Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

This also compares to a net loss of $143.2 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, which included impairment of goodwill of $154.0 million.

2025 Second Quarter Results

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted earnings of $9.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in prior quarter
  • Pre-provision net revenue of $32.2 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $27.0 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025
  • Net interest margin of 3.56%, compared to 3.49% in prior quarter
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 1.56%, compared to 2.08% in prior quarter
  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.50% and common equity tier 1 capital of 9.02%

Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:

“Second quarter marked a notable step in returning Midland to a more normalized operating environment, with progress on several strategic initiatives ranging from growing our community bank to further improving our credit quality. Capital levels increased quarter-over-quarter, and we continue to target growing our common equity tier 1 capital ratio to our target of 10.0%.

During the quarter, we had limited new substandard or nonperforming loans identified, and importantly saw our non-performing assets decrease to $111 million, or 1.56% of total assets, versus $151 million, or 2.08% of total assets in the first quarter. After quarter-end, the bank successfully exited two larger non-performing relationships in July totaling $29 million, which all else equal would bring our non-performing asset ratio down another 41 basis points. Tighter underwriting standards in our equipment finance and specialty finance portfolios have already begun to meaningfully reduce our exposure to these higher-risk portfolios. In addition, we completed the previously announced sale of our GreenSky loans in April further improving our capital and liquidity.

Profitability trends were also favorable in the second quarter, with net interest margin expanding 7 basis points to 3.56%, pre-provision net revenue growing to $32.2 million, and strong contribution from our wealth management platform. We expect further improvement in profitability over the balance of 2025.”

Key Points for Second Quarter and Outlook

Acceleration of Credit Clean-up; Tightened Underwriting Standards

  • Substandard accruing loans and nonperforming loans decreased to $58.5 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2025, respectively. No significant new substandard or nonperforming loans were identified during the quarter.
  • Net charge-offs were $29.9 million for the quarter, including:
    • $13.9 million of charge-offs in our specialty finance portfolio, of which $10.2 million was specifically reserved for in a prior quarter
    • $4.7 million of fully reimbursed charge-offs related to our third party lending programs
    • $3.9 million of charge-offs in our equipment finance portfolio as we continue to see credit issues primarily in the trucking industry
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of continued trends in the equipment finance portfolio.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans was $92.7 million, or 1.83% of total loans.

The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality as of June 30, 2025.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Asset Quality          
Loans 30-89 days past due $40,959  $48,221  $43,681  $55,329  $54,045 
Nonperforming loans  109,512   145,690   150,907   114,556   112,124 
Nonperforming assets  111,174   151,264   157,409   126,771   123,774 
Substandard accruing loans  58,478   77,620   84,058   167,549   135,555 
Net charge-offs  29,854   16,878   112,776   22,302   13,883 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.81%  0.96%  0.85%  0.97%  0.93%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  2.16%  2.90%  2.92%  2.00%  1.92%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.56%  2.08%  2.10%  1.65%  1.61%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.83%  2.10%  2.15%  2.64%  2.67%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  84.64%  72.19%  73.69%  131.87%  138.63%
Net charge-offs to average loans  2.34%  1.35%  7.94%  1.53%  0.94%
                     

Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management

  • Total loans at June 30, 2025 were $5.06 billion, an increase of $46.6 million from March 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:
    • Loans originated by our Community Bank increased $58.9 million, or 1.8%, from March 31, 2025. Pipelines remain strong and we continued to add to our sales teams in the second quarter.
    • Non-core loans originated through third-party programs increased $212.8 million from March 31, 2025, as a result of the financing of the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.
    • We continue to pursue an intentional decrease in our Specialty Finance loan portfolio, as we tighten credit standards. Balances in this loan portfolio decreased $173.3 million during the quarter.
    • Equipment finance portfolio balances declined $51.8 million during the quarter as we continue to reduce the overall balances in this unit and tighten underwriting standards.
  • Total deposits were $5.95 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $10.5 million from March 31, 2025. The increase in deposits reflects the following:
    • Commercial and public fund deposits increased $70.5 million and $127.8 million, respectively, in the quarter.
    • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $16.5 million in the quarter.
    • Retail and servicing deposits decreased $34.7 million and $56.9 million, respectively, in the quarter.
    • Brokered deposits, including both money market and time deposits, decreased by $109.4 million.
    • Servicing deposits decreased $284.4 million in July 2025 due to the acquisition of one of our servicing customers, expected to positively impact future margin.
  • Wealth Management revenue totaled $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. Assets under administration were $4.18 billion at June 30, 2025. The Company added three new sales positions in the second quarter of 2025 and continues to experience strong pipelines.

Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin was 3.56%, up 7 basis points compared to the first quarter, and we saw a continued decline in the cost of funding. Rate cuts enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank in late 2024 continue to result in a lower cost of deposits for the Company, which fell to 2.19% in the second quarter of 2025.

The following table summarizes certain factors affecting the Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025.

  For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
Interest-earning assets Average
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Fees		 Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents $67,326 $716 4.27% $68,671 $718 4.24% $65,250 $875 5.40%
Investment securities(1)  1,367,180  17,164 5.04   1,311,887  15,517 4.80   1,098,452  12,805 4.69 
Loans(1)(2)  5,123,558  79,240 6.20   5,057,394  78,118 6.26   5,915,523  92,581 6.29 
Loans held for sale  44,642  377 3.39   326,348  4,563 5.67   4,910  84 6.84 
Nonmarketable equity securities  38,803  694 7.17   35,614  647 7.37   44,216  963 8.76 
Total interest-earning assets  6,641,509  98,191 5.93   6,799,914  99,563 5.94   7,128,351  107,308 6.05 
Noninterest-earning assets  513,801      667,940      669,370    
Total assets $7,155,310     $7,467,854     $7,797,721    
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits $4,845,609 $32,290 2.67% $5,074,007 $34,615 2.77% $5,101,365 $39,476 3.11%
Short-term borrowings  60,117  573 3.82   73,767  700 3.85   30,449  308 4.07 
FHLB advances & other borrowings  363,505  3,766 4.16   299,578  3,163 4.28   500,758  5,836 4.69 
Subordinated debt  77,757  1,394 7.19   77,752  1,387 7.23   93,090  1,265 5.47 
Trust preferred debentures  51,439  1,206 9.40   51,283  1,200 9.49   50,921  1,358 10.73 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  5,398,427  39,229 2.91   5,576,387  41,065 2.99   5,776,583  48,243 3.36 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  1,075,945      1,052,181      1,132,451    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  108,819      123,613      104,841    
Shareholders’ equity  572,119      715,673      783,846    
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity $7,155,310     $7,467,854     $7,797,721    
                   
Net Interest Margin   $58,962 3.56%   $58,498 3.49%   $59,065 3.33%
                   
Cost of Deposits     2.19%     2.29%     2.55%

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.3 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.

(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.


Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense

  • Noninterest income was $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 included credit enhancement income of $3.8 million, primarily related to an increase in charge-offs in our third-party loan origination and servicing program which were fully reimbursed by our program sponsor.
  • Noninterest expense was $50.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $203.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, which included goodwill impairment of $154.0 million. The Company continues to experience higher levels of professional services, legal fees and other expenses related to loan collections and the restatement of our financial statements.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs):

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
   2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Return on average assets  0.67%  (7.66)%  (1.59)%  1.05%  1.33%
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets(1)  1.81%  1.47%  1.83%  2.21%  2.07%
Net interest margin  3.56%  3.49%  3.34%  3.34%  3.33%
Efficiency ratio (1)  60.60%  64.29%  62.31%  53.61%  55.79%
Noninterest expense to average assets  2.80%  11.02%  3.04%  2.56%  2.62%
Net charge-offs to average loans  2.34%  1.35%  7.94%  1.53%  0.94%
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $20.68  $20.54  $19.83  $22.70  $21.07 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.44  $(6.58) $(1.52) $0.83  $1.06 
Common shares outstanding at period end  21,515,138   21,503,036   21,494,485   21,393,905   21,377,215 
Trust assets under administration $4,181,180  $4,101,414  $4,153,080  $4,268,539  $3,996,175 

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.


Capital

At June 30, 2025, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

 As of June 30, 2025
 Midland States Bank Midland States
Bancorp, Inc.		 Minimum Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets13.74% 14.50% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.49% 12.07% 8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets12.49% 9.02% 7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio9.93% 9.59% 4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)N/A 6.27% N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 10 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.


About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.11 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.18 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Pre-provision net revenue,” “Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share,” “Pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $176,587  $102,006  $114,766  $121,873  $124,646 
Investment securities  1,354,652   1,368,405   1,212,366   1,216,795   1,099,654 
Loans  5,064,695   5,018,053   5,167,574   5,728,237   5,829,057 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (92,690)  (105,176)  (111,204)  (151,067)  (155,443)
Total loans, net  4,972,005   4,912,877   5,056,370   5,577,170   5,673,614 
Loans held for sale  7,899   287,821   344,947   8,001   5,555 
Premises and equipment, net  86,240   86,719   85,710   84,672   83,040 
Other real estate owned  393   4,183   4,941   8,646   8,304 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  16,720   17,278   17,842   18,400   18,902 
Goodwill  7,927   7,927   161,904   161,904   161,904 
Other intangible assets, net  10,362   11,189   12,100   13,052   14,003 
Company-owned life insurance  214,392   212,336   211,168   209,193   207,211 
Credit enhancement asset  5,800   5,615   16,804   20,633   18,202 
Other assets  254,901   268,448   267,891   263,850   293,039 
Total assets $7,107,878  $7,284,804  $7,506,809  $7,704,189  $7,708,074 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,074,212  $1,090,707  $1,055,564  $1,050,617  $1,108,521 
Interest-bearing deposits  4,872,707   4,845,727   5,141,679   5,206,219   5,009,502 
Total deposits  5,946,919   5,936,434   6,197,243   6,256,836   6,118,023 
Short-term borrowings  8,654   40,224   87,499   13,849   7,208 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  345,000   498,000   258,000   425,000   600,000 
Subordinated debt  77,759   77,754   77,749   82,744   91,656 
Trust preferred debentures  51,518   51,358   51,205   51,058   50,921 
Other liabilities  104,323   109,597   124,266   103,481   103,487 
Total liabilities  6,534,173   6,713,367   6,795,962   6,932,968   6,971,295 
Total shareholders’ equity  573,705   571,437   710,847   771,221   736,779 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $7,107,878  $7,284,804  $7,506,809  $7,704,189  $7,708,074 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025  2025   2024   2024   2024 
Net interest income:          
Interest income $97,924 $99,355  $104,470  $108,994  $107,138 
Interest expense  39,229  41,065   45,900   49,884   48,243 
Net interest income  58,695  58,290   58,570   59,110   58,895 
Provision for credit losses:          
Provision for credit losses on loans  17,369  10,850   74,183   17,925   8,482 
Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments             (200)
Total provision for credit losses  17,369  10,850   74,183   17,925   8,282 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  41,326  47,440   (15,613)  41,185   50,613 
Noninterest income:          
Wealth management revenue  7,379  7,350   7,660   7,104   6,801 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,351  3,305   3,506   3,411   3,121 
Interchange revenue  3,463  3,151   3,528   3,506   3,563 
Residential mortgage banking revenue  756  676   637   697   557 
Income on company-owned life insurance  2,068  2,334   1,975   1,981   1,925 
Loss on sales of investment securities, net       (34)  (44)  (152)
Credit enhancement income (loss)  3,848  (578)  15,810   14,206   14,328 
Other income  2,669  1,525   2,289   2,684   1,841 
Total noninterest income  23,534  17,763   35,371   33,545   31,984 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  25,685  26,416   22,283   24,382   22,872 
Occupancy and equipment  4,166  4,498   4,286   4,393   3,964 
Data processing  7,035  6,919   7,278   6,955   7,205 
Professional services  2,792  2,741   1,580   1,744   2,243 
Impairment on goodwill    153,977          
Amortization of intangible assets  827  911   952   951   1,016 
Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets       7,601       
FDIC insurance  1,422  1,463   1,383   1,402   1,219 
Other expense  8,065  6,080   13,336   9,937   12,265 
Total noninterest expense  49,992  203,005   58,699   49,764   50,784 
Income (loss) before income taxes  14,868  (137,802)  (38,941)  24,966   31,813 
Income tax expense (benefit)  2,844  3,172   (8,172)  4,535   6,094 
Net income (loss)  12,024  (140,974)  (30,769)  20,431   25,719 
Preferred stock dividends  2,228  2,228   2,228   2,229   2,228 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $9,796 $(143,202) $(32,997) $18,202  $23,491 
           
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $0.44 $(6.58) $(1.52) $0.83  $1.06 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.44 $(6.58) $(1.52) $0.83  $1.06 
Weighted average common shares outstanding  21,820,190  21,795,570   21,748,428   21,675,818   21,731,195 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  21,820,190  21,795,570   21,753,711   21,678,242   21,734,849 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024
Loan Portfolio Mix          
Commercial loans $1,178,792 $879,286 $934,847 $879,590 $955,667
Equipment finance loans  364,526  390,276  416,970  442,552  461,409
Equipment finance leases  347,155  373,168  391,390  417,531  428,659
Commercial FHA warehouse lines  1,068    8,004  50,198  
Total commercial loans and leases  1,891,541  1,642,730  1,751,211  1,789,871  1,845,735
Commercial real estate  2,412,761  2,592,325  2,591,664  2,510,472  2,421,505
Construction and land development  258,729  264,966  299,842  422,253  476,528
Residential real estate  361,261  373,095  380,557  378,658  378,393
Consumer  140,403  144,937  144,300  626,983  706,896
Total loans $5,064,695 $5,018,053 $5,167,574 $5,728,237 $5,829,057
           
Loan Portfolio Segment          
Regions          
Eastern $901,848 $897,792 $899,611 $902,993 $884,343
Northern  753,590  747,028  714,562  730,752  724,782
Southern  778,124  711,787  720,188  694,810  699,893
St. Louis  884,685  902,743  868,190  850,327  825,291
Total Community Bank  3,318,247  3,259,350  3,202,551  3,178,882  3,134,309
Specialty finance  701,244  874,567  1,038,238  1,018,961  1,107,508
Equipment finance  711,681  763,444  808,359  860,083  890,068
Non-core loan program and other(1)  333,523  120,692  118,426  670,311  697,172
Total loans $5,064,695 $5,018,053 $5,167,574 $5,728,237 $5,829,057
           
Deposit Portfolio Mix          
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,074,212 $1,090,707 $1,055,564 $1,050,617 $1,108,521
Interest-bearing:          
Checking  2,180,717  2,161,282  2,378,256  2,389,970  2,343,533
Money market  1,216,357  1,154,403  1,173,630  1,187,139  1,143,668
Savings  511,470  522,663  507,305  510,260  538,462
Time  818,813  818,732  822,981  849,413  852,415
Brokered time  145,350  188,647  259,507  269,437  131,424
Total deposits $5,946,919 $5,936,434 $6,197,243 $6,256,836 $6,118,023
           
Deposit Portfolio by Channel          
Retail $2,811,838 $2,846,494 $2,749,650 $2,695,077 $2,742,494
Commercial  1,145,369  1,074,837  1,209,815  1,218,657  1,217,068
Public Funds  618,172  490,374  505,912  574,704  568,889
Wealth & Trust  304,626  301,251  340,615  332,242  298,659
Servicing  785,659  842,567  896,436  958,662  931,892
Brokered Deposits  248,707  358,063  473,451  390,558  238,708
Other  32,548  22,848  21,364  86,936  120,313
Total deposits $5,946,919 $5,936,434 $6,197,243 $6,256,836 $6,118,023

(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio.

 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, expect per share data)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense - GAAP $14,868  $(137,802) $(38,941) $24,966  $31,813 
Adjustments to noninterest income:          
Loss on sales of investment securities, net        34   44   152 
Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt        13   (77)  (167)
Total adjustments to noninterest income        47   (33)  (15)
Adjustments to noninterest expense:          
Impairment on goodwill     (153,977)         
Total adjustments to noninterest expense     (153,977)         
Adjusted earnings (loss) pre tax - non-GAAP  14,868   16,175   (38,894)  24,933   31,798 
Adjusted earnings (loss) tax (benefit) expense  2,844   3,172   (8,159)  4,526   6,090 
Adjusted earnings (loss) - non-GAAP  12,024   13,003   (30,735)  20,407   25,708 
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,228   2,228   2,229   2,228 
Adjusted earnings (loss) available to common shareholders $9,796  $10,775  $(32,963) $18,178  $23,480 
Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.44  $0.49  $(1.52) $0.82  $1.06 
           
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Income (loss) before income taxes $14,868  $(137,802) $(38,941) $24,966  $31,813 
Provision for credit losses  17,369   10,850   74,183   17,925   8,282 
Impairment on goodwill     153,977          
Pre-provision net revenue $32,237  $27,025  $35,242  $42,891  $40,095 
Pre-provision net revenue per diluted share $1.48  $1.24  $1.62  $1.98  $1.84 
Pre-provision net revenue to average assets  1.81%  1.47%  1.83%  2.21%  2.07%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Noninterest expense - GAAP $49,992  $203,005  $58,699  $49,764  $50,784 
Impairment on goodwill     (153,977)         
Adjusted noninterest expense $49,992  $49,028  $58,699  $49,764  $50,784 
           
Net interest income - GAAP $58,695  $58,290  $58,570  $59,110  $58,895 
Effect of tax-exempt income  267   208   220   205   170 
Adjusted net interest income  58,962   58,498   58,790   59,315   59,065 
           
Noninterest income - GAAP  23,534   17,763   35,371   33,545   31,984 
Loss on sales of investment securities, net        34   44   152 
Loss (gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt        13   (77)  (167)
Adjusted noninterest income  23,534   17,763   35,418   33,512   31,969 
           
Adjusted total revenue $82,496  $76,261  $94,208  $92,827  $91,034 
           
Efficiency ratio  60.60%  64.29%  62.31%  53.61%  55.79%


Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
           
  As of
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025   2025   2024   2024   2024 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity            
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $573,705  $571,437  $710,847  $771,221  $736,779 
Adjustments:          
Preferred Stock  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (10,362)  (11,189)  (12,100)  (13,052)  (14,003)
Tangible common equity  444,868   441,773   426,295   485,717   450,324 
           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:          
Total assets—GAAP $7,107,878  $7,284,804  $7,506,809  $7,704,189  $7,708,074 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (161,904)  (161,904)  (161,904)
Other intangible assets, net  (10,362)  (11,189)  (12,100)  (13,052)  (14,003)
Tangible assets $7,089,589  $7,265,688  $7,332,805  $7,529,233  $7,532,167 
           
Common Shares Outstanding  21,515,138   21,503,036   21,494,485   21,393,905   21,377,215 
           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  6.27%  6.08%  5.81%  6.45%  5.98%
Tangible Book Value Per Share $20.68  $20.54  $19.83  $22.70  $21.07 

