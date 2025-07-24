MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

 | Source: MidWestOne Bank MidWestOne Bank

IOWA CITY, Iowa, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) ("we," "our," or the "Company") today reported results for the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Summary1

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased 15% to $24.5 million2.
    • Net interest margin (tax equivalent) was 3.57%2; core net interest margin expanded 13 basis points ("bps") to 3.49%.2
    • Noninterest income was $10.2 million.
    • Noninterest expense was $35.8 million.
    • Efficiency ratio improved to 56.20%2 from 59.38%2.
  • Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, reflected credit loss expense of $11.9 million stemming primarily from a single commercial real estate ("CRE") office credit.
  • Criticized loans ratio improved 32 bps to 5.15%.
  • Allowance for credit losses ratio increased to 1.50%, due primarily to the single CRE office credit.
  • Annualized loan growth of 7.4%.
  • Tangible book value per share of $23.92,2 an increase of 2.4%.
  • Common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio improved 5 bps to 11.02%.
  • Provided notice of redemption for all $65.0 million aggregate principal of the Company's 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 set to reprice on July 30th.

CEO Commentary

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Due to the expertise of our MidWestOne team, we continued to execute well on our 2025 strategic initiatives. Strong loan growth and back book loan re-pricing led to tax equivalent net interest margin expansion of 13 basis points, to 3.57%2, and to 5% linked quarter net interest income growth. Investments in our relationship fee income businesses continue to bear fruit with wealth management, Small Business Administration ("SBA"), and residential mortgage revenues up quarter over quarter.

We maintained our expense discipline even as we added significant customer facing talent in Denver and the Twin Cities, as well as invested in our platforms to drive internal efficiencies and improve the customer experience.

Earnings and certain asset quality measures were unfavorably impacted by a single $24 million suburban Twin Cities CRE office credit. The loan was originated in June 2022 and previously classified, but moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter. A receiver is in place, resolution efforts have begun, and a specific reserve was established, which led to an increase in our allowance for credit losses ratio to 1.50%.

Our balance sheet, capital, and underlying earnings strength position us well for the second half of 2025 as we continue to make significant progress in building a high-performing, relationship-driven community bank.”

__________________
1 Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2025 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.
2 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
 As of or for the quarter ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Financial Results          
Revenue $60,231  $57,575  $57,901  $117,806  $102,382 
Credit loss expense  11,889   1,687   1,267   13,576   5,956 
Noninterest expense  35,767   36,293   35,761   72,060   71,326 
Net income  9,980   15,138   15,819   25,118   19,088 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(3)  24,464   21,282   22,140   45,746   31,056 
Adjusted earnings(3)  10,176   15,301   8,132   25,479   12,621 
Per Common Share          
Diluted earnings per share $0.48  $0.73  $1.00  $1.20  $1.21 
Adjusted earnings per share(3)  0.49   0.73   0.52   1.22   0.80 
Book value  28.36   27.85   34.44   28.36   34.44 
Tangible book value(3)  23.92   23.36   28.27   23.92   28.27 
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality          
Loans In millions $4,381.2  $4,304.2  $4,287.2  $4,381.2  $4,287.2 
Investment securities In millions  1,235.0   1,305.5   1,824.1   1,235.0   1,824.1 
Deposits In millions  5,388.1   5,489.1   5,412.4   5,388.1   5,412.4 
Net loan charge-offs In millions  0.2   3.1   0.5   3.3   0.7 
Allowance for credit losses ratio  1.50%  1.25%  1.26%  1.50%  1.26%
Selected Ratios          
Return on average assets  0.65%  1.00%  0.95%  0.82%  0.58%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(3)  3.57%  3.44%  2.41%  3.51%  2.37%
Return on average equity  6.81%  10.74%  11.91%  8.74%  7.23%
Return on average tangible equity(3)  8.84%  13.75%  15.74%  11.24%  9.98%
Efficiency ratio(3)  56.20%  59.38%  56.29%  57.75%  62.83%


REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue

       Change Change
       2Q25 vs 2Q25 vs
(Dollars in thousands) 2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24
Net interest income $49,982 $47,439 $36,347 5% 38%
Noninterest income  10,249  10,136  21,554 1% (52)%
Total revenue, net of interest expense $60,231 $57,575 $57,901 5% 4%


Total revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.7 million from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher net interest income and noninterest income during the quarter. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, total revenue increased $2.3 million due to higher net interest income partially offset by lower noninterest income.

Net interest income of $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 increased $2.5 million from the first quarter of 2025 due to higher earning asset volumes and yields and lower funding costs, partially offset by higher funding volumes. When compared to the second quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $13.6 million due to higher earning asset yields and lower funding volumes and costs, partially offset by lower earning asset volumes.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.57%3 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.44%3 in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest bearing liability costs. Total earning asset yield increased 12 bps from the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase of 10 bps in loan yield. Interest bearing liability costs during the second quarter of 2025 decreased 2 bps to 2.39%, primarily due to reductions in long-term debt costs and interest bearing deposits of 13 bps and 2 bps, to 6.28% and 2.29%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2025.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.57%3 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 2.41%3 in the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher earning asset yields and lower interest bearing liability costs. Total earning assets yield increased 75 bps from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases of 189 bps and 12 bps in total investment securities and loan yields, respectively. Interest bearing liability costs decreased 46 bps to 2.39%, due to long-term debt costs of 6.28% and interest bearing deposit costs of 2.29%, which decreased 67 bps, and 25 bps, respectively, from the second quarter of 2024.

__________________
3 Non-GAAP measure. See the separate Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Noninterest Income

      Change Change
      2Q25 vs 2Q25 vs
(Dollars in thousands)2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24
Investment services and trust activities$3,705  $3,544  $3,504 5% 6%
Service charges and fees 2,190   2,131   2,156 3% 2%
Card revenue 1,934   1,744   1,907 11% 1%
Loan revenue 1,417   1,194   1,525 19% (7)%
Bank-owned life insurance 677   1,057   668 (36)% 1%
Investment securities gains, net    33   33 (100)% (100)%
Other 326   433   11,761 (25)% (97)%
Total noninterest income$10,249  $10,136  $21,554 1% (52)%
          
MSR adjustment (included above in Loan revenue)$(264) $(213) $129 24% (305)%


Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 increased $0.1 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $0.2 million each in loan revenue, card revenue, and investment services and trust activities revenue. The increase in loan revenue was due primarily to a $0.2 million increase in mortgage origination fee revenue, coupled with an increase of $0.2 million in SBA gain on sale revenue. The increase in card revenue was driven primarily by higher interchange fee income. The increase in investment services and trust activities revenue was driven by higher assets under administration. Partially offsetting these increases was a decline of $0.4 million in bank-owned life insurance revenue stemming from the death benefit recognized in the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $11.3 million from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the decline in other revenue stemming from the $11.1 million gain realized in connection with the sale of our Florida banking operations in the second quarter of 2024. Also contributing to the decline in noninterest income was a $0.4 million unfavorable change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, which is included in loan revenue, and a decline of $0.4 million in swap origination fee income, which is recorded in other revenue. Partially offsetting these declines was an increase of $0.2 million in investment services and trust activities revenue, driven by higher assets under administration.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense

      Change Change
      2Q25 vs 2Q25 vs
(Dollars in thousands)2Q25 1Q25 2Q24 1Q25 2Q24
Compensation and employee benefits$21,011 $21,212 $20,985 (1)% %
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,540  2,588  2,435 (2)% 4%
Equipment 2,550  2,426  2,530 5% 1%
Legal and professional 2,153  2,226  2,253 (3)% (4)%
Data processing 1,486  1,698  1,645 (12)% (10)%
Marketing 762  552  636 38% 20%
Amortization of intangibles 1,252  1,408  1,593 (11)% (21)%
FDIC insurance 851  917  1,051 (7)% (19)%
Communications 161  159  191 1% (16)%
Foreclosed assets, net 83  74  138 12% (40)%
Other 2,918  3,033  2,304 (4)% 27%
Total noninterest expense$35,767 $36,293 $35,761 (1)% %


Merger-related Expenses

     
     
(Dollars in thousands)2Q25 1Q25 2Q24
Compensation and employee benefits$ $ $73
Equipment     28
Legal and professional   40  462
Data processing     251
Communications     8
Other     32
Total merger-related expenses$ $40 $854


Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 decreased $0.5 million from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases of $0.2 million each in data processing, compensation and employee benefits, and amortization of intangibles. The decrease in data processing was primarily driven by a decrease in core banking system costs. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits reflected the receipt of $1.1 million from Employee Retention Credit claims, which was partially offset by higher wage, equity compensation and employee benefits expense.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year was stable at $35.8 million. The $0.6 million increase in other noninterest expense stemmed primarily from customer deposits costs. Further, excluding merger-related expenses, legal and professional costs increased $0.4 million due primarily to higher litigation-related legal expenses. Those increases were partially offset by lower intangible amortization and FDIC insurance costs, which decreased $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively.

The Company's effective tax rate was 20.6% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 22.7% in the linked quarter. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2025 is expected to be 22-23%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.16 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.25 billion at March 31, 2025 and $6.58 billion at June 30, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to lower cash and security volumes, partially offset by higher loan volumes. Compared to June 30, 2024, the decrease was primarily driven by lower security volumes, partially offset by higher loan volumes.

Loans Held for Investment

(Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 
Balance
 % of Total
 Balance
 % of Total
 Balance
 % of Total
 
Commercial and industrial$1,226,265 28.0%$1,140,138 26.5%$1,120,983 26.1%
Agricultural 128,717 2.9  131,409 3.1  107,983 2.5 
Commercial real estate            
Construction and development 280,918 6.4  293,280 6.8  351,646 8.2 
Farmland 186,494 4.3  180,633 4.2  183,641 4.3 
Multifamily 438,193 10.0  421,204 9.8  430,054 10.0 
Other 1,407,469 32.1  1,425,062 33.0  1,348,515 31.5 
Total commercial real estate 2,313,074 52.8  2,320,179 53.8  2,313,856 54.0 
Residential real estate            
One-to-four family first liens 467,970 10.7  471,688 11.0  492,541 11.5 
One-to-four family junior liens 188,671 4.3  182,346 4.2  176,105 4.1 
Total residential real estate 656,641 15.0  654,034 15.2  668,646 15.6 
Consumer 56,491 1.3  58,424 1.4  75,764 1.8 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income$4,381,188 100.0%$4,304,184 100.0%$4,287,232 100.0%
             
Total commitments to extend credit$1,074,935   $1,080,300   $1,200,605   


Loans held for investment, net of unearned income at June 30, 2025 were $4.38 billion, increasing $77.0 million, or 1.8%, from $4.30 billion at March 31, 2025 and increasing $94.0 million, or 2.2%, from $4.29 billion at June 30, 2024. The increases across both periods were primarily driven by organic loan growth and higher line of credit usage.

Investment Securities

(Dollars in thousands)		June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 
Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Available for sale$1,235,045 100.0%$1,305,530 100.0%$771,034 42.3%
Held to maturity  %  % 1,053,080 57.7%
Total investment securities$1,235,045   $1,305,530   $1,824,114   


Investment securities at June 30, 2025 were $1.24 billion, decreasing $70.5 million from March 31, 2025 and decreasing $589.1 million from June 30, 2024. The decrease from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the second quarter of 2024 stemmed primarily from the sale of debt securities in connection with a balance sheet repositioning, as well as principal cash flows received from scheduled payments, calls, and maturities.

DepositsJune 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Noninterest bearing deposits$910,693 16.9%$903,714 16.5%$882,472 16.3%
Interest checking deposits 1,206,096 22.5  1,283,328 23.3  1,284,243 23.7 
Money market deposits 971,048 18.0  1,002,066 18.3  1,043,376 19.3 
Savings deposits 851,636 15.8  877,348 16.0  745,639 13.8 
Time deposits of $250 and under 837,302 15.5  818,012 14.9  803,301 14.8 
Total core deposits 4,776,775 88.7  4,884,468 89.0  4,759,031 87.9 
Brokered time deposits 200,000 3.7  200,000 3.6  196,000 3.6 
Time deposits over $250 411,323 7.6  404,674 7.4  457,388 8.5 
Total deposits$5,388,098 100.0%$5,489,142 100.0%$5,412,419 100.0%


Total deposits at June 30, 2025 were $5.39 billion, decreasing $101.0 million, or 1.8%, from $5.49 billion at March 31, 2025, and decreasing $24.3 million, or 0.4%, from $5.41 billion at June 30, 2024. Noninterest bearing deposits at June 30, 2025 were $910.7 million, an increase of $7.0 million from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $28.2 million from June 30, 2024.

Borrowed FundsJune 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Short-term borrowings$ %$1,482 1.3%$414,684 78.3%
Long-term debt 112,320 100.0% 111,398 98.7% 114,839 21.7%
Total borrowed funds$112,320   $112,880   $529,523   


Borrowed funds were $112.3 million at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $0.6 million from March 31, 2025 and a decrease of $417.2 million from June 30, 2024. The decrease compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to lower securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The decrease compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the pay-off of $405.0 million of BTFP borrowings and scheduled payments on long-term debt.

In June 2025, the Company provided notice to the trustee of its intent to redeem all $65.0 million aggregate principal of its 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030. To complete the redemption, the Company expects to utilize a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from a $50.0 million senior term note. The senior term note is expected to be structured as a 5-year maturity, 7-year amortization facility, and bear interest at a floating rate of 1-month term SOFR plus 1.75%. The financing pursuant to the senior note is expected to close on July 29, 2025, and the redemption is expected to occur on July 30, 2025.

CapitalJune 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)2025 (1)  2025   2024 
Total shareholders' equity$589,040  $579,625  $543,286 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,557)  (63,098)  (58,135)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated     
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.62%  9.50%  8.29%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.02%  10.97%  9.56%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.88%  11.84%  10.35%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 14.44%  14.34%  12.62%
MidWestOne Bank     
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 10.43%  10.42%  9.24%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.95%  13.02%  11.55%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.95%  13.02%  11.55%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 14.20%  14.21%  12.61%
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2025 are preliminary     


Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $9.4 million from March 31, 2025, driven primarily by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in treasury stock. Total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025 increased $45.8 million from June 30, 2024, primarily due to increases in common stock and additional paid-in-capital stemming from the common equity capital raise in the third quarter of 2024, and partially offset by a decrease in retained earnings.

On July 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable September 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares. Under such program, the Company repurchased 63,402 shares of its common stock at an average price of $27.65 per share and a total cost of $1.8 million during the period March 31, 2025 through June 30, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the subsequent period through July 24, 2025. As of June 30, 2025, $13.2 million remained available under this program.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality

As of or For the Three Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2024 
Credit loss expense related to loans$12,089  $1,787  $467 
Net charge-offs 189   3,087   524 
Allowance for credit losses 65,800   53,900   53,900 
Pass$4,155,385  $4,068,707  $3,991,692 
Special Mention 98,998   121,494   146,253 
Classified 126,805   113,983   149,287 
Criticized 225,803   235,477   295,540 
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing$12,161  $6,119  $9,358 
Nonperforming loans$37,192  $17,470  $25,128 
Nonperforming assets 40,606   20,889   31,181 
Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.02%  0.29%  0.05%
Classified loans ratio(2) 2.89%  2.65%  3.48%
Criticized loans ratio(3) 5.15%  5.47%  6.89%
Nonperforming loans ratio(4) 0.85%  0.41%  0.59%
Nonperforming assets ratio(5) 0.66%  0.33%  0.47%
Allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.50%  1.25%  1.26%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7) 179.19%  309.47%  218.26%
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Criticized loans ratio is calculated as criticized loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(5) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(6) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(7) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.


Compared to the linked quarter, both nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased $19.7 million, primarily due to a single $24.0 million CRE office credit, partially offset by the sale of a $3.9 million CRE office credit. Special mention loan balances decreased $22.5 million, or 19%, while classified loan balances increased $12.8 million, or 11%. Compared to the prior year period, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets increased $12.1 million and $9.4 million, respectively. Special mention loan balances decreased $47.3 million, or 32%, while classified loan balances decreased $22.5 million, or 15%. The net charge-off ratio declined 27 bps from the linked quarter and 3 bps from the same period in the prior year.

As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $65.8 million and the allowance for credit losses ratio was 1.50%, compared with $53.9 million and 1.25%, respectively, at March 31, 2025. Credit loss expense of $11.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 primarily reflected the specific reserve established in connection with the single CRE office credit previously discussed.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward
(Dollars in thousands)
Nonaccrual
 90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing
 Total
Balance at March 31, 2025$17,417  $53  $17,470 
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 25,279   569   25,848 
Proceeds related to repayment or sale (4,973)     (4,973)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (632)     (632)
Charge-offs (187)  (151)  (338)
Transfers to foreclosed assets (183)     (183)
Balance at June 30, 2025$36,721  $471  $37,192 


CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, July 25, 2025. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=a6070726&confId=80381. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 293794 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until October 23, 2025 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 763204. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the effects of changes in interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (2) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (3) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the implementation of proposed policies and executive orders, including the imposition of tariffs, changes in immigration policy, changes to regulatory or other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiative trends, changes in consumer protection policies, changes in foreign policy and tax regulations; (4) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (5) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (6) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (7) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients, including those who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (8) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of expected losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, collateral, geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (13) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (14) new or revised general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (15) the imposition of domestic or foreign tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the global supply chain and value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (16) war or terrorist activities, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (17) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and including changes in interpretation or prioritization of such laws and regulations; (18) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (19) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (20) changes in the business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, and the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time that resulted in prior bank failures; (21) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our or our third party vendors' information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (22) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (23) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (24) operational risks, including data processing system failures and fraud; (25) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions; (26) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including the sale of our Florida banking operations and the acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (27) the economic impacts on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences, such as: tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (28) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$78,696  $68,545  $71,803  $72,173  $66,228 
Interest earning deposits in banks 90,749   182,360   133,092   129,695   35,340 
Total cash and cash equivalents 169,445   250,905   204,895   201,868   101,568 
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,235,045   1,305,530   1,328,433   1,623,104   771,034 
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost             1,053,080 
Total securities 1,235,045   1,305,530   1,328,433   1,623,104   1,824,114 
Loans held for sale 16,812   13,836   749   3,283   2,850 
Gross loans held for investment 4,391,426   4,315,546   4,328,413   4,344,559   4,304,619 
Unearned income, net (10,238)  (11,362)  (12,786)  (15,803)  (17,387)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,381,188   4,304,184   4,315,627   4,328,756   4,287,232 
Allowance for credit losses (65,800)  (53,900)  (55,200)  (54,000)  (53,900)
Total loans held for investment, net 4,315,388   4,250,284   4,260,427   4,274,756   4,233,332 
Premises and equipment, net 89,910   90,031   90,851   90,750   91,793 
Goodwill 69,788   69,788   69,788   69,788   69,388 
Other intangible assets, net 22,359   23,611   25,019   26,469   27,939 
Foreclosed assets, net 3,414   3,419   3,337   3,583   6,053 
Other assets 238,612   246,990   252,830   258,881   224,621 
Total assets$6,160,773  $6,254,394  $6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,581,658 
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest bearing deposits$910,693  $903,714  $951,423  $917,715  $882,472 
Interest bearing deposits 4,477,405   4,585,428   4,526,559   4,451,012   4,529,947 
Total deposits 5,388,098   5,489,142   5,477,982   5,368,727   5,412,419 
Short-term borrowings    1,482   3,186   410,630   414,684 
Long-term debt 112,320   111,398   113,376   115,051   114,839 
Other liabilities 71,315   72,747   82,089   95,836   96,430 
Total liabilities 5,571,733   5,674,769   5,676,633   5,990,244   6,038,372 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock 21,580   21,580   21,580   21,580   16,581 
Additional paid-in capital 414,485   414,258   414,987   414,965   300,831 
Retained earnings 232,718   227,790   217,776   206,490   306,030 
Treasury stock (22,186)  (20,905)  (21,885)  (21,955)  (22,021)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,557)  (63,098)  (72,762)  (58,842)  (58,135)
Total shareholders' equity 589,040   579,625   559,696   562,238   543,286 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,160,773  $6,254,394  $6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,581,658 


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2025  2025  2024  2024   2024  2025  2024
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$62,276 $59,462 $62,458 $62,521  $61,643 $121,738 $119,590
Taxable investment securities 12,928  13,327  11,320  8,779   9,228  26,255  18,688
Tax-exempt investment securities 699  703  728  1,611   1,663  1,402  3,373
Other 1,517  1,247  3,761  785   242  2,764  660
Total interest income 77,420  74,739  78,267  73,696   72,776  152,159  142,311
Interest expense             
Deposits 25,665  25,484  27,324  29,117   28,942  51,149  56,668
Short-term borrowings 19  25  115  5,043   5,409  44  10,384
Long-term debt 1,754  1,791  1,890  2,015   2,078  3,545  4,181
Total interest expense 27,438  27,300  29,329  36,175   36,429  54,738  71,233
Net interest income 49,982  47,439  48,938  37,521   36,347  97,421  71,078
Credit loss expense 11,889  1,687  1,291  1,535   1,267  13,576  5,956
Net interest income after credit loss expense 38,093  45,752  47,647  35,986   35,080  83,845  65,122
Noninterest income             
Investment services and trust activities 3,705  3,544  3,779  3,410   3,504  7,249  7,007
Service charges and fees 2,190  2,131  2,159  2,170   2,156  4,321  4,300
Card revenue 1,934  1,744  1,833  1,935   1,907  3,678  3,850
Loan revenue 1,417  1,194  1,841  760   1,525  2,611  2,381
Bank-owned life insurance 677  1,057  719  879   668  1,734  1,328
Investment securities gains (losses), net   33  161  (140,182)  33  33  69
Other 326  433  345  640   11,761  759  12,369
Total noninterest income (loss) 10,249  10,136  10,837  (130,388)  21,554  20,385  31,304
Noninterest expense             
Compensation and employee benefits 21,011  21,212  20,684  19,943   20,985  42,223  41,915
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,540  2,588  2,772  2,443   2,435  5,128  5,248
Equipment 2,550  2,426  2,688  2,486   2,530  4,976  5,130
Legal and professional 2,153  2,226  2,534  2,261   2,253  4,379  4,312
Data processing 1,486  1,698  1,719  1,580   1,645  3,184  3,005
Marketing 762  552  793  619   636  1,314  1,234
Amortization of intangibles 1,252  1,408  1,449  1,470   1,593  2,660  3,230
FDIC insurance 851  917  980  923   1,051  1,768  1,993
Communications 161  159  154  159   191  320  387
Foreclosed assets, net 83  74  56  330   138  157  496
Other 2,918  3,033  3,543  3,584   2,304  5,951  4,376
Total noninterest expense 35,767  36,293  37,372  35,798   35,761  72,060  71,326
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 12,575  19,595  21,112  (130,200)  20,873  32,170  25,100
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,595  4,457  4,782  (34,493)  5,054  7,052  6,012
Net income (loss)$9,980 $15,138 $16,330 $(95,707) $15,819 $25,118 $19,088
              
Earnings (loss) per common share             
Basic$0.48 $0.73 $0.79 $(6.05) $1.00 $1.21 $1.21
Diluted$0.48 $0.73 $0.78 $(6.05) $1.00 $1.20 $1.21
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 20,816  20,797  20,776  15,829   15,763  20,807  15,743
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 20,843  20,849  20,851  15,829   15,781  20,846  15,775
Dividends paid per common share$0.2425 $0.2425 $0.2425 $0.2425  $0.2425 $0.4850 $0.4850


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

 As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Earnings:         
Net interest income$49,982  $47,439  $36,347  $97,421  $71,078 
Noninterest income 10,249   10,136   21,554   20,385   31,304 
Total revenue, net of interest expense 60,231   57,575   57,901   117,806   102,382 
Credit loss expense 11,889   1,687   1,267   13,576   5,956 
Noninterest expense 35,767   36,293   35,761   72,060   71,326 
Income before income tax expense 12,575   19,595   20,873   32,170   25,100 
Income tax expense 2,595   4,457   5,054   7,052   6,012 
Net income$9,980  $15,138  $15,819  $25,118  $19,088 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)$24,464  $21,282  $22,140  $45,746  $31,056 
Adjusted earnings(1) 10,176   15,301   8,132   25,479   12,621 
Per Share Data:         
Diluted earnings$0.48  $0.73  $1.00  $1.20  $1.21 
Adjusted earnings(1) 0.49   0.73   0.52   1.22   0.80 
Book value 28.36   27.85   34.44   28.36   34.44 
Tangible book value(1) 23.92   23.36   28.27   23.92   28.27 
Ending Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$6,160,773  $6,254,394  $6,581,658  $6,160,773  $6,581,658 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,381,188   4,304,184   4,287,232   4,381,188   4,287,232 
Total securities 1,235,045   1,305,530   1,824,114   1,235,045   1,824,114 
Total deposits 5,388,098   5,489,142   5,412,419   5,388,098   5,412,419 
Short-term borrowings    1,482   414,684      414,684 
Long-term debt 112,320   111,398   114,839   112,320   114,839 
Total shareholders' equity 589,040   579,625   543,286   589,040   543,286 
Average Balance Sheet:         
Average total assets$6,172,649  $6,168,546  $6,713,573  $6,170,609  $6,674,476 
Average total loans 4,370,196   4,290,710   4,419,697   4,330,659   4,358,957 
Average total deposits 5,398,916   5,398,819   5,514,924   5,398,868   5,498,020 
Financial Ratios:         
Return on average assets 0.65%  1.00%  0.95%  0.82%  0.58%
Return on average equity 6.81%  10.74%  11.91%  8.74%  7.23%
Return on average tangible equity(1) 8.84%  13.75%  15.74%  11.24%  9.98%
Efficiency ratio(1) 56.20%  59.38%  56.29%  57.75%  62.83%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 3.57%  3.44%  2.41%  3.51%  2.37%
Loans to deposits ratio 81.31%  78.41%  79.21%  81.31%  79.21%
CET1 Ratio 11.02%  10.97%  9.56%  11.02%  9.56%
Common equity ratio 9.56%  9.27%  8.25%  9.56%  8.25%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 8.19%  7.89%  6.88%  8.19%  6.88%
Credit Risk Profile:         
Total nonperforming loans$37,192  $17,470  $25,128  $37,192  $25,128 
Nonperforming loans ratio 0.85%  0.41%  0.59%  0.85%  0.59%
Total nonperforming assets$40,606  $20,889  $31,181  $40,606  $31,181 
Nonperforming assets ratio 0.66%  0.33%  0.47%  0.66%  0.47%
Net charge-offs$189  $3,087  $524  $3,276  $713 
Net charge-off ratio 0.02%  0.29%  0.05%  0.15%  0.03%
Allowance for credit losses$65,800  $53,900  $53,900  $65,800  $53,900 
Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.50%  1.25%  1.26%  1.50%  1.26%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 179.19%  309.47%  218.26%  179.19%  218.26%
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average Balance Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                 
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$4,370,196 $63,298 5.81% $4,290,710 $60,443 5.71% $4,419,697 $62,581 5.69%
Taxable investment securities 1,168,048  12,928 4.44%  1,207,844  13,327 4.47%  1,520,253  9,228 2.44%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 102,792  859 3.35%  105,563  865 3.32%  322,092  2,040 2.55%
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,270,840  13,787 4.35%  1,313,407  14,192 4.38%  1,842,345  11,268 2.46%
Other 104,628  1,517 5.82%  124,133  1,247 4.07%  20,452  242 4.76%
Total interest earning assets(2)$5,745,664 $78,602 5.49% $5,728,250 $75,882 5.37% $6,282,494 $74,091 4.74%
Other assets 426,985      440,296      431,079    
Total assets$6,172,649     $6,168,546     $6,713,573    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Interest checking deposits$1,221,266 $2,101 0.69% $1,240,586 $2,127 0.70% $1,297,356 $3,145 0.97%
Money market deposits 986,029  6,057 2.46%  1,002,743  6,333 2.56%  1,072,688  7,821 2.93%
Savings deposits 843,223  3,161 1.50%  835,731  3,057 1.48%  738,773  2,673 1.46%
Time deposits 1,436,301  14,346 4.01%  1,397,595  13,967 4.05%  1,470,956  15,303 4.18%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,486,819  25,665 2.29%  4,476,655  25,484 2.31%  4,579,773  28,942 2.54%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 896  1 0.45%  2,705  5 0.75%  5,300  10 0.76%
Other short-term borrowings   18 %    20 %  442,546  5,399 4.91%
Total short-term borrowings 896  19 8.51%  2,705  25 3.75%  447,846  5,409 4.86%
Long-term debt 112,035  1,754 6.28%  113,364  1,791 6.41%  120,256  2,078 6.95%
Total borrowed funds 112,931  1,773 6.30%  116,069  1,816 6.35%  568,102  7,487 5.30%
Total interest bearing liabilities$4,599,750 $27,438 2.39% $4,592,724 $27,300 2.41% $5,147,875 $36,429 2.85%
Noninterest bearing deposits 912,097      922,164      935,151    
Other liabilities 73,094      82,280      96,553    
Shareholders’ equity 587,708      571,378      533,994    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,172,649     $6,168,546     $6,713,573    
Net interest income(2)  $51,164     $48,582     $37,662  
Net interest spread(2)    3.10%     2.96%     1.89%
Net interest margin(2)    3.57%     3.44%     2.41%
                  
Total deposits(5)$5,398,916 $25,665 1.91% $5,398,819 $25,484 1.91% $5,514,924 $28,942 2.11%
Cost of funds(6)    2.00%     2.01%     2.41%
                     
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $272 thousand, $256 thousand, and $337 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.1 million, $1.2 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.0 million, $981 thousand, and $938 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $160 thousand, $162 thousand, and $377 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.		   


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS           
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$4,330,659 $123,741 5.76% $4,358,957 $121,448 5.60%
Taxable investment securities 1,187,836  26,255 4.46%  1,538,928  18,688 2.44%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 104,170  1,724 3.34%  325,414  4,137 2.56%
Total securities held for investment(2) 1,292,006  27,979 4.37%  1,864,342  22,825 2.46%
Other 114,327  2,764 4.88%  25,529  660 5.20%
Total interest earning assets(2)$5,736,992 $154,484 5.43% $6,248,828 $144,933 4.66%
Other assets 433,617      425,648    
Total assets$6,170,609     $6,674,476    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Interest checking deposits$1,230,873 $4,228 0.69% $1,299,413 $6,035 0.93%
Money market deposits 994,340  12,390 2.51%  1,087,616  15,886 2.94%
Savings deposits 839,498  6,218 1.49%  716,458  4,720 1.32%
Time deposits 1,417,054  28,313 4.03%  1,458,969  30,027 4.14%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,481,765  51,149 2.30%  4,562,456  56,668 2.50%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,795  6 0.67%  5,315  21 0.79%
Other short-term borrowings   38 %  426,036  10,363 4.89%
Total short-term borrowings 1,795  44 4.94%  431,351  10,384 4.84%
Long-term debt 112,696  3,545 6.34%  121,761  4,181 6.91%
Total borrowed funds 114,491  3,589 6.32%  553,112  14,565 5.30%
Total interest bearing liabilities$4,596,256 $54,738 2.40% $5,115,568 $71,233 2.80%
Noninterest bearing deposits 917,103      935,564    
Other liabilities 77,662      92,581    
Shareholders’ equity 579,588      530,763    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,170,609     $6,674,476    
Net interest income(2)  $99,746     $73,700  
Net interest spread(2)    3.03%     1.86%
Net interest margin(2)    3.51%     2.37%
            
Total deposits(5)$5,398,868 $51,149 1.91% $5,498,020 $56,668 2.07%
Cost of funds(6)    2.00%     2.37%
              
(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $528 thousand and $574 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.3 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.0 million and $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $0.3 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.		 


Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value          
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Total shareholders’ equity $589,040  $579,625  $559,696  $562,238  $543,286 
Intangible assets, net  (92,147)  (93,399)  (94,807)  (96,257)  (97,327)
Tangible common equity $496,893  $486,226  $464,889  $465,981  $445,959 
           
Total assets $6,160,773  $6,254,394  $6,236,329  $6,552,482  $6,581,658 
Intangible assets, net  (92,147)  (93,399)  (94,807)  (96,257)  (97,327)
Tangible assets $6,068,626  $6,160,995  $6,141,522  $6,456,225  $6,484,331 
           
Book value per share $28.36  $27.85  $26.94  $27.06  $34.44 
Tangible book value per share(1) $23.92  $23.36  $22.37  $22.43  $28.27 
Shares outstanding  20,769,577   20,815,715   20,777,485   20,774,919   15,773,468 
           
Common equity ratio  9.56%  9.27%  8.97%  8.58%  8.25%
Tangible common equity ratio(2)  8.19%  7.89%  7.57%  7.22%  6.88%
  
(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.		 
  


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income $9,980  $15,138  $15,819  $25,118  $19,088 
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)  931   1,047   1,195   1,978   2,423 
Tangible net income $10,911  $16,185  $17,014  $27,096  $21,511 
           
Average shareholders’ equity $587,708  $571,378  $533,994  $579,588  $530,763 
Average intangible assets, net  (92,733)  (94,169)  (99,309)  (93,447)  (97,302)
Average tangible equity $494,975  $477,209  $434,685  $486,141  $433,461 
           
Return on average equity  6.81%  10.74%  11.91%  8.74%  7.23%
Return on average tangible equity(2)  8.84%  13.75%  15.74%  11.24%  9.98%
  
(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

 


Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net interest income $49,982  $47,439  $36,347  $97,421  $71,078 
Tax equivalent adjustments:          
Loans(1)  1,022   981   938   2,003   1,858 
Securities(1)  160   162   377   322   764 
Net interest income, tax equivalent $51,164  $48,582  $37,662  $99,746  $73,700 
Loan purchase discount accretion  (1,142)  (1,166)  (1,261)  (2,308)  (2,413)
Core net interest income $50,022  $47,416  $36,401  $97,438  $71,287 
           
Net interest margin  3.49%  3.36%  2.33%  3.42%  2.29%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)  3.57%  3.44%  2.41%  3.51%  2.37%
Core net interest margin(3)  3.49%  3.36%  2.33%  3.42%  2.29%
Average interest earning assets $5,745,664  $5,728,250  $6,282,494  $5,736,992  $6,248,828 
  
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.     

 

   

   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Loan interest income, including fees  $62,276  $59,462  $61,643  $121,738  $119,590 
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)   1,022   981   938   2,003   1,858 
Tax equivalent loan interest income  $63,298  $60,443  $62,581  $123,741  $121,448 
Loan purchase discount accretion   (1,142)  (1,166)  (1,261)  (2,308)  (2,413)
Core loan interest income  $62,156  $59,277  $61,320  $121,433  $119,035 
            
Yield on loans   5.72%  5.62%  5.61%  5.67%  5.52%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)   5.81%  5.71%  5.69%  5.76%  5.60%
Core yield on loans(3)   5.70%  5.60%  5.58%  5.65%  5.49%
Average loans  $4,370,196  $4,290,710  $4,419,697  $4,330,659  $4,358,957 
  
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

 


   Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Total noninterest expense  $35,767  $36,293  $35,761  $72,060  $71,326 
Amortization of intangibles   (1,252)  (1,408)  (1,593)  (2,660)  (3,230)
Merger-related expenses      (40)  (854)  (40)  (2,168)
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio  $34,515  $34,845  $33,314  $69,360  $65,928 
            
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)  $51,164  $48,582  $37,662  $99,746  $73,700 
Plus: Noninterest income   10,249   10,136   21,554   20,385   31,304 
Less: Investment securities gains, net      33   33   33   69 
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio  $61,413  $58,685  $59,183  $120,098  $104,935 
            
Efficiency ratio (2)   56.20%  59.38%  56.29%  57.75%  62.83%
  
(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

 


  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2025   2024  2025   2024 
Net income $9,980  $15,138  $15,819 $25,118  $19,088 
Less: Investment securities gains, net of tax(1)     25   24  24   51 
Less: Mortgage servicing rights (loss) gain, net of tax(1)  (196)  (158)  96  (355)  (177)
Plus: Merger-related expenses, net of tax(1)     30   634  30   1,608 
Less: Gain on branch sale, net of tax(1)        8,201     8,201 
Adjusted earnings $10,176  $15,301  $8,132 $25,479  $12,621 
           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  20,843   20,849   15,781  20,846   15,775 
           
Earnings per common share - diluted $0.48  $0.73  $1.00 $1.20  $1.21 
Adjusted earnings per common share(2) $0.49  $0.73  $0.52 $1.22  $0.80 
  
(1) The income tax rate utilized was the blended marginal tax rate.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

 


  For the Three Months Ended Year Ended
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net interest income $49,982  $47,439  $36,347  $97,421  $71,078 
Noninterest income  10,249   10,136   21,554   20,385   31,304 
Noninterest expense  (35,767)  (36,293)  (35,761)  (72,060)  (71,326)
Pre-tax Pre-provision Net Revenue $24,464  $21,282  $22,140  $45,746  $31,056 


Category: Earnings
This news release may be downloaded from Corporate Profile | MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Source: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.

Industry: Banks

Contacts: 
Charles N. Reeves  Barry S. Ray
Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
319.356.5800 319.356.5800

Tags

MidWestOne Financial Results MOFG Banks

Recommended Reading