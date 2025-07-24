Black Hills Corp. Gas Utility Receives Approval for New Rates in Kansas

RAPID CITY, S.D., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its natural gas utility subsidiary in Kansas received approval from the Kansas Corporation Commission of a unanimous settlement agreement for new rates. The new rates will provide recovery of approximately $118 million of system investments since the utility’s last general rate filing in 2021 and inflationary impacts on costs of delivering safe and reliable natural gas service.

“This approval will support our ability to safely and reliably serve our customers and communities in Kansas,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We take great pride in our responsibility to deliver the dependable natural gas service our 120,000 Kansas customers depend upon every day.”

The approved black box settlement agreement will generate approximately $10.8 million of new annual revenues and migrate approximately $4.4 million in annual rider revenue to base rates for a total annual base rate revenue increase of $15.2 million. The new rates will be effective on Aug. 1, 2025.

The approved settlement allows the company to continue using the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) to fund accelerated, safety-focused pipeline replacement across the state and included approval of a new insurance tracker with deferred accounting treatment. The settlement also includes approval for the company to file an abbreviated case at a later date that includes the addition of capital placed in service through Dec. 31, 2025.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

