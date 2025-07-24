Coherent Introduces 100G Transimpedance Amplifiers for 400G/800G Optical Transceivers





SAXONBURG, Pa., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, announces the addition of the 56 Gbaud PAM4 transimpedance amplifier (TIA) to its open-market ASIC portfolio.

Designed for next-generation 400G and 800G optical transceivers, this new CHR1065 product family combines outstanding performance with practical system-level advantages. Its industry-leading 2 µA RMS input-referred noise enables superior receiver sensitivity for longer optical reach, while high linearity up to 2.5 mA ensures reliable performance across varying link budgets. At just 227 mW per channel, its power efficiency supports dense deployments in power-constrained datacenters, reducing operational costs and cooling demands. The 750 µm optical pitch, advanced monitoring via I2C, and seamless four-device integration make it ideal for compact DR, FR, and LR module designs.

“Coherent continues to extend its long-standing fiber-optic ASIC portfolio and offer selected products to the open market,” said Dr. Beck Mason, Executive VP of Semiconductor Devices at Coherent. “The CHR1065 is the latest example of this, soon to be followed by 112 GBaud ASICs and 224 GBaud thereafter.”

The CHR1065 is available now as a wire-bondable bare die and has been fully released to volume production. Engineering samples are shipping in 25-piece waffle packs. Building on decades of deployment in Coherent optical transceivers, this TIA is backed by proven design reliability and JEDEC-standard lifetime testing. For more information or to request samples, visit Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) | Coherent or contact your Coherent sales representative.

