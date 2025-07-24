Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) (the “Company” or “Rakovina”) a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery is pleased to announced that, as an update to the previously announced warrant amendments, the Company intends to implement an early exercise warrant incentive program (the “Incentive Program”) intended to encourage the exercise of up to 19,200,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Eligible Warrants”) which were issued as part of a non-brokered private placement that closed in multiple tranches between June 26, 2024 and July 26, 2024.

At the time of issuance, each Eligible Warrant was exercisable to purchase one (1) pre-consolidation common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20. As a result of the consolidation of the Company’s common shares on a 10:1 basis, effective June 24, 2025, every ten (10) Eligible Warrants are exercisable for one (1) post-consolidation common share (a “Warrant Share”) at an adjusted exercise price of $2.00. Additional details regarding the share consolidation can be found in the Company’s news releases dated May 15, 2025 and June 20, 2025, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Pursuant to the Incentive Program, the Company will offer the holders the Eligible Warrants (“Eligible Warrant Holders”) the opportunity to exercise their Eligible Warrants for a thirty (30)-day period beginning on August 4, 2025 and ending at 4:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on September 2, 2025 (the “Early Exercise Period”) at a temporarily reduced exercise price of $0.75 per Warrant Share. An Eligible Warrant Holder may elect to exercise all, none, or a portion of their Eligible Warrants, provided however, that no fractional Warrant Shares will be issued. Any outstanding Eligible Warrants remaining unexercised after the expiry of the Early Exercise Period, will remain outstanding and continue to be exercisable on the same terms as they existed prior to the conduct of the Incentive Program.

The Incentive Program is conditional to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Upon receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will send a notice (the “Notice”) to Eligible Warrant Holders outlining the details of the Incentive Program and the Early Exercise Period, including the expiry thereof. If you are an Eligible Warrant Holder and do not receive the Notice by the close of business on July 25, 2025, please contact the Company directly by email at IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com, or by telephone at 778-773-5432.

A director and insider of the Company, Jeffrey Bacha, is eligible to participate in the Incentive Program and, as a result, the Incentive Program may constitute a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Eligible Warrants held by Mr. Bacha does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Their work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using proprietary, generative AI platforms. By using AI, they can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before. The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Company and its respective business within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitations, statements regarding: the Company’s objectives, goals, or future plans regarding its cancer treatments or proposed business plan and expected results of the Company’s DDR platform; implementation of the Incentive Program; and expectations regarding Exchange and Debentureholder approvals. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

