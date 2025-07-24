Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

 | Source: Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Financial Corp.

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 of $413,000 or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $349,000 or $0.57 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $790,000 for 2025 compared to $617,000 for 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were $1.45 compared to $1.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total assets at June 30, 2025 were $260.2 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2024 of $249.6 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2025 were $223.8 million compared to total deposits of $211.7 million at June 30, 2024. The company paid a total of $0.90 per share in dividends in the first half of 2025 compared to $0.90 in 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all, or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp. 
Selected Financial Data 
(Dollars in thousands except for share data) 
       
      
  6/30/2025
6/30/2024
    
       
Total Assets $260,221$249,611    
       
Loans receivable, net  173,350 170,147    
Allowance for loan losses  1,872 2,885    
Cash and cash equivalents  1,445 1,289    
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks  11,581 5,914    
Securities available for sale  52,550 56,270    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,150 3,150    
Deposits  223,764 211,739    
FHLB borrowings and note payable  15,000 15,000    
Shareholders' equity  20,479 20,870    
Shares Issued and Outstanding  612,953 611,822    
Nonperforming loans  3,395 392    
Real Estate Owned  - -    
       
       
  Quarter ended 6/30
  Six months ended 6/30
 
   2025 2024   2025 2024 
       
Interest income $3,421$3,130  $6,688$6,042 
Interest expense  1,680 1,613   3,200 3,087 
Net interest income  1,741 1,517   3,488 2,955 
Provision for loan losses  - (49)  - (49)
Net interest income after provision  1,741 1,566   3,488 3,004 
Gain on sale of loans  76 110   129 161 
Other income  341 468   706 885 
General, admin. & other expense  1,710 1,786   3,466 3,440 
Earnings before income taxes  448 358   857 610 
Income tax expense  35 9   67 (7)
Net earnings $413$349  $790$617 
Earnings per share $0.67$0.57  $1.45$1.01 
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted  612,953 611,822   612,953 611,822 
             

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


Tags

Logansport Financial Corp. Logansport Savings Bank LOGN

Recommended Reading