Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2025

2nd Quarter 2025 Highlights:
- Including the $19.9 million expenses related to the current quarter acquisition, diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39 per share.
- Net income was $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the prior year second quarter net income of $44.7 million.
- Net interest income was $208 million for the current quarter, an increase of $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and an increase of $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million.
- The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
- Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter.
- Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter.
- Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
- The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent.
- The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.
- The total earning asset yield of 4.73 percent in the current quarter increased 12 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year second quarter earning asset yield of 4.37 percent.
- The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis point from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent and decreased 17 basis points form the prior year second quarter total cost of funding of 1.80 percent.
- The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 161 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.
- The Company completed the acquisition of Bank of Idaho Holding Co., the bank holding company for Bank of Idaho (collectively, “BOID”) which had total assets of $1.4 billion as of April 30, 2025. This was the Company’s 26th bank acquisition since 2000 and its 12th transaction in the past 10 years.
- The Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”) which had total assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2025. This acquisition will expand the Company’s southwest presence and be the first entrance into the state of Texas.
First Half 2025 Highlights
- Diluted earnings per share for the first half of 2025 was $0.93 per share, an increase of 37 percent from the prior year first half diluted earnings per share of $0.68 per share.
- Net income for the first half of 2025 was $107 million, an increase of $30.0 million, or 39 percent, from the prior year first half net income of $77.3 million.
- Net interest income was $398 million for the first half of the current year, an increase of $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year net interest income of $333 million.
- The loan portfolio increased $1.271 billion, or 7 percent, during the first half of 2025 and organically increased $196 million, or 2 percent, during the first half of 2025.
- Total deposits increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
- Total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $202 million, or 1 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
- The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, an increase of 48 basis points from the prior year first half net interest margin of 2.64 percent.
- Dividends declared in the first half of 2025 were $0.66 per share.
Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|52,781
|54,568
|44,708
|107,349
|77,335
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.45
|0.48
|0.39
|0.93
|0.68
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.45
|0.48
|0.39
|0.93
|0.68
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.66
|0.66
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|43.08
|44.22
|37.32
|43.08
|37.32
|High
|$
|44.70
|52.81
|40.18
|52.81
|42.75
|Low
|$
|36.76
|43.18
|34.35
|36.76
|34.35
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|118,550,475
|113,517,944
|113,394,092
|118,550,475
|113,394,092
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|116,890,776
|113,451,199
|113,390,539
|115,180,489
|112,941,341
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|116,918,290
|113,546,365
|113,405,491
|115,244,550
|112,981,531
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.74
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.56
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|6.13
|%
|6.77
|%
|5.77
|%
|6.44
|%
|5.01
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|62.08
|%
|65.49
|%
|67.97
|%
|63.72
|%
|71.17
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|85.91
|%
|83.64
|%
|84.03
|%
|85.91
|%
|84.03
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|3,665
|3,457
|3,399
|3,665
|3,399
|Number of locations
|247
|227
|231
|247
|231
|Number of ATMs
|300
|286
|286
|300
|286
KALISPELL, Mont., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $52.8 million for the current quarter, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 3 percent from the prior quarter net income of $54.6 million and an increase of $8.1 million, or 18 percent, from the $44.7 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.45 per share, a decrease of 6 percent from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48 per share and an increase of 15 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.39. The current quarter included $3.2 million in acquisition-related expenses and $16.7 million of credit loss expense from the acquisition of BOID. “We continue to be very pleased with the long-term positive momentum that we see in the results this quarter. Net interest income continues to grow, net interest margin growth was very strong and disciplined cost control was evident,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we had a busy quarter closing the Bank of Idaho transaction and also announcing the expansion of our southwest region with the planned acquisition of Guaranty Bank & Trust in Texas.”
On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of BOID, which had 15 branches across eastern Idaho, Boise and eastern Washington. Upon the core system conversion, the BOID operations will join three existing Glacier Bank divisions. The Eastern Idaho operations of Bank of Idaho will join Citizens Community Bank, the Boise operations will join Mountain West Bank and the Eastern Washington operations will join Wheatland Bank. The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the BOID acquisition beginning on the acquisition date.
The following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of select classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|BOID
|(Dollars in thousands)
|April 30,
2025
|Total assets
|$
|1,369,764
|Cash and cash equivalents
|26,127
|Debt securities
|139,974
|Loans receivable
|1,075,232
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|271,385
|Interest bearing deposits
|806,992
|Borrowings and subordinated debt
|71,932
|Core deposit intangible
|19,758
|Goodwill
|75,207
On June 24, 2025, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Guaranty, a leading community bank headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Texas. As of June 30, 2025, Guaranty had total assets of $3.1 billion, total gross loans of $2.1 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Upon closing of the transaction, Guaranty will operate as a new banking division under the name “Guaranty Bank & Trust, Division of Glacier Bank,” representing the Company’s 18th separate bank division. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals, approval of Guaranty’s shareholders and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|915,507
|981,485
|848,408
|800,779
|(65,978
|)
|67,099
|114,728
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,024,980
|4,172,312
|4,245,205
|4,499,541
|(147,332
|)
|(220,225
|)
|(474,561
|)
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,206,133
|3,261,575
|3,294,847
|3,400,403
|(55,442
|)
|(88,714
|)
|(194,270
|)
|Total debt securities
|7,231,113
|7,433,887
|7,540,052
|7,899,944
|(202,774
|)
|(308,939
|)
|(668,831
|)
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|1,931,554
|1,850,079
|1,858,929
|1,771,528
|81,475
|72,625
|160,026
|Commercial real estate
|11,935,109
|10,952,809
|10,963,713
|10,713,964
|982,300
|971,396
|1,221,145
|Other commercial
|3,303,889
|3,121,477
|3,119,535
|3,066,028
|182,412
|184,354
|237,861
|Home equity
|975,429
|920,132
|930,994
|905,884
|55,297
|44,435
|69,545
|Other consumer
|386,759
|374,021
|388,678
|394,587
|12,738
|(1,919
|)
|(7,828
|)
|Loans receivable
|18,532,740
|17,218,518
|17,261,849
|16,851,991
|1,314,222
|1,270,891
|1,680,749
|Allowance for credit losses
|(226,799
|)
|(210,400
|)
|(206,041
|)
|(200,955
|)
|(16,399
|)
|(20,758
|)
|(25,844
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|18,305,941
|17,008,118
|17,055,808
|16,651,036
|1,297,823
|1,250,133
|1,654,905
|Other assets
|2,557,546
|2,435,389
|2,458,719
|2,453,581
|122,157
|98,827
|103,965
|Total assets
|$
|29,010,107
|27,858,879
|27,902,987
|27,805,340
|1,151,228
|1,107,120
|1,204,767
The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $916 million at June 30, 2025 which was a decrease of $66 million over the prior quarter and an increase of $115 million over the prior year second quarter. Total debt securities of $7.231 billion at June 30, 2025 decreased $203 million, or 3 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $669 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Debt securities represented 25 percent of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to 27 percent at March 31, 2025 and 28 percent at June 30, 2024.
The loan portfolio of $18.533 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $1.314 billion, or 8 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.681 billion, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan portfolio organically increased $239 million, or 6 percent annualized, during the current quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition, the loan category with the largest dollar increase during the current quarter was commercial real estate which increased $250 million, or 2 percent over the prior quarter. Excluding the BOID acquisition and the Rocky Mountain Bank (“RMB”) acquisition on July 19, 2024, the loan portfolio organically increased $334 million, or 2 percent, since the prior year second quarter. Excluding the acquisitions, the loan category with the largest dollar increase in the last twelve months was commercial real estate which increased $368 million, or 3 percent over the prior quarter.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Six Months ended
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|206,041
|206,041
|192,757
|192,757
|Acquisitions
|35
|—
|3
|3
|Provision for credit losses
|24,163
|6,154
|27,179
|14,157
|Charge-offs
|(7,236
|)
|(3,897
|)
|(18,626
|)
|(8,430
|)
|Recoveries
|3,796
|2,102
|4,728
|2,468
|Balance at end of period
|$
|226,799
|210,400
|206,041
|200,955
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|$
|24,163
|6,154
|27,179
|14,157
|Unfunded loan commitments
|3,918
|1,660
|1,127
|(2,390
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|28,081
|7,814
|28,306
|11,767
|Other real estate owned
|$
|1,737
|1,085
|1,085
|432
|Other foreclosed assets
|142
|68
|79
|198
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|11,371
|5,289
|6,177
|4,692
|Non-accrual loans
|35,356
|32,896
|20,445
|12,686
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|48,606
|39,338
|27,786
|18,008
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.17
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.06
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|485
|%
|551
|%
|774
|%
|1,116
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.22
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.19
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.02
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.04
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|54,403
|46,458
|32,228
|49,678
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|2,651
|685
|748
|1,228
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2025 was 0.17 percent compared to 0.14 percent in the prior quarter and 0.06 percent in the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets of $48.6 million at June 30, 2025 increased $9.3 million, or 24 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $30.6 million, or 170 percent, over the prior year second quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2025 were 0.28 percent compared to 0.27 percent for the prior quarter end and 0.29 percent for the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies of $54.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.9 million from the prior quarter and decreased $4.7 million from prior year second quarter.
The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $20.3 million included $14.6 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.1 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments from the acquisition of BOID. Excluding the acquisition of BOID, the current quarter credit loss expense was $3.6 million, including $3.4 million of credit loss expense on loans and $159 thousand of credit loss expense on unfunded commitments.
The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 compared to 1.19 percent at June 30, 2024. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for Credit Losses Loans
|Net Charge-Offs
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Second quarter 2025
|$
|18,009
|$
|1,645
|1.22
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.17
|%
|First quarter 2025
|6,154
|1,795
|1.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.14
|%
|Fourth quarter 2024
|6,041
|5,170
|1.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.10
|%
|Third quarter 2024
|6,981
|2,766
|1.19
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.10
|%
|Second quarter 2024
|5,066
|2,890
|1.19
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.06
|%
|First quarter 2024
|9,091
|3,072
|1.19
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.09
|%
|Fourth quarter 2023
|4,181
|3,695
|1.19
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.09
|%
|Third quarter 2023
|5,095
|2,209
|1.19
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.15
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter and $2.9 million for the prior year second quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $1.5 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $111 thousand of net loan charge-offs.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,593,728
|6,100,548
|6,136,709
|6,093,430
|493,180
|457,019
|500,298
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,747,388
|5,676,177
|5,543,512
|5,219,838
|71,211
|203,876
|527,550
|Savings accounts
|2,956,387
|2,896,378
|2,845,124
|2,862,034
|60,009
|111,263
|94,353
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,089,115
|2,816,874
|2,878,213
|2,858,850
|272,241
|210,902
|230,265
|Certificate accounts
|3,238,576
|3,140,333
|3,139,821
|3,064,613
|98,243
|98,755
|173,963
|Core deposits, total
|21,625,194
|20,630,310
|20,543,379
|20,098,765
|994,884
|1,081,815
|1,526,429
|Wholesale deposits
|3,308
|3,740
|3,615
|2,994
|(432
|)
|(307
|)
|314
|Deposits, total
|21,628,502
|20,634,050
|20,546,994
|20,101,759
|994,452
|1,081,508
|1,526,743
|Repurchase agreements
|1,976,228
|1,849,070
|1,777,475
|1,629,504
|127,158
|198,753
|346,724
|Deposits and repurchase agreements, total
|23,604,730
|22,483,120
|22,324,469
|21,731,263
|1,121,610
|1,280,261
|1,873,467
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,255,088
|1,520,000
|1,800,000
|2,350,000
|(264,912
|)
|(544,912
|)
|(1,094,912
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|81,771
|82,443
|83,341
|88,149
|(672
|)
|(1,570
|)
|(6,378
|)
|Subordinated debentures
|157,127
|133,145
|133,105
|133,024
|23,982
|24,022
|24,103
|Other liabilities
|374,003
|352,563
|338,218
|365,459
|21,440
|35,785
|8,544
|Total liabilities
|$
|25,472,719
|24,571,271
|24,679,133
|24,667,895
|901,448
|793,586
|804,824
Total deposits of $21.629 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $994 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.527 billion, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.594 billion increased $493 million, or 8 percent, from the prior quarter and organically increased $222 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. Total repurchase agreements of $1.976 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $127 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $347 million, or 21 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits and repurchase agreements organically increased $43 million, or 1 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $394 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at each of June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024.
Subordinated debentures of $157 million, increased $24.0 million, or 18 percent, during the current quarter as a result of the acquisition of BOID. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $1.255 billion decreased $265 million, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.095 billion, or 47 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Common equity
|$
|3,776,043
|3,550,719
|3,533,150
|3,492,096
|225,324
|242,893
|283,947
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(238,655
|)
|(263,111
|)
|(309,296
|)
|(354,651
|)
|24,456
|70,641
|115,996
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,537,388
|3,287,608
|3,223,854
|3,137,445
|249,780
|313,534
|399,943
|Goodwill and intangibles, net
|(1,191,474
|)
|(1,099,229
|)
|(1,102,500
|)
|(1,066,790
|)
|(92,245
|)
|(88,974
|)
|(124,684
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,345,914
|2,188,379
|2,121,354
|2,070,655
|157,535
|224,560
|275,259
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|12.19
|%
|11.80
|%
|11.55
|%
|11.28
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|8.43
|%
|8.18
|%
|7.92
|%
|7.74
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|29.84
|28.96
|28.43
|27.67
|0.88
|1.41
|2.17
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|19.79
|19.28
|18.71
|18.26
|0.51
|1.08
|1.53
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.346 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $158 million, or 7 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to $205 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisition of BOID. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposits associated with the BOID acquisition. Tangible book value per common share of $19.79 at the current quarter end increased $0.51 per share, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.53 per share, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter.
Cash Dividends
On June 24, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable July 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025. The dividend was the Company’s 161st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
|Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
Compared to March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|308,115
|289,925
|273,834
|18,190
|34,281
|Interest expense
|100,499
|99,946
|107,356
|553
|(6,857
|)
|Total net interest income
|207,616
|189,979
|166,478
|17,637
|41,138
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|20,405
|18,818
|19,422
|1,587
|983
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,067
|4,664
|4,821
|403
|246
|Gain on sale of loans
|4,273
|4,311
|4,669
|(38
|)
|(396
|)
|Loss on sale of securities
|—
|—
|(12
|)
|—
|12
|Other income
|3,199
|4,849
|3,304
|(1,650
|)
|(105
|)
|Total non-interest income
|32,944
|32,642
|32,204
|302
|740
|Total income
|$
|240,560
|222,621
|198,682
|17,939
|41,878
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.04
|%
|2.68
|%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $208 million for the current quarter increased $17.6 million, or 9 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $190 million and increased $41.1 million, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter net interest income of $166 million. The current quarter interest income of $308 million increased $18.2 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $34.3 million, or 13 percent, over the prior year second quarter, both increases primarily due to the increase in the loan yields and the increase in average balances of the loan portfolio. The loan yield of 5.86 percent in the current quarter increased 9 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent and increased 28 basis points from the prior year second quarter loan yield of 5.58 percent.
The current quarter interest expense of $100 million increased $553 thousand or 55 basis points, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to an increase in average deposit balances. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter and was primarily the result of lower average wholesale borrowings and a decrease in deposit costs. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for both the current and prior quarters compared to 1.36 percent in the prior year second quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.63 percent in the current quarter decreased 5 basis points from the prior quarter and decreased 17 basis points from the prior year second quarter.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.21 percent, an increase of 17 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was an increase of 53 basis points from the prior year second quarter net interest margin of 2.68 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in total cost of funding. Core net interest margin excludes the impact from discount accretion and non-accrual interest. Excluding the 3 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 2.99 percent in the prior quarter and 2.63 in the prior year second quarter. “Growth in the loan portfolio at higher yields, along with stable deposit costs and the reduction in higher cost FHLB borrowings contributed to the 17 basis points increase in the current quarter net interest margin,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $32.9 million, which was an increase of $302 thousand, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $740 thousand, or 2 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Service charges and other fees of $20.4 million for the current quarter increased $1.6 million, or 8 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $983 thousand, or 5 percent, compared to the prior year second quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $4.3 million for the current quarter decreased $38 thousand, or 88 basis points, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $396 thousand, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Other income of $3.2 million decreased $1.7 million, or 34 percent, over the prior quarter primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the prior quarter.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|94,355
|91,443
|84,434
|2,912
|9,921
|Occupancy and equipment
|12,558
|12,294
|11,594
|264
|964
|Advertising and promotions
|4,394
|4,144
|4,362
|250
|32
|Data processing
|9,883
|9,138
|9,387
|745
|496
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|26
|63
|149
|(37
|)
|(123
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|5,847
|5,534
|5,393
|313
|454
|Intangibles amortization
|3,624
|3,270
|3,017
|354
|607
|Other expenses
|24,432
|25,432
|22,616
|(1,000
|)
|1,816
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|155,119
|151,318
|140,952
|3,801
|14,167
Total non-interest expense of $155 million for the current quarter increased $3.8 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $14.2 million, or 10 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits of $94.4 million increased by $2.9 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and was primarily attributable to increased costs from the acquisition. Compensation and employee benefits increased $9.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from current and prior year acquisitions.
Other expenses of $24.4 million decreased $1.0 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Acquisition-related expense was $3.2 million in the current quarter compared to $587 thousand in the prior quarter and $1.8 million in the prior year second quarter. The current quarter other expenses included $1.6 million of gain from the sale of a former branch facility compared to a $1.2 million gain in the prior quarter and a $2.0 million gain in the prior year second quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2025 was $12.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 39 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $2.9 million, or 30 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.0 percent compared to 14.0 percent in the prior quarter and 17.5 percent in the prior year second quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter was the result of a combination of lower federal income tax credits and an increase in income before income tax expense in the current quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 62.08 percent in the current quarter compared to 65.49 percent in the prior quarter and 67.97 percent in the prior year second quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter and the prior year second quarter was principally driven by the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.
|Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Compared to June 30, 2024
Income Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|598,040
|$
|553,236
|$
|44,804
|8
|%
|Interest expense
|200,445
|220,278
|(19,833
|)
|(9)
|%
|Total net interest income
|397,595
|332,958
|64,637
|19
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|39,223
|37,985
|1,238
|3
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|9,731
|9,183
|548
|6
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|8,584
|8,031
|553
|7
|%
|Gain on sale of securities
|—
|4
|(4
|)
|(100)
|%
|Other income
|8,048
|6,990
|1,058
|15
|%
|Total non-interest income
|65,586
|62,193
|3,393
|5
|%
|Total Income
|$
|463,181
|$
|395,151
|$
|68,030
|17
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.12
|%
|2.64
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $398 million for the first half of 2025 increased $64.6 million, or 19 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by increased interest income and decreased interest expense. Interest income of $598 million for the first half of 2025 increased $44.8 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The loan yield was 5.82 percent during the first half of 2025, an increase of 30 basis points from the prior year first half loan yield of 5.52 percent.
Interest expense of $200 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $19.8 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily the result of lower interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 1.25 percent for the first half of 2025, which was a decrease of 10 basis points over the first half of the prior year core deposit costs of 1.35 percent. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first half of 2025 was 1.65 percent, which was a decrease of 17 basis points over the first half of the prior year funding cost of 1.82 percent.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2025 was 3.12 percent, a 48 basis points increase from the net interest margin of 2.64 percent for the first half of the prior year. Excluding the 4 basis points from discount accretion, the core net interest margin was 3.08 percent in the first half of the current year compared to 2.60 percent in the prior year first half. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily driven by increased loan yields and decreased funding costs combined with a shift in earning asset mix to higher yielding loans and a shift in funding liabilities to lower cost deposits.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $65.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased $3.4 million, or 5 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $39.2 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.2 million, or 3 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Gain on sale of residential loans of $8.6 million for the first half of 2025 increased by $553 thousand, or 7 percent, over the first half of the prior year. Other income of $8.0 million for the first half of 2025 increased $1.1 million over the prior year first half and was primarily due to other income of $1.1 million related to bank owned life insurance proceeds in the current year.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|185,798
|$
|170,223
|$
|15,575
|9
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|24,852
|23,477
|1,375
|6
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|8,538
|8,345
|193
|2
|%
|Data processing
|19,021
|18,546
|475
|3
|%
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|89
|174
|(85
|)
|(49)
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|11,381
|13,154
|(1,773
|)
|(13)
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|6,894
|5,777
|1,117
|19
|%
|Other expenses
|49,864
|53,099
|(3,235
|)
|(6)
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|306,437
|$
|292,795
|$
|13,642
|5
|%
Total non-interest expense of $306 million for the first half of 2025 increased $13.6 million, or 5 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Compensation and employee benefits expense of $186 million in the first half of 2025 increased $15.6 million, or 9 percent, over the same period in the prior year and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and staffing increases from acquisitions. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $11.4 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $1.8 million, or 13 percent, from the prior year first half primarily as a result of adjustments to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $49.9 million for the first half of 2025 decreased $3.2 million, or 6 percent, from the first half of the prior year and was primarily driven by a decrease of $3.7 million of acquisition-related expenses.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss expense was $28.1 million for the first half of 2025, an increase of $16.3 million, or 139 percent, over the same period in the prior year. Included in the current year provision for credit losses was $16.7 million from the acquisition of BOID and included in the prior year was $5.3 million from the acquisition of Wheatland Bank. Net charge-offs for the first half of 2025 were $3.4 million compared to $6.0 million in the first half of 2024.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $21.3 million for the first half of 2025 increased $8.1 million, or 61 percent, over the same period in the prior year. The effective tax rate for the first half of 2025 was 16.6 percent compared to 14.6 percent for the same period in the prior year. The increase in tax expense and the increase in the effective tax rate was the primarily the result of an increase in the pre-tax income.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 63.72 percent for the first half of 2025 compared to 71.17 percent for the same period of 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily attributable to the increase in net interest income that outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:
- risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
- changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
- legislative or regulatory changes, including increased FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increased banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
- risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
- risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East;
- risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate pending or future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of pending or recently completed acquisitions;
- impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
- deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
- risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
- risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
- risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
- success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
- effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 25, 2025. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI39099c48cd94493cadee5c8f4fe748e5. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zusost57.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).
|CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
|(406) 751-4722
|Ron J. Copher, CFO
|(406) 751-7706
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|375,398
|322,253
|268,746
|271,107
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|540,109
|659,232
|579,662
|529,672
|Cash and cash equivalents
|915,507
|981,485
|848,408
|800,779
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,024,980
|4,172,312
|4,245,205
|4,499,541
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|3,206,133
|3,261,575
|3,294,847
|3,400,403
|Total debt securities
|7,231,113
|7,433,887
|7,540,052
|7,899,944
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|47,738
|40,523
|33,060
|39,745
|Loans receivable
|18,532,740
|17,218,518
|17,261,849
|16,851,991
|Allowance for credit losses
|(226,799
|)
|(210,400
|)
|(206,041
|)
|(200,955
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|18,305,941
|17,008,118
|17,055,808
|16,651,036
|Premises and equipment, net
|426,801
|411,095
|411,968
|391,266
|Right-of-use assets, net
|56,525
|54,441
|56,252
|60,249
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|1,879
|1,153
|1,164
|630
|Accrued interest receivable
|108,286
|103,992
|99,262
|102,279
|Deferred tax asset
|114,528
|122,942
|138,955
|155,834
|Intangibles, net
|64,949
|47,911
|51,182
|43,028
|Goodwill
|1,126,525
|1,051,318
|1,051,318
|1,023,762
|Non-marketable equity securities
|76,990
|88,134
|99,669
|121,810
|Bank-owned life insurance
|191,623
|191,044
|189,849
|187,793
|Other assets
|341,702
|322,836
|326,040
|327,185
|Total assets
|$
|29,010,107
|27,858,879
|27,902,987
|27,805,340
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,593,728
|6,100,548
|6,136,709
|6,093,430
|Interest bearing deposits
|15,034,774
|14,533,502
|14,410,285
|14,008,329
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|1,976,228
|1,849,070
|1,777,475
|1,629,504
|FHLB advances
|1,255,088
|1,520,000
|1,800,000
|2,350,000
|Other borrowed funds
|62,366
|62,216
|62,062
|64,702
|Finance lease liabilities
|19,405
|20,227
|21,279
|23,447
|Subordinated debentures
|157,127
|133,145
|133,105
|133,024
|Accrued interest payable
|27,973
|30,231
|33,626
|31,000
|Operating lease liabilities
|42,274
|39,244
|39,902
|41,421
|Other liabilities
|303,756
|283,088
|264,690
|293,038
|Total liabilities
|25,472,719
|24,571,271
|24,679,133
|24,667,895
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized
|1,186
|1,135
|1,134
|1,134
|Paid-in capital
|2,661,018
|2,449,311
|2,448,758
|2,445,479
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|1,113,839
|1,100,273
|1,083,258
|1,045,483
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(238,655
|)
|(263,111
|)
|(309,296
|)
|(354,651
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|3,537,388
|3,287,608
|3,223,854
|3,137,445
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,010,107
|27,858,879
|27,902,987
|27,805,340
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2024
|Interest Income
|Investment securities
|$
|44,148
|45,646
|42,165
|89,794
|98,383
|Residential real estate loans
|25,361
|24,275
|21,754
|49,636
|42,518
|Commercial loans
|214,816
|197,388
|188,326
|412,204
|369,798
|Consumer and other loans
|23,790
|22,616
|21,589
|46,406
|42,537
|Total interest income
|308,115
|289,925
|273,834
|598,040
|553,236
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|65,569
|62,865
|67,852
|128,434
|135,048
|Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
|14,109
|13,733
|13,566
|27,842
|26,164
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|17,806
|20,719
|24,179
|38,525
|28,428
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|27,097
|Other borrowed funds
|400
|402
|353
|802
|697
|Subordinated debentures
|2,615
|2,227
|1,406
|4,842
|2,844
|Total interest expense
|100,499
|99,946
|107,356
|200,445
|220,278
|Net Interest Income
|207,616
|189,979
|166,478
|397,595
|332,958
|Provision for credit losses
|20,267
|7,814
|3,518
|28,081
|11,767
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|187,349
|182,165
|162,960
|369,514
|321,191
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|20,405
|18,818
|19,422
|39,223
|37,985
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,067
|4,664
|4,821
|9,731
|9,183
|Gain on sale of loans
|4,273
|4,311
|4,669
|8,584
|8,031
|(Loss) gain on sale of securities
|—
|—
|(12
|)
|—
|4
|Other income
|3,199
|4,849
|3,304
|8,048
|6,990
|Total non-interest income
|32,944
|32,642
|32,204
|65,586
|62,193
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|94,355
|91,443
|84,434
|185,798
|170,223
|Occupancy and equipment
|12,558
|12,294
|11,594
|24,852
|23,477
|Advertising and promotions
|4,394
|4,144
|4,362
|8,538
|8,345
|Data processing
|9,883
|9,138
|9,387
|19,021
|18,546
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|26
|63
|149
|89
|174
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|5,847
|5,534
|5,393
|11,381
|13,154
|Intangibles amortization
|3,624
|3,270
|3,017
|6,894
|5,777
|Other expenses
|24,432
|25,432
|22,616
|49,864
|53,099
|Total non-interest expense
|155,119
|151,318
|140,952
|306,437
|292,795
|Income Before Income Taxes
|65,174
|63,489
|54,212
|128,663
|90,589
|Federal and state income tax expense
|12,393
|8,921
|9,504
|21,314
|13,254
|Net Income
|$
|52,781
|54,568
|44,708
|107,349
|77,335
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,940,514
|$
|25,361
|5.23
|%
|$
|1,885,497
|$
|24,275
|5.15
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|14,884,885
|216,385
|5.83
|%
|14,091,210
|198,921
|5.73
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,336,030
|23,790
|7.14
|%
|1,302,687
|22,616
|7.04
|%
|Total loans 2
|18,161,429
|265,536
|5.86
|%
|17,279,394
|245,812
|5.77
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,594,895
|13,999
|3.51
|%
|1,604,851
|13,936
|3.47
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4, 5
|6,645,312
|32,045
|1.93
|%
|6,946,562
|33,598
|1.93
|%
|Total earning assets
|26,401,636
|311,580
|4.73
|%
|25,830,807
|293,346
|4.61
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,153,466
|1,100,801
|Non-earning assets
|918,007
|847,855
|Total assets
|$
|28,473,109
|$
|27,779,463
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,256,245
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|5,989,490
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,674,990
|16,045
|1.13
|%
|5,525,976
|15,065
|1.11
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,904,389
|5,402
|0.75
|%
|2,861,675
|5,159
|0.73
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,000,487
|15,389
|2.06
|%
|2,849,470
|13,526
|1.93
|%
|Certificate accounts
|3,211,418
|28,667
|3.58
|%
|3,152,198
|29,075
|3.74
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,047,529
|65,503
|1.25
|%
|20,378,809
|62,825
|1.25
|%
|Wholesale deposits 6
|5,618
|66
|4.67
|%
|3,600
|40
|4.53
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,898,841
|14,109
|2.98
|%
|1,842,773
|13,733
|3.02
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,494,781
|17,806
|4.71
|%
|1,744,000
|20,719
|4.75
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|231,902
|3,015
|5.21
|%
|216,073
|2,629
|4.94
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|24,678,671
|100,499
|1.63
|%
|24,185,255
|99,946
|1.68
|%
|Other liabilities
|338,289
|326,764
|Total liabilities
|25,016,960
|24,512,019
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,456,149
|3,267,444
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|28,473,109
|$
|27,779,463
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|211,081
|$
|193,400
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.10
|%
|2.93
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|3.04
|%
______________________________
|1
|Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|2
|Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
|3
|Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|4
|Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|5
|Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
|6
|Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,940,514
|$
|25,361
|5.23
|%
|$
|1,796,787
|$
|21,754
|4.84
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|14,884,885
|216,385
|5.83
|%
|13,740,455
|189,939
|5.56
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,336,030
|23,790
|7.14
|%
|1,290,587
|21,589
|6.73
|%
|Total loans 2
|18,161,429
|265,536
|5.86
|%
|16,827,829
|233,282
|5.58
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,594,895
|13,999
|3.51
|%
|1,707,269
|15,111
|3.54
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4, 5
|6,645,312
|32,045
|1.93
|%
|7,042,885
|29,461
|1.67
|%
|Total earning assets
|26,401,636
|311,580
|4.73
|%
|25,577,983
|277,854
|4.37
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,153,466
|1,068,250
|Non-earning assets
|918,007
|754,491
|Total assets
|$
|28,473,109
|$
|27,400,724
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,256,245
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|6,026,709
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,674,990
|16,045
|1.13
|%
|5,221,883
|15,728
|1.21
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,904,389
|5,402
|0.75
|%
|2,914,538
|6,014
|0.83
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,000,487
|15,389
|2.06
|%
|2,904,438
|14,467
|2.00
|%
|Certificate accounts
|3,211,418
|28,667
|3.58
|%
|3,037,638
|31,593
|4.18
|%
|Total core deposits
|21,047,529
|65,503
|1.25
|%
|20,105,206
|67,802
|1.36
|%
|Wholesale deposits 6
|5,618
|66
|4.67
|%
|3,726
|50
|5.50
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,898,841
|14,109
|2.98
|%
|1,597,887
|13,566
|3.41
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,494,781
|17,806
|4.71
|%
|2,007,747
|24,179
|4.76
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|231,902
|3,015
|5.21
|%
|224,778
|1,759
|3.15
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|24,678,671
|100,499
|1.63
|%
|23,939,344
|107,356
|1.80
|%
|Other liabilities
|338,289
|344,105
|Total liabilities
|25,016,960
|24,283,449
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,456,149
|3,117,275
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|28,473,109
|$
|27,400,724
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|211,081
|$
|170,498
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.10
|%
|2.57
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.21
|%
|2.68
|%
______________________________
|1
|Includes tax effect of $1.6 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|2
|Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
|3
|Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $2.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|4
|Includes interest income of $4.8 million and $1.9 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $433.7 million and $143.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|5
|Includes tax effect of $151 thousand and $211 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|6
|Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Six Months ended
|June 30, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,913,157
|$
|49,636
|5.19
|%
|$
|1,771,985
|$
|42,518
|4.80
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|14,490,240
|415,306
|5.78
|%
|13,626,941
|372,984
|5.50
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|1,319,451
|46,406
|7.09
|%
|1,286,988
|42,537
|6.65
|%
|Total loans 2
|17,722,848
|511,348
|5.82
|%
|16,685,914
|458,039
|5.52
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,599,845
|27,935
|3.49
|%
|1,713,819
|30,268
|3.53
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4, 5
|6,795,105
|65,643
|1.93
|%
|7,609,930
|72,938
|1.92
|%
|Total earning assets
|26,117,798
|604,926
|4.67
|%
|26,009,663
|561,245
|4.34
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|1,127,279
|1,060,102
|Non-earning assets
|883,125
|683,020
|Total assets
|$
|28,128,202
|$
|27,752,785
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,123,604
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|5,996,627
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|5,600,895
|31,110
|1.12
|%
|5,248,793
|31,646
|1.21
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,883,150
|10,561
|0.74
|%
|2,907,594
|11,669
|0.81
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,925,396
|28,915
|1.99
|%
|2,926,366
|28,860
|1.98
|%
|Certificate accounts
|3,181,971
|57,742
|3.66
|%
|3,019,176
|62,768
|4.18
|%
|Total core deposits
|20,715,016
|128,328
|1.25
|%
|20,098,556
|134,943
|1.35
|%
|Wholesale deposits 6
|4,615
|106
|4.62
|%
|3,846
|105
|5.50
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,870,962
|27,842
|3.00
|%
|1,555,642
|26,164
|3.38
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,618,702
|38,525
|4.73
|%
|1,179,251
|28,428
|4.77
|%
|FRB Bank Term Funding
|—
|—
|—
|%
|1,241,538
|27,097
|4.39
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|224,031
|5,644
|5.08
|%
|221,525
|3,541
|3.21
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|24,433,326
|200,445
|1.65
|%
|24,300,358
|220,278
|1.82
|%
|Other liabilities
|332,558
|350,329
|Total liabilities
|24,765,884
|24,650,687
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Stockholders’ equity
|3,362,318
|3,102,098
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|28,128,202
|$
|27,752,785
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|404,481
|$
|340,967
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.02
|%
|2.52
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.12
|%
|2.64
|%
______________________________
|1
|Includes tax effect of $3.1 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|2
|Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
|3
|Includes tax effect of $3.5 million and $4.4 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|4
|Includes interest income of $11.0 million and $17.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $496.2 million and $631.7 million for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|5
|Includes tax effect of $301 thousand and $426 thousand on federal income tax credits for the Six Months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|6
|Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|254,790
|$
|233,584
|$
|242,844
|9
|%
|5
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|208,106
|200,921
|191,926
|4
|%
|8
|%
|Total residential construction
|462,896
|434,505
|434,770
|7
|%
|6
|%
|Land development
|176,925
|177,448
|197,369
|—
|%
|(10)
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|229,823
|197,553
|187,024
|16
|%
|23
|%
|Unimproved land
|127,550
|115,528
|113,532
|10
|%
|12
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|73,053
|64,782
|61,661
|13
|%
|18
|%
|Commercial lots
|175,929
|95,574
|99,243
|84
|%
|77
|%
|Other construction
|753,056
|714,151
|693,461
|5
|%
|9
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|1,536,336
|1,365,036
|1,352,290
|13
|%
|14
|%
|Owner occupied
|3,529,536
|3,182,589
|3,197,138
|11
|%
|10
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|4,283,986
|4,054,107
|4,053,996
|6
|%
|6
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|7,813,522
|7,236,696
|7,251,134
|8
|%
|8
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,545,498
|1,392,365
|1,395,997
|11
|%
|11
|%
|Agriculture
|1,167,611
|1,016,081
|1,024,520
|15
|%
|14
|%
|First lien
|2,590,433
|2,499,494
|2,481,918
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Junior lien
|80,170
|85,343
|76,303
|(6)
|%
|5
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|2,670,603
|2,584,837
|2,558,221
|3
|%
|4
|%
|Multifamily residential
|975,785
|874,071
|895,242
|12
|%
|9
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,048,595
|989,043
|1,005,783
|6
|%
|4
|%
|Other consumer
|197,744
|188,388
|209,457
|5
|%
|(6)
|%
|Total consumer
|1,246,339
|1,177,431
|1,215,240
|6
|%
|3
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|973,145
|1,001,058
|983,601
|(3)
|%
|(1)
|%
|Other
|188,743
|176,961
|183,894
|7
|%
|3
|%
|Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
|18,580,478
|17,259,041
|17,294,909
|8
|%
|7
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(47,738
|)
|(40,523
|)
|(33,060
|)
|18
|%
|44
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|18,532,740
|$
|17,218,518
|$
|17,261,849
|8
|%
|7
|%
______________________________
|1
|Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|235
|194
|198
|206
|189
|46
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|2,806
|2,896
|2,132
|2,908
|2,043
|763
|—
|Total residential construction
|3,041
|3,090
|2,330
|3,114
|2,232
|809
|—
|Land development
|885
|935
|966
|—
|875
|10
|—
|Consumer land or lots
|460
|173
|78
|429
|164
|296
|—
|Developed lots for operative builders
|531
|531
|531
|608
|—
|531
|—
|Commercial lots
|47
|47
|47
|47
|—
|47
|—
|Other construction
|—
|—
|—
|25
|—
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|1,923
|1,686
|1,622
|1,109
|1,039
|884
|—
|Owner occupied
|4,412
|3,601
|2,979
|1,992
|4,407
|5
|—
|Non-owner occupied
|1,206
|2,235
|2,235
|257
|—
|—
|1,206
|Total commercial real estate
|5,618
|5,836
|5,214
|2,249
|4,407
|5
|1,206
|Commercial and Industrial
|14,764
|12,367
|2,069
|2,044
|13,452
|1,243
|69
|Agriculture
|6,603
|2,382
|2,335
|2,442
|2,141
|4,462
|—
|First lien
|10,549
|8,752
|9,053
|2,923
|7,856
|2,162
|531
|Junior lien
|533
|296
|315
|492
|293
|240
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|11,082
|9,048
|9,368
|3,415
|8,149
|2,402
|531
|Multifamily residential
|398
|400
|389
|385
|398
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|4,016
|3,479
|3,465
|2,145
|2,834
|1,182
|—
|Other consumer
|921
|1,003
|955
|1,089
|704
|144
|73
|Total consumer
|4,937
|4,482
|4,420
|3,234
|3,538
|1,326
|73
|Other
|240
|47
|39
|16
|—
|240
|—
|Total
|$
|48,606
|39,338
|27,786
|18,008
|35,356
|11,371
|1,879
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|385
|$
|786
|$
|969
|$
|1,323
|(51)
|%
|(60)
|%
|(71)
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|—
|—
|564
|816
|n/m
|(100)
|%
|(100)
|%
|Total residential construction
|385
|786
|1,533
|2,139
|(51)
|%
|(75)
|%
|(82)
|%
|Land development
|170
|—
|1,450
|—
|n/m
|(88)
|%
|n/m
|Consumer land or lots
|1,210
|1,026
|402
|411
|18
|%
|201
|%
|194
|%
|Unimproved land
|75
|32
|36
|158
|134
|%
|108
|%
|(53)
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|214
|—
|n/m
|(100)
|%
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|—
|189
|—
|21
|(100)
|%
|n/m
|(100)
|%
|Other construction
|7,840
|—
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|9,295
|1,247
|2,102
|590
|645
|%
|342
|%
|1,475
|%
|Owner occupied
|3,903
|3,786
|2,867
|4,326
|3
|%
|36
|%
|(10)
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|13,806
|346
|5,037
|8,119
|3,890
|%
|174
|%
|70
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|17,709
|4,132
|7,904
|12,445
|329
|%
|124
|%
|42
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|6,711
|5,358
|6,194
|17,591
|25
|%
|8
|%
|(62)
|%
|Agriculture
|8,243
|5,731
|744
|5,288
|44
|%
|1,008
|%
|56
|%
|First lien
|3,583
|14,826
|6,326
|2,637
|(76)
|%
|(43)
|%
|36
|%
|Junior lien
|—
|1,023
|214
|17
|(100)
|%
|(100)
|%
|(100)
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|3,583
|15,849
|6,540
|2,654
|(77)
|%
|(45)
|%
|35
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|5,482
|6,993
|3,731
|5,432
|(22)
|%
|47
|%
|1
|%
|Other consumer
|1,615
|1,824
|1,775
|2,192
|(11)
|%
|(9)
|%
|(26)
|%
|Total consumer
|7,097
|8,817
|5,506
|7,624
|(20)
|%
|29
|%
|(7)
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|—
|3,220
|—
|—
|(100)
|%
|n/m
|n/m
|Other
|1,380
|1,318
|1,705
|1,347
|5
|%
|(19)
|%
|2
|%
|Total
|$
|54,403
|$
|46,458
|$
|32,228
|$
|49,678
|17
|%
|69
|%
|10
|%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
|Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Jun 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|$
|50
|—
|(4
|)
|(4
|)
|51
|1
|Land development
|(341
|)
|(341
|)
|1,095
|(1
|)
|—
|341
|Consumer land or lots
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|(22
|)
|(22
|)
|—
|3
|Unimproved land
|—
|—
|1,338
|5
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|319
|319
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(344
|)
|(344
|)
|2,730
|301
|—
|344
|Owner occupied
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(73
|)
|(73
|)
|—
|1
|Non-owner occupied
|(8
|)
|(6
|)
|2
|(2
|)
|—
|8
|Total commercial real estate
|(9
|)
|(7
|)
|(71
|)
|(75
|)
|—
|9
|Commercial and industrial
|26
|92
|1,422
|644
|827
|801
|Agriculture
|(109
|)
|(1
|)
|64
|68
|—
|109
|First lien
|(79
|)
|(69
|)
|32
|(22
|)
|1
|80
|Junior lien
|(137
|)
|(5
|)
|(65
|)
|(55
|)
|—
|137
|Total 1-4 family
|(216
|)
|(74
|)
|(33
|)
|(77
|)
|1
|217
|Home equity lines of credit
|(20
|)
|(20
|)
|69
|1
|10
|30
|Other consumer
|656
|276
|1,078
|493
|789
|133
|Total consumer
|636
|256
|1,147
|494
|799
|163
|Other
|3,406
|1,873
|8,643
|4,611
|5,558
|2,152
|Total
|$
|3,440
|1,795
|13,898
|5,962
|7,236
|3,796
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com