted average cost of $17.17. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase program. On July 16, 2025, the Company announced its Board of Directors authorized a 2025 Stock Repurchase Program to repurchase up to an additional 3.0 million shares.

The Company’s tangible common equity2 decreased by $1.7 million to $1.11 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 12.33% at June 30, 2025, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 5 basis points during the year to 8.67%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share decreased to $28.64, as compared to $29.08. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $19.34, as compared to $18.98.

 

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.  

Asset Quality

June 30, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024

The Company’s non-performing loans decreased to $33.5 million, from $35.5 million, and represented 0.33% and 0.35% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 236.54%, as compared to 207.19%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans decreased to $14.7 million, from $36.6 million, primarily related to residential loans. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned decreased to $153.3 million, from $159.9 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.78% of total loans, as compared to 0.73%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans decreased to $26.7 million, from $27.6 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 296.75%, as compared to 266.73%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, decreased to $12.2 million, from $33.6 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $13.3 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “will”, “should”, “may”, “view”, “opportunity”, “potential”, or similar expressions or expressions of confidence. The Company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, and retaliatory responses, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations. These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
 
Assets            
Cash and due from banks$170,599 $163,721 $123,615 $181,198 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 735,561  746,168  827,500  721,484 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $809 at June
30, 2025, $898 at March 31, 2025, $967 at December 31, 2024 and $958 at June 30, 2024
(estimated fair value of $896,090 at June 30, 2025, $926,075 at March 31, 2025, $952,917 at
December 31, 2024 and $1,003,850 at June 30, 2024)		 968,969  1,005,476  1,045,875  1,105,843 
Equity investments 87,808  87,365  84,104  104,132 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 106,538  102,172  108,634  92,679 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $79,266 at June 30, 2025,
$78,798 at March 31, 2025, $73,607 at December 31, 2024 and $68,839 at June 30, 2024		 10,119,781  10,058,072  10,055,429  9,961,117 
Loans held-for-sale 15,744  9,698  21,211  2,062 
Interest and dividends receivable 44,032  44,843  45,914  50,976 
Other real estate owned 7,680  1,917  1,811   
Premises and equipment, net 113,474  114,588  115,256  117,392 
Bank owned life insurance 271,184  269,398  270,208  267,867 
Assets held-for-sale       28 
Goodwill 523,308  523,308  523,308  506,146 
Intangibles 10,834  11,740  12,680  7,859 
Other assets 152,335  170,812  185,702  202,972 
         Total assets$13,327,847 $13,309,278 $13,421,247 $13,321,755 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Deposits$10,232,442 $10,177,023 $10,066,342 $9,994,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 938,687  891,021  1,072,611  789,337 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers 61,490  65,132  60,567  80,000 
Other borrowings 198,019  197,808  197,546  424,490 
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 18,759  28,789  23,031  25,168 
Other liabilities 234,770  240,388  298,393  332,074 
         Total liabilities 11,684,167  11,600,161  11,718,490  11,645,086 
Stockholders’ equity:            
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity 1,642,846  1,708,322  1,701,650  1,675,885 
Non-controlling interest 834  795  1,107  784 
         Total stockholders’ equity 1,643,680  1,709,117  1,702,757  1,676,669 
         Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$13,327,847 $13,309,278 $13,421,247 $13,321,755 
 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 For the Three Months Ended, For the Six Months Ended,
 
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 June 30,
2024
 June 30,
2025
 June 30,
2024
 
 |---------------------- (Unaudited) ----------------------| |---------- (Unaudited) -----------|
 
Interest income:                  
Loans$135,478  $133,019  $136,049 $268,497  $273,170 
Debt securities 15,950   17,270   19,039  33,220   38,900 
Equity investments and other 3,397   3,414   4,338  6,811   8,958 
        Total interest income 154,825   153,703   159,426  308,528   321,028 
Interest expense:                  
Deposits 52,273   51,046   60,071  103,319   119,926 
Borrowed funds 14,916   16,005   17,092  30,921   32,615 
        Total interest expense 67,189   67,051   77,163  134,240   152,541 
        Net interest income 87,636   86,652   82,263  174,288   168,487 
Provision for credit losses 3,039   5,340   3,114  8,379   3,705 
        Net interest income after provision for credit losses 84,597   81,312   79,149  165,909   164,782 
Other income (loss):                  
Bankcard services revenue 1,619   1,463   1,571  3,082   2,987 
Trust and asset management revenue 374   406   419  780   945 
Fees and service charges 4,969   4,712   5,015  9,681   9,488 
Net gain on sales of loans 1,177   858   420  2,035   777 
Net gain on equity investments 488   205   887  693   2,810 
Net loss from other real estate operations (260)  (16)    (276)   
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,786   1,852   1,726  3,638   3,588 
Commercial loan swap income 207   620   241  827   379 
Other 1,373   1,153   706  2,526   2,297 
        Total other income 11,733   11,253   10,985  22,986   23,271 
Operating expenses:                  
Compensation and employee benefits 40,242   36,740   33,136  76,982   65,895 
Occupancy 5,454   5,497   5,175  10,951   10,374 
Equipment 869   921   1,068  1,790   2,198 
Marketing 1,541   1,108   1,175  2,649   2,165 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 2,898   2,983   2,685  5,881   5,820 
Data processing 6,808   6,647   6,018  13,455   11,974 
Check card processing 1,156   1,170   1,075  2,326   2,125 
Professional fees 4,336   2,425   2,161  6,761   4,893 
Amortization of intangibles 906   940   810  1,846   1,654 
Other operating expenses 7,264   5,863   5,317  13,127   10,194 
        Total operating expenses 71,474   64,294   58,620  135,768   117,292 
        Income before provision for income taxes 24,856   28,271   31,514  53,127   70,761 
Provision for income taxes 5,771   6,808   7,082  12,579   17,719 
        Net income 19,085   21,463   24,432  40,548   53,042 
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 39   (46)  59  (7)  2 
        Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. 19,046   21,509   24,373  40,555   53,040 
Dividends on preferred shares 1,004   1,004   1,004  2,008   2,008 
Loss on redemption of preferred stock 1,842        1,842    
        Net income available to common stockholders$16,200  $20,505  $23,369 $36,705  $51,032 
Basic earnings per share$0.28  $0.35  $0.40 $0.63  $0.87 
Diluted earnings per share$0.28  $0.35  $0.40 $0.63  $0.87 
Average basic shares outstanding 57,738   58,102   58,356  57,889   58,489 
Average diluted shares outstanding 57,740   58,111   58,357  57,891   58,490 
 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLEAt
 
  June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
 
Commercial:                     
Commercial real estate - investor $5,068,125  $5,200,137  $5,287,683  $5,273,159  $5,324,994  
Commercial and industrial:                     
      Commercial and industrial - real estate  914,406   896,647   902,219   841,930   857,710  
      Commercial and industrial - non-real estate  862,504   748,575   647,945   660,879   616,400  
            Total commercial and industrial  1,776,910   1,645,222   1,550,164   1,502,809   1,474,110  
               Total commercial  6,845,035   6,845,359   6,837,847   6,775,968   6,799,104  
Consumer:                     
Residential real estate  3,119,232   3,053,318   3,049,763   3,003,213   2,977,698  
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other
consumer")		  220,820   226,633   230,462   242,975   242,526  
               Total consumer  3,340,052   3,279,951   3,280,225   3,246,188   3,220,224  
               Total loans  10,185,087   10,125,310   10,118,072   10,022,156   10,019,328  
Deferred origination costs (fees), net  13,960   11,560   10,964   10,508   10,628  
Allowance for loan credit losses  (79,266)  (78,798)  (73,607)  (69,066)  (68,839) 
               Loans receivable, net $10,119,781  $10,058,072  $10,055,429  $9,963,598  $9,961,117  
Mortgage loans serviced for others $288,211  $222,963  $191,279  $142,394  $104,136  
 At June 30, 2025
Average Yield		                     
Loan pipeline (1):                      
Commercial6.98% $790,768  $375,622  $197,491  $199,818  $166,206  
Residential real estate6.51   146,921   116,121   97,385   137,978   80,330  
Other consumer8.51   17,110   12,681   11,783   13,788   12,586  
            Total6.94% $954,799  $504,424  $306,659  $351,584  $259,122  
 


  For the Three Months Ended
 
  June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
  Average Yield                
Loan originations:                  
 Commercial (2)7.14% $425,877 $233,968 $268,613 $245,886 $56,053 
 Residential real estate6.37   274,314  167,162  235,370  169,273  121,388 
 Other consumer8.52   15,813  15,825  11,204  15,760  16,970 
       Total6.88% $716,004 $416,955 $515,187 $430,919 $194,411 
Loans sold (3)  $142,431 $104,991 $127,508 $65,296 $45,045 
 

(1) Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2) Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million and $76.1 million for the threemonths ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(3) Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.

DEPOSITSAt
 
  June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Type of Account               
 Non-interest-bearing$1,686,627 $1,660,738 $1,617,182 $1,638,447 $1,632,521 
 Interest-bearing checking 3,845,602  4,006,653  4,000,553  3,896,348  3,667,837 
 Money market 1,377,999  1,337,570  1,301,197  1,288,555  1,210,312 
 Savings 1,022,918  1,052,504  1,066,438  1,071,946  1,115,688 
 Time deposits (1) 2,299,296  2,119,558  2,080,972  2,220,871  2,367,659 
       Total deposits$10,232,442 $10,177,023 $10,066,342 $10,116,167 $9,994,017 
  

(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $522.8 million, $370.5 million, $74.7 million, $201.0 million, and $401.6 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024,and June 30, 2024, respectively.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
 
ASSET QUALITY (1)
June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Non-performing loans:                    
 Commercial real estate - investor$20,457  $23,595  $17,000  $12,478  $19,761  
 Commercial and industrial:                    
 Commercial and industrial - real estate 4,499   4,690   4,787   4,368   4,081  
 Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 311   22   32   122   434  
       Total commercial and industrial 4,810   4,712   4,819   4,490   4,515  
 Residential real estate 5,318   5,709   10,644   9,108   7,213  
 Other consumer 2,926   2,954   3,064   2,063   1,933  
 Total non-performing loans (1)$33,511  $36,970  $35,527  $28,139  $33,422  
 Other real estate owned 7,680   1,917   1,811        
 Total non-performing assets$41,191  $38,887  $37,338  $28,139  $33,422  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$14,740  $46,246  $36,550  $15,458  $9,655  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2)                    
 Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$8,129  $8,307  $3,232  $3,043  $3,210  
 Performing 31,986   27,592   27,631   20,652   20,529  
       Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial
         difficulty (2)		$40,115  $35,899  $30,863  $23,695  $23,739  
Allowance for loan credit losses$79,266  $78,798  $73,607  $69,066  $68,839  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable (3) 0.78%  0.78%  0.73%  0.69%  0.69% 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing
   loans (3)		 236.54   213.14   207.19   245.45   205.97  
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.33   0.37   0.35   0.28   0.33  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.31   0.29   0.28   0.21   0.25  
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans                    
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses$20,934  $21,737  $22,006  $15,323  $16,058  
Non-performing PCD loans 6,800   7,724   7,931   2,887   2,841  
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 2,590   10,489   2,997   1,279   1,188  
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 20   22   23   24   26  
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans                    
Non-performing loans (1) 26,711   29,246   27,596   25,252   30,581  
Non-performing assets 34,391   31,163   29,407   25,252   30,581  
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 12,150   35,757   33,553   14,179   8,467  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (2) 40,095   35,877   30,840   23,671   23,713  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing
   loans (3)		 296.75%  269.43%  266.73%  273.51%  225.10% 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.26   0.29   0.27   0.25   0.31  
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.26   0.23   0.22   0.19   0.23  
                      

(1) The quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively, and the quarter ended September 30, 2024 included the resolution of a single commercial relationship exposure of $7.2 million.
(2) Balances represent only modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023. 
(3) Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $5.0 million, $5.6 million, $6.0 million, $5.7 million and $6.1 million at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and June 30, 2024, respectively. 

    
            
                      
NET LOAN (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIESFor the Three Months Ended 
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries:                    
 Loan charge-offs$(2,415) $(798) $(55) $(124) $(1,600) 
 Recoveries on loans 197   162   213   212   148  
 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries$(2,218) $(636) $158  $88  $(1,452) 
 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average total loans (annualized) 0.09%  0.03%  NM*  NM*  0.06% 
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:                    
 Commercial (1)$(1,666) $25  $92  $129  $(1,576) 
 Residential real estate (2) (348)  (720)  (17)  (6)  87  
 Other consumer (2) (204)  59   83   (35)  37  
 Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries$(2,218) $(636) $158  $88  $(1,452) 
                      

(1) The three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million and a single commercial real estate relationship of $1.6 million, respectively.
(2) The three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.
* Not meaningful as amounts are net loan recoveries.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
Assets:                             
Interest-earning assets:                             
Interest-earning deposits and short-
   term investments		$111,631  $1,090 3.92% $95,439  $983 4.18% $132,574  $1,770 5.37%
Securities (2) 1,917,114   18,257 3.82   2,003,206   19,701 3.99   2,058,711   21,607 4.22 
Loans receivable, net (3)                             
Commercial 6,786,611   100,004 5.91   6,781,005   98,260 5.88   6,845,988   102,620 6.03 
Residential real estate 3,091,227   31,861 4.12   3,065,679   31,270 4.08   2,978,749   29,072 3.90 
Other consumer 225,311   3,613 6.43   228,553   3,489 6.19   246,024   4,357 7.12 
Allowance for loan credit
losses, net of deferred loan
costs and fees		 (66,364)      (61,854)      (58,270)    
Loans receivable, net 10,036,785   135,478 5.41   10,013,383   133,019 5.37   10,012,491   136,049 5.46 
Total interest-earning assets 12,065,530   154,825 5.14   12,112,028   153,703 5.13   12,203,776   159,426 5.25 
Non-interest-earning assets 1,182,543         1,199,865         1,237,442       
Total assets$13,248,073        $13,311,893        $13,441,218       
Liabilities and Stockholders’
Equity:		                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                             
Interest-bearing checking$3,990,602   20,605 2.07% $4,135,952   21,433 2.10% $3,862,060   21,043 2.19%
Money market 1,342,194   9,718 2.90   1,322,003   9,353 2.87   1,183,429   10,482 3.56 
Savings 1,029,490   1,680 0.65   1,058,015   1,785 0.68   1,164,203   2,604 0.90 
Time deposits 2,175,564   20,270 3.74   1,916,109   18,475 3.91   2,337,458   25,942 4.46 
Total 8,537,850   52,273 2.46   8,432,079   51,046 2.46   8,547,150   60,071 2.83 
FHLB Advances 880,746   9,933 4.52   996,293   11,359 4.62   711,801   8,746 4.94 
Securities sold under
agreements to repurchase		 60,477   419 2.78   64,314   428 2.70   72,305   478 2.66 
Other borrowings 260,655   4,564 7.02   283,150   4,218 6.04   541,266   7,868 5.85 
Total borrowings 1,201,878   14,916 4.98   1,343,757   16,005 4.83   1,325,372   17,092 5.19 
Total interest-bearing
liabilities		 9,739,728   67,189 2.77   9,775,836   67,051 2.78   9,872,522   77,163 3.14 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,639,045         1,597,972         1,626,165       
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 186,653         222,951         268,078       
Total liabilities 11,565,426         11,596,759         11,766,765       
Stockholders’ equity 1,682,647         1,715,134         1,674,453       
Total liabilities and
stockholders’ equity		$13,248,073        $13,311,893        $13,441,218       
Net interest income    $87,636        $86,652        $82,263   
Net interest rate spread (4)       2.37%        2.35%        2.11%
Net interest margin (5)       2.91%        2.90%        2.71%
Total cost of deposits (including
non-interest-bearing deposits)		       2.06%        2.06%        2.37%
 


  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025
 2024
 (dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost (1)
 Assets:                   
 Interest-earning assets:                   
 Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$106,230  $2,073 3.94% $147,883  $3,995 5.43%
 Securities (2) 1,959,922   37,958 3.91   2,078,566   43,863 4.24 
 Loans receivable, net (3)                   
 Commercial 6,783,823   198,265 5.89   6,885,518   207,041 6.05 
 Residential real estate 3,078,524   63,131 4.10   2,976,608   57,668 3.87 
 Other consumer 226,923   7,101 6.31   247,210   8,461 6.88 
 Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred
loan costs and fees		 (64,121)      (58,705)    
 Loans receivable, net 10,025,149   268,497 5.39   10,050,631   273,170 5.46 
 Total interest-earning assets 12,091,301   308,528 5.14   12,277,080   321,028 5.25 
 Non-interest-earning assets 1,188,506         1,221,889       
       Total assets$13,279,807        $13,498,969       
 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                   
 Interest-bearing liabilities:                   
 Interest-bearing checking$4,062,502   42,039 2.09% $3,894,013   41,838 2.16%
 Money market 1,332,154   19,070 2.89   1,137,716   19,653 3.47 
 Savings 1,043,674   3,465 0.67   1,259,960   7,066 1.13 
 Time deposits 2,046,927   38,745 3.82   2,375,760   51,369 4.35 
       Total 8,485,257   103,319 2.46   8,667,449   119,926 2.78 
 FHLB Advances 938,200   21,293 4.58   678,309   16,517 4.90 
 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 62,385   846 2.73   70,403   889 2.54 
 Other borrowings 271,840   8,782 6.51   521,084   15,209 5.87 
 Total borrowings 1,272,425   30,921 4.90   1,269,796   32,615 5.17 
 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,757,682   134,240 2.77   9,937,245   152,541 3.09 
 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,618,622         1,630,374       
 Non-interest-bearing liabilities 204,702         257,603       
       Total liabilities 11,581,006         11,825,222       
 Stockholders’ equity 1,698,801         1,673,747       
       Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$13,279,807        $13,498,969       
 Net interest income    $174,288        $168,487   
 Net interest rate spread (4)       2.37%        2.16%
 Net interest margin (5)       2.91%        2.76%
 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-
bearing deposits)		       2.06%        2.34%
  

(1) Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2) Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3) Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.
(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
Selected Financial Condition Data:               
Total assets$13,327,847 $13,309,278 $13,421,247 $13,488,483 $13,321,755 
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 735,561  746,168  827,500  911,753  721,484 
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities
      credit losses		 968,969  1,005,476  1,045,875  1,075,131  1,105,843 
Equity investments 87,808  87,365  84,104  95,688  104,132 
Restricted equity investments, at cost 106,538  102,172  108,634  98,545  92,679 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses 10,119,781  10,058,072  10,055,429  9,963,598  9,961,117 
Deposits 10,232,442  10,177,023  10,066,342  10,116,167  9,994,017 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 938,687  891,021  1,072,611  891,860  789,337 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers
      and other borrowings		 259,509  262,940  258,113  501,090  504,490 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,643,680  1,709,117  1,702,757  1,694,508  1,676,669 
 


 For the Three Months Ended,
 
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Selected Operating Data:                 
Interest income$154,825 $153,703  $159,620  $161,525 $159,426 
Interest expense 67,189  67,051   76,291   79,306  77,163 
Net interest income 87,636  86,652   83,329   82,219  82,263 
Provision for credit losses (excluding Spring Garden) 3,039  5,340   2,041   517  3,114 
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses      1,426      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 84,597  81,312   79,862   81,702  79,149 
Other income (excluding equity investments and sale of trust) 11,245  11,048   12,237   11,826  10,098 
Net gain (loss) on equity investments 488  205   (5)  1,420  887 
Net gain on sale of trust business         1,438   
Operating expenses (excluding merger related expenses) 71,474  64,294   64,739   62,067  58,620 
Merger related expenses      110   1,669   
Income before provision for income taxes 24,856  28,271   27,245   32,650  31,514 
Provision for income taxes 5,771  6,808   5,083   7,464  7,082 
Net income 19,085  21,463   22,162   25,186  24,432 
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 39  (46)  253   70  59 
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.$19,046 $21,509  $21,909  $25,116 $24,373 
Net income available to common stockholders$16,200 $20,505  $20,905  $24,112 $23,369 
Diluted earnings per share$0.28 $0.35  $0.36  $0.42 $0.40 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments
      included in net interest income		$420 $219  $20  $741 $1,086 
 


 At or For the Three Months Ended
 
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):               
Performance Ratios (Annualized):               
Return on average assets (3)0.49% 0.62% 0.61% 0.71% 0.70% 
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)0.51  0.65  0.64  0.74  0.73  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3)3.86  4.85  4.88  5.68  5.61  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4)5.66  7.05  7.12  8.16  8.10  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4)5.66  7.40  7.47  8.57  8.51  
Stockholders’ equity to total assets12.33  12.84  12.69  12.56  12.59  
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (4) 8.67  9.19  9.06  9.10  9.08  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 8.67  8.76  8.62  8.68  8.64  
Net interest rate spread2.37  2.35  2.11  2.06  2.11  
Net interest margin2.91  2.90  2.69  2.67  2.71  
Operating expenses to average assets2.16  1.96  1.90  1.89  1.75  
Efficiency ratio (5)71.93  65.67  67.86  65.77  62.86  
Loan-to-deposit ratio99.50  99.50  100.50  99.10  100.30  
 


 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 
 2025 2024 
Performance Ratios (Annualized):      
Return on average assets (3)0.56% 0.76% 
Return on average tangible assets (3) (4)0.58  0.79  
Return on average stockholders’ equity (3) 4.36  6.13  
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (3) (4) 6.36  8.86  
Return on average tangible common equity (3) (4) 6.36  9.30  
Net interest rate spread2.37  2.16  
Net interest margin2.91  2.76  
Operating expenses to average assets2.06  1.75  
Efficiency ratio (5)68.82  61.17  
 


  At or For the Three Months Ended
 
  June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Trust and Asset Management:                    
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”)$141,921  $149,106  $147,956  $152,797  $150,519  
Nest Egg AUA/M 462,664   453,803   431,434   430,413   403,647  
Total AUA/M 604,585   602,909   579,390   583,210   554,166  
Per Share Data:                    
Cash dividends per common share$0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  
Book value per common share at end of period 28.64   29.27   29.08   29.02   28.67  
Tangible book value per common share at end of period (4)  19.34   19.16   18.98   19.28   18.93  
Common shares outstanding at end of period 57,383,975   58,383,525   58,554,871   58,397,094   58,481,418  
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period    57,370   57,370   57,370   57,370  
Number of full-service customer facilities: 40   39   39   39   39  
Quarterly Average Balances                    
 Total securities$1,917,114  $2,003,206  $2,116,911  $2,063,633  $2,058,711  
 Loans receivable, net 10,036,785   10,013,383   10,018,742   9,958,794   10,012,491  
 Total interest-earning assets 12,065,530   12,112,028   12,331,483   12,232,672   12,203,776  
 Total goodwill and intangibles 534,734   535,657   534,942   513,731   514,535  
 Total assets 13,248,073   13,311,893   13,545,052   13,438,696   13,441,218  
 Time deposits 2,175,564   1,916,109   2,212,750   2,339,370   2,337,458  
 Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 10,176,895   10,030,051   10,286,489   10,175,856   10,173,315  
 Total borrowings 1,201,878   1,343,757   1,328,016   1,333,245   1,325,372  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,739,728   9,775,836   9,987,129   9,874,358   9,872,522  
 Non-interest bearing deposits 1,639,045   1,597,972   1,627,376   1,634,743   1,626,165  
 Stockholders' equity 1,682,647   1,715,134   1,703,326   1,689,035   1,674,453  
 Tangible stockholders’ equity (4) 1,147,913   1,179,477   1,168,384   1,175,304   1,159,918  
                      
Quarterly Yields and Costs                    
 Total securities 3.82%  3.99%  4.09%  4.23%  4.22% 
 Loans receivable, net 5.41   5.37   5.38   5.46   5.46  
 Total interest-earning assets 5.14   5.13   5.15   5.26   5.25  
 Time deposits 3.74   3.91   4.34   4.58   4.46  
 Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits) 2.06   2.06   2.32   2.44   2.37  
 Total borrowed funds 4.98   4.83   4.91   5.07   5.19  
 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.77   2.78   3.04   3.20   3.14  
 Net interest spread 2.37   2.35   2.11   2.06   2.11  
 Net interest margin 2.91   2.90   2.69   2.67   2.71  
                      

(1) With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2) Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3) Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4) Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” 
(5) Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 
 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Core Earnings:                    
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$16,200  $20,505  $20,905  $24,112  $23,369  
Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core
items:		                    
Spring Garden opening provision for credit losses       1,426        
Net (gain) loss on equity investments (488)  (205)  5   (1,420)  (887) 
Net gain on sale of trust business          (1,438)    
Merger related expenses       110   1,669     
Income tax expense (benefit) on items 115   49   (388)  270   188  
Loss on redemption of preferred stock 1,842              
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)$17,669  $20,349  $22,058  $23,193  $22,670  
Income tax expense$5,771  $6,808  $5,083  $7,464  $7,082  
Provision for credit losses 3,039   5,340   3,467   517   3,114  
Less: non-core provision for credit losses       1,426        
Less: income tax expense (benefit) on non-core items 115   49   (388)  270   188  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)$26,364  $32,448  $29,570  $30,904  $32,678  
Core earnings diluted earnings per share$0.31  $0.35  $0.38  $0.39  $0.39  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share$0.46  $0.56  $0.51  $0.53  $0.56  
                     
Core Ratios (Annualized):                    
Return on average assets 0.53%  0.62%  0.65%  0.69%  0.68% 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 6.17   7.00   7.51   7.85   7.86  
Return on average tangible common equity 6.17   7.34   7.89   8.24   8.26  
Efficiency ratio 72.28   65.81   67.74   66.00   63.47  
 


 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
 
 2025 2024 
Core Earnings:        
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$36,705  $51,032  
Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items:        
Net gain on equity investments(1) (693)  (2,810) 
Net gain on sale of trust business    (1,162) 
FDIC special assessment    418  
Income tax expense on items 164   830  
Loss on redemption of preferred stock 1,842     
Core earnings (Non-GAAP)$38,018  $48,308  
Income tax expense$12,579  $17,719  
Provision for credit losses 8,379   3,705  
Less: income tax expense on non-core items 164   830  
Core earnings PTPP (Non-GAAP)$58,812  $68,902  
Core diluted earnings per share$0.66  $0.83  
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share$1.02  $1.18  
         
Core Ratios (Annualized):        
Return on average assets 0.58%  0.72% 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 6.59   8.38  
Return on average tangible common equity 6.59   8.81  
Efficiency ratio 69.06   62.24  
 


 June 30,
2025
 March 31,
2025
 December 31,
2024
 September 30,
2024
 June 30,
2024
 
Tangible Equity:                    
Total stockholders' equity$1,643,680  $1,709,117  $1,702,757  $1,694,508  $1,676,669  
Less:                    
Goodwill 523,308   523,308   523,308   506,146   506,146  
Intangibles 10,834   11,740   12,680   7,056   7,859  
Tangible stockholders' equity 1,109,538   1,174,069   1,166,769   1,181,306   1,162,664  
Less:                    
Preferred stock    55,527   55,527   55,527   55,527  
Tangible common equity$1,109,538  $1,118,542  $1,111,242  $1,125,779  $1,107,137  
                     
Tangible Assets:                     
Total assets$13,327,847  $13,309,278  $13,421,247  $13,488,483  $13,321,755  
Less:                    
Goodwill 523,308   523,308   523,308   506,146   506,146  
Intangibles 10,834   11,740   12,680   7,056   7,859  
Tangible assets$12,793,705  $12,774,230  $12,885,259  $12,975,281  $12,807,750  
                     
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets 8.67%  9.19%  9.06%  9.10%  9.08% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.67%  8.76%  8.62%  8.68%  8.64% 
 

Recommended Reading