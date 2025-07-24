Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2025 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025. All data are unaudited.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“We executed well in the second quarter, generating a higher level of net income and earnings per share, excluding significant charges primarily related to a legal settlement,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We had positive trends in loan growth, an expansion in our net interest margin, and stable asset quality, while deposits declined due to seasonal outflows that we typically see in the second quarter. Our loan growth was well diversified across our portfolios. We continue to successfully add new clients by offering a superior banking experience and generate loan growth while maintaining our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria.”

“We have a strong balance sheet with a high level of capital and liquidity and healthy asset quality, which provides a strong foundation to weather periods of economic volatility. We are well positioned to navigate the current environment and expect to see positive trends in loan growth, the net interest margin, and expense management,” said Mr. Jones.

• Total revenue of $47.8 million, an increase of 4%, or $1.7 million

• Noninterest expense of $38.3 million includes an accrual of $9.2 million for pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement

• Reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10, down 45% and 47%, from $11.6 million and $0.19, respectively

• Adjusted net income(1) of $13.0 million and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $0.21, both metrics up 11% from $11.6 million and $0.19, respectively • Total revenue of $47.8 million, an increase of 15%, or $6.1 million

• Noninterest expense of $38.3 million includes an accrual of $9.2 million for pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement

• Reported net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.10, down 31% and 33%, from $9.2 million and $0.15, respectively

• Adjusted net income(1) of $13.0 million and adjusted earnings per share(1) of $0.21, both metrics up 40% from $9.2 million and $0.15, respectively

FINANCIAL CONDITION:

• Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) of $3.5 billion, up $47.4 million or 1%

• Total deposits of $4.6 billion, down $55.9 million, or 1%

• Loan to deposit ratio of 76.38%, up from 74.45%

• Total shareholders’ equity of $694.7 million, down $1.5 million • Increase in loans HFI of $154.5 million, or 5%



• Increase in total deposits of $182.7 million, or 4%

• Loan to deposit ratio of 76.38%, up from 76.04%

• Increase in total shareholders’ equity of $15.5 million

CREDIT QUALITY:

• Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.11% for both quarters

• NPAs to total assets of 0.11% for both quarters • Classified assets to total assets of 0.69%, compared to 0.73%

• Classified assets to total assets of 0.69%, compared to 0.64%

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:

• FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.54%, an increase from 3.39%

• Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, compared to 13.6%

• Total capital ratio of 15.5%, compared to 15.9%

• Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.85%, an increase of 1% from 9.78% • FTE net interest margin(1) of 3.54%, an increase from 3.26%

• Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.3%, compared to 13.4%

• Total capital ratio of 15.5%, compared to 15.6%

• Tangible common equity ratio(1) of 9.85%, a decrease of 1% from 9.91%

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release. All references to "adjusted" operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.



Results of Operations:

Reported net income was $6.4 million, or $0.10 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income(2) was $13.0 million, or $0.21 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.19 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.47% and annualized return on average equity was 3.68% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.85% and 6.81%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025, and 0.71% and 5.50%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets(2) was 0.95% and adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 9.92% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.85% and 9.09%, respectively, for the first quarter ended of 2025, and 0.71% and 7.43%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.

Reported net income was $18.0 million, or $0.29 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025. Adjusted net income(2) was $24.6 million, or $0.40 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2025, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.32 per average diluted common share, for the first six months of 2024. The annualized return on average assets was 0.66% and annualized return on average equity was 5.23% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.75% and 5.79%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted annualized return on average assets(2) was 0.90% and annualized return on average tangible common equity(2) was 9.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 0.75% and 7.84%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total revenue, which is defined as net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans plus noninterest income, increased $1.7 million, or 4%, to $47.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, and increased $6.1 million, or 15%, from $41.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. Total revenue increased $9.9 million, or 12%, to $93.8 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $83.9 million for the first six months of 2024.

For the second quarter and first six months of 2025, the Company’s reported PPNR(2), which is defined as total revenue less adjusted noninterest expense(2) was $9.4 million and $26.0 million, respectively. The adjusted PPNR(2) was $18.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the six months of 2025, the Company’s adjusted PPNR(2) was $35.2 million, compared to $28.1 million for the six months of 2024.

Net interest income totaled $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.4 million, or 3%, compared to $43.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The FTE net interest margin(2) was 3.54% for the second quarter of 2025, an increase over 3.39% for the first quarter of 2025 primarily due to an increase in the average yields and average balances of loans and securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balances of deposits resulting in a lower average balance of overnight funds.

Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 15%, to $44.8 million, compared to $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. The FTE net interest margin(2) increased from 3.23% for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to lower rates paid on customer deposits, an increase in the average yields and average balances of loans and securities, and an increase in the average balance of deposits resulting in a higher average balance of overnight funds, partially offset by a lower average yield on overnight funds.

For the first six months of 2025, net interest income increased $9.8 million, or 12% to $88.2 million, compared to $78.4 million for the first six months of 2024. The FTE net interest margin(2) increased 20 basis points to 3.47% for the first six months of 2025, from 3.27% for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to an increase in the average balances of average interest earning assets, and an increase in the average yields on loans and securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on client deposits and a lower yield on overnight funds.

We recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $516,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $274,000 for the first quarter of 2025, and $471,000 for the second quarter of 2024. There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $790,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $655,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 was primarily due to loan growth.

Total noninterest income increased to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher termination and facility fees. The increase in noninterest income in the second quarter of 2025 was partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance in the second quarter of 2024.

Total noninterest income increased 3% to $5.7 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $5.5 million for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to higher termination and facility fees, partially offset by a $219,000 gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance in the first six months of 2024.

(2)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

Reported noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 and first six months of 2025 totaled $38.3 million and $67.8 million, respectively. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded expenses of $9.2 million, primarily due to pre-tax charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act (“PAGA”) lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch. Adjusted noninterest expense(3) was $29.1 million, compared to $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $28.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense(3) for the first six months of 2025 was $58.6 million, compared to $55.7 million for the first six months of 2024.

Income tax expense decreased to $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, and $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 28.5%, compared to 28.8% for the first quarter of 2025, and 29.4% for the second quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $7.2 million, compared to $8.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The effective tax rate for six months ended June 30, 2025 was 28.7%, compared to 29.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The reported efficiency ratio(3) for the second quarter and first six month of 2025 was 80.23% and 72.24%, respectively. The adjusted efficiency ratio(3) improved to 61.01% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 63.96% for the first quarter of 2025, as a result of higher total revenue. The adjusted efficiency ratio(3) improved from 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense. The adjusted efficiency ratio(3) improved to 62.45% for the first six months of 2025 from 66.44% for the first six months of 2024, primarily due to higher total revenue, partially offset by higher noninterest expense.

Full time equivalent employees were 350 at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, and 353 at June 30, 2024.

Financial Condition and Capital Management:

Total assets remained relatively flat at $5.5 billion at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Total assets increased 4% from $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in deposits resulting in an increase in overnight funds, and an increase in loans.

Investment securities available-for-sale (at fair value) decreased to $307.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $371.0 million at March 31, 2025, primarily due to maturities and paydowns, partially offset by purchases. Investment securities available-for-sale totaled $273.0 million at June 30, 2024. The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was $448,000, or $396,000 net of taxes, which equaled less than 1% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025.

During the first six months of 2025, the Company purchased $87.2 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $79.8 million of collateralized mortgage obligations, and $44.8 million of U.S. Treasury securities, for total purchases of $211.8 million in the available-for-sale portfolio. Securities purchased had a book yield of 4.82% and an average life of 4.55 years.

Investment securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of ($16,000), totaled $561.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $576.7 million at March 31, 2025, and $621.2 million at June 30, 2024. The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $486.5 million at June 30, 2025. The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $74.7 million, or $52.7 million net of taxes, which equaled 7.6% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025.

The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2025 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.

Loans HFI, net of deferred costs and fees, increased $47.4 million, or 1% to $3.5 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.5 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $154.5 million, or 5%, from $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024. Loans HFI, excluding residential mortgages, increased $58.3 million, or 2% to $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025, and increased $184.9 million, or 6%, from $2.9 billion at June 30, 2024.

Commercial and industrial line utilization was 32% at June 30, 2025, compared to 31% at both March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024. Commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans totaled $2.0 billion at June 30, 2025, of which 31% were owner occupied and 31% were investor CRE loans. Owner occupied CRE loans totaled 31% at March 31, 2025 and 32% at June 30, 2024. Approximately 24% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans at both June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, compared to 27% at June 30, 2024.

At June 30, 2025, paydowns and maturities of investment securities and fixed interest rate loans maturing within one year totaled $311.0 million.

Total deposits decreased $55.9 million, or 1%, to $4.6 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2025, primarily due to season outflows. Total deposits increased $182.7 million, or 4% from $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024.

The following table shows the Company’s deposit types as a percentage of total deposits at the dates indicated:

June 30, March 31, June 30, DEPOSITS TYPE % TO TOTAL DEPOSITS 2025 2025 2024 Demand, noninterest-bearing 25 % 24 % 27 % Demand, interest-bearing 21 % 20 % 21 % Savings and money market 28 % 29 % 25 % Time deposits — under $250 1 % 1 % 1 % Time deposits — $250 and over 4 % 5 % 4 % Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 21 % 21 % 22 % Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 %

The loan to deposit ratio was 76.38% at June 30, 2025, compared to 74.45% at March 31, 2025, and 76.04% at June 30, 2024.

The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.1 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 billion at March 31, 2025, and $3.0 billion at June 30, 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity was $694.7 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $696.2 million at March 31, 2025, and $679.2 million at June 30, 2024. The change in shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2025 is primarily a function of net income and the decrease in the total accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends to stockholders.

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.0 million at June 30, 2025 was comprised of $2.5 million in actuarial losses associated with split dollar insurance contracts, $2.2 million in actuarial losses associated with the supplemental executive retirement plan, unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale of $396,000, and a $42,000 unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans.

The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2025.

Reported tangible book value per share(4) was $8.49 at June 30, 2025. Adjusted tangible book value per share(4) was $8.59 at June 30, 2025, compared to $8.48 at March 31, 2025, and $8.22 at June 30, 2024.

The Company is authorized to repurchase up to $15.0 million of the Company’s shares of its issued and outstanding common stock under its share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in July 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased 207,989 shares of its common stock with a weighted average price of $9.19 for a total of $1.9 million. The remaining capacity under this share repurchase program was $13.1 million at June 30, 2025. In July 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors extended the program for one year, expiring on July 31, 2026.

Credit Quality:

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $516,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $274,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2025 and a provision for credit losses on loans of $471,000 for the second quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $145,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $965,000 for the first quarter of 2025, and $405,000 for the second quarter of 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans totaled $790,000 for the first six months of 2025, compared to a $655,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first six months of 2024. Net charge-offs totaled $1.1 million for the first six months of 2025, compared to $659,000 for the first six months of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) at June 30, 2025 was $48.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 787% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at March 31, 2025 was $48.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans, representing 765% of total nonperforming loans. The ACLL at June 30, 2024 was $48.0 million, or 1.42% of total loans, representing 795% of total nonperforming loans. The reduction to the allowance for credit on losses on loans reflects our credit assessment and economic factors.

NPAs were $6.2 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $6.3 million at March 31, 2025, and $6.0 million at June 30, 2024. There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024. There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, or June 30, 2024.

Classified assets totaled $37.5 million, or 0.69% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $40.0 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at March 31, 2025, and $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reclassifications

During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”) stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the “Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin” tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders’ equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. These measures include “adjusted” operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second quarter as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company’s future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, loan growth, expenses, net interest margin, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and include: (i) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (such as, but not limited to, ransomware, data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft) affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (ii) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (iii) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (iv) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (v) the effects of recent wildfires affecting Southern California, which have affected certain clients and certain loans secured by mortgages in Los Angeles County, and which are affecting or may, in the future, affect other clients in those and other markets throughout California; (vi) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vii) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (viii) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (ix) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (x) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (xi) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (xii) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (xiii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiv) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (xv) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; and (xvi) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Six Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change Interest income $ 63,025 $ 61,832 $ 58,489 2 % 8 % $ 124,857 $ 115,450 8 % Interest expense 18,220 18,472 19,622 (1 ) % (7 ) % 36,692 37,080 (1 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 44,805 43,360 38,867 3 % 15 % 88,165 78,370 12 % Provision for credit losses on loans 516 274 471 88 % 10 % 790 655 21 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 44,289 43,086 38,396 3 % 15 % 87,375 77,715 12 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 929 892 891 4 % 4 % 1,821 1,768 3 % FHLB and FRB stock dividends 584 590 588 (1 ) % (1 ) % 1,174 1,178 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 548 538 521 2 % 5 % 1,086 1,039 5 % Termination fees 227 87 100 161 % 127 % 314 113 178 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 87 98 76 (11 ) % 14 % 185 254 (27 ) % Servicing income 61 82 90 (26 ) % (32 ) % 143 180 (21 ) % Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance — — 219 N/A (100 ) % — 219 (100 ) % Other 541 409 379 32 % 43 % 950 750 27 % Total noninterest income 2,977 2,696 2,864 10 % 4 % 5,673 5,501 3 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,227 16,575 15,794 (2 ) % 3 % 32,802 31,303 5 % Occupancy and equipment 2,525 2,534 2,689 0 % (6 ) % 5,059 5,132 (1 ) % Professional fees 1,819 1,580 1,072 15 % 70 % 3,399 2,399 42 % Other 17,764 8,767 8,633 103 % 106 % 26,531 16,890 57 % Total noninterest expense 38,335 29,456 28,188 30 % 36 % 67,791 55,724 22 % Income before income taxes 8,931 16,326 13,072 (45 ) % (32 ) % 25,257 27,492 (8 ) % Income tax expense 2,542 4,700 3,838 (46 ) % (34 ) % 7,242 8,092 (11 ) % Net income $ 6,389 $ 11,626 $ 9,234 (45 ) % (31 ) % $ 18,015 $ 19,400 (7 ) % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 (47 ) % (33 ) % $ 0.29 $ 0.32 (9 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 (47 ) % (33 ) % $ 0.29 $ 0.32 (9 ) % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,508,180 61,479,579 61,279,914 0 % 0 % 61,493,880 61,233,269 0 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,624,600 61,708,361 61,438,088 0 % 0 % 61,664,942 61,446,484 0 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,446,763 61,611,121 61,292,094 0 % 0 % 61,446,763 61,292,094 0 % Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 0 % 0 % $ 0.26 $ 0.26 0 % Book value per share $ 11.31 $ 11.30 $ 11.08 0 % 2 % $ 11.31 $ 11.08 2 % Tangible book value per share(1) $ 8.49 $ 8.48 $ 8.22 0 % 3 % $ 8.49 $ 8.22 3 % KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (in $000's, unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 3.68 % 6.81 % 5.50 % (46 ) % (33 ) % 5.23 % 5.79 % (10 ) % Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 4.89 % 9.09 % 7.43 % (46 ) % (34 ) % 6.97 % 7.84 % (11 ) % Annualized return on average assets 0.47 % 0.85 % 0.71 % (45 ) % (34 ) % 0.66 % 0.75 % (12 ) % Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 0.48 % 0.88 % 0.74 % (45 ) % (35 ) % 0.68 % 0.78 % (13 ) % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.54 % 3.39 % 3.23 % 4 % 10 % 3.47 % 3.27 % 6 % Total revenue $ 47,782 $ 46,056 $ 41,731 4 % 15 % 93,838 83,871 12 % Pre-provision net revenue(1) $ 9,447 $ 16,600 $ 13,543 (43 ) % (30 ) % 26,047 28,147 (7 ) % Efficiency ratio(1) 80.23 % 63.96 % 67.55 % 25 % 19 % 72.24 % 66.44 % 9 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,458,420 $ 5,559,896 $ 5,213,171 (2 ) % 5 % $ 5,508,878 $ 5,195,903 6 % Average tangible assets(1) $ 5,284,972 $ 5,386,001 $ 5,037,673 (2 ) % 5 % $ 5,335,207 $ 5,020,134 6 % Average earning assets $ 5,087,089 $ 5,188,317 $ 4,840,670 (2 ) % 5 % $ 5,137,424 $ 4,825,587 6 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,250 $ 2,290 $ 1,503 (2 ) % 50 % $ 2,270 $ 2,126 7 % Average loans held-for-investment $ 3,504,518 $ 3,429,014 $ 3,328,358 2 % 5 % $ 3,466,975 $ 3,312,799 5 % Average deposits $ 4,618,007 $ 4,717,517 $ 4,394,545 (2 ) % 5 % $ 4,667,487 $ 4,377,347 7 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,146,494 $ 1,167,330 $ 1,127,145 (2 ) % 2 % $ 1,156,854 $ 1,152,111 0 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 3,471,513 $ 3,550,187 $ 3,267,400 (2 ) % 6 % $ 3,510,633 $ 3,225,236 9 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,511,237 $ 3,589,872 $ 3,306,972 (2 ) % 6 % $ 3,550,338 $ 3,264,788 9 % Average equity $ 697,016 $ 692,733 $ 675,108 1 % 3 % $ 694,886 $ 673,700 3 % Average tangible common equity(1) $ 523,568 $ 518,838 $ 499,610 1 % 5 % $ 521,215 $ 497,931 5 %





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 63,025 $ 61,832 $ 64,043 $ 60,852 $ 58,489 Interest expense 18,220 18,472 20,448 21,523 19,622 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 44,805 43,360 43,595 39,329 38,867 Provision for credit losses on loans 516 274 1,331 153 471 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 44,289 43,086 42,264 39,176 38,396 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 929 892 885 908 891 FHLB and FRB stock dividends 584 590 590 586 588 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 548 538 528 530 521 Termination fees 227 87 18 46 100 Gain on sales of SBA loans 87 98 125 94 76 Servicing income 61 82 77 108 90 Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance — — — — 219 Other 541 409 552 554 379 Total noninterest income 2,977 2,696 2,775 2,826 2,864 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,227 16,575 16,976 15,673 15,794 Occupancy and equipment 2,525 2,534 2,495 2,599 2,689 Professional fees 1,819 1,580 1,711 1,306 1,072 Other 17,764 8,767 9,122 7,977 8,633 Total noninterest expense 38,335 29,456 30,304 27,555 28,188 Income before income taxes 8,931 16,326 14,735 14,447 13,072 Income tax expense 2,542 4,700 4,114 3,940 3,838 Net income $ 6,389 $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,507 $ 9,234 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,508,180 61,479,579 61,320,505 61,295,877 61,279,914 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,624,600 61,708,361 61,679,735 61,546,157 61,438,088 Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,446,763 61,611,121 61,348,095 61,297,344 61,292,094 Dividend per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 Book value per share $ 11.31 $ 11.30 $ 11.24 $ 11.18 $ 11.08 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 8.49 $ 8.48 $ 8.41 $ 8.33 $ 8.22 KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (in $000's, unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 3.68 % 6.81 % 6.16 % 6.14 % 5.50 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 4.89 % 9.09 % 8.25 % 8.27 % 7.43 % Annualized return on average assets 0.47 % 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.71 % Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 0.48 % 0.88 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.74 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.54 % 3.39 % 3.32 % 3.15 % 3.23 % Total revenue $ 47,782 $ 46,056 $ 46,370 $ 42,155 $ 41,731 Pre-provision net revenue(1) $ 9,447 $ 16,600 $ 16,066 $ 14,600 $ 13,543 Efficiency ratio(1) 80.23 % 63.96 % 65.35 % 65.37 % 67.55 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000’s, unaudited) Average assets $ 5,458,420 $ 5,559,896 $ 5,607,840 $ 5,352,067 $ 5,213,171 Average tangible assets(1) $ 5,284,972 $ 5,386,001 $ 5,433,439 $ 5,177,114 $ 5,037,673 Average earning assets $ 5,087,089 $ 5,188,317 $ 5,235,986 $ 4,980,082 $ 4,840,670 Average loans held-for-sale $ 2,250 $ 2,290 $ 2,260 $ 1,493 $ 1,503 Average loans held-for-investment $ 3,504,518 $ 3,429,014 $ 3,388,729 $ 3,359,647 $ 3,328,358 Average deposits $ 4,618,007 $ 4,717,517 $ 4,771,491 $ 4,525,946 $ 4,394,545 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,146,494 $ 1,167,330 $ 1,222,393 $ 1,172,304 $ 1,127,145 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 3,471,513 $ 3,550,187 $ 3,549,098 $ 3,353,642 $ 3,267,400 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,511,237 $ 3,589,872 $ 3,588,755 $ 3,393,264 $ 3,306,972 Average equity $ 697,016 $ 692,733 $ 686,263 $ 680,404 $ 675,108 Average tangible common equity(1) $ 523,568 $ 518,838 $ 511,862 $ 505,451 $ 499,610

End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,360 $ 44,281 $ 37,497 25 % 48 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 666,432 700,769 610,763 (5 ) % 9 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 307,035 370,976 273,043 (17 ) % 12 % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 561,205 576,718 621,178 (3 ) % (10 ) % Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,156 1,884 1,899 (39 ) % (39 ) % Loans - held-for-investment: Commercial 492,231 489,241 477,929 1 % 3 % Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 627,810 616,825 594,504 2 % 6 % CRE - non-owner occupied 1,390,419 1,363,275 1,283,323 2 % 8 % Land and construction 149,460 136,106 125,374 10 % 19 % Home equity 120,763 119,138 126,562 1 % (5 ) % Multifamily 285,016 284,510 268,968 0 % 6 % Residential mortgages 454,419 465,330 484,809 (2 ) % (6 ) % Consumer and other 14,661 12,741 18,758 15 % (22 ) % Loans 3,534,779 3,487,166 3,380,227 1 % 5 % Deferred loan fees, net (446 ) (268 ) (434 ) 66 % 3 % Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees 3,534,333 3,486,898 3,379,793 1 % 5 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,633 ) (48,262 ) (47,954 ) 1 % 1 % Loans, net 3,485,700 3,438,636 3,331,839 1 % 5 % Company-owned life insurance 82,296 81,749 80,153 1 % 3 % Premises and equipment, net 9,765 9,772 10,310 0 % (5 ) % Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 5,532 5,986 7,521 (8 ) % (26 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 125,125 115,853 121,190 8 % 3 % Total assets $ 5,467,237 $ 5,514,255 $ 5,263,024 (1 ) % 4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,151,242 $ 1,128,593 $ 1,187,320 2 % (3 ) % Demand, interest-bearing 955,504 949,068 928,246 1 % 3 % Savings and money market 1,320,142 1,353,293 1,126,520 (2 ) % 17 % Time deposits - under $250 35,356 37,592 39,046 (6 ) % (9 ) % Time deposits - $250 and over 210,818 213,357 203,886 (1 ) % 3 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 954,272 1,001,365 959,592 (5 ) % (1 ) % Total deposits 4,627,334 4,683,268 4,444,610 (1 ) % 4 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,728 39,691 39,577 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 105,471 95,106 99,638 11 % 6 % Total liabilities 4,772,533 4,818,065 4,583,825 (1 ) % 4 % Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 509,888 511,596 508,343 0 % 0 % Retained earnings 189,794 191,401 182,571 (1 ) % 4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,978 ) (6,807 ) (11,715 ) (27 ) % (58 ) % Total shareholders' equity 694,704 696,190 679,199 0 % 2 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,467,237 $ 5,514,255 $ 5,263,024 (1 ) % 4 %





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,360 $ 44,281 $ 29,864 $ 49,722 $ 37,497 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 666,432 700,769 938,259 906,588 610,763 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 307,035 370,976 256,274 237,612 273,043 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 561,205 576,718 590,016 604,193 621,178 Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,156 1,884 2,375 1,649 1,899 Loans - held-for-investment: Commercial 492,231 489,241 531,350 481,266 477,929 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 627,810 616,825 601,636 602,062 594,504 CRE - non-owner occupied 1,390,419 1,363,275 1,341,266 1,310,578 1,283,323 Land and construction 149,460 136,106 127,848 125,761 125,374 Home equity 120,763 119,138 127,963 124,090 126,562 Multifamily 285,016 284,510 275,490 273,103 268,968 Residential mortgages 454,419 465,330 471,730 479,524 484,809 Consumer and other 14,661 12,741 14,837 14,179 18,758 Loans 3,534,779 3,487,166 3,492,120 3,410,563 3,380,227 Deferred loan fees, net (446 ) (268 ) (183 ) (327 ) (434 ) Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees 3,534,333 3,486,898 3,491,937 3,410,236 3,379,793 Allowance for credit losses on loans (48,633 ) (48,262 ) (48,953 ) (47,819 ) (47,954 ) Loans, net 3,485,700 3,438,636 3,442,984 3,362,417 3,331,839 Company-owned life insurance 82,296 81,749 81,211 80,682 80,153 Premises and equipment, net 9,765 9,772 10,140 10,398 10,310 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 5,532 5,986 6,439 6,966 7,521 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 125,125 115,853 119,813 123,738 121,190 Total assets $ 5,467,237 $ 5,514,255 $ 5,645,006 $ 5,551,596 $ 5,263,024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,151,242 $ 1,128,593 $ 1,214,192 $ 1,272,139 $ 1,187,320 Demand, interest-bearing 955,504 949,068 936,587 913,910 928,246 Savings and money market 1,320,142 1,353,293 1,325,923 1,309,676 1,126,520 Time deposits - under $250 35,356 37,592 38,988 39,060 39,046 Time deposits - $250 and over 210,818 213,357 206,755 196,945 203,886 ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 954,272 1,001,365 1,097,586 997,803 959,592 Total deposits 4,627,334 4,683,268 4,820,031 4,729,533 4,444,610 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,728 39,691 39,653 39,615 39,577 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 105,471 95,106 95,595 97,096 99,638 Total liabilities 4,772,533 4,818,065 4,955,279 4,866,244 4,583,825 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 509,888 511,596 510,070 509,134 508,343 Retained earnings 189,794 191,401 187,762 185,110 182,571 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,978 ) (6,807 ) (8,105 ) (8,892 ) (11,715 ) Total shareholders' equity 694,704 696,190 689,727 685,352 679,199 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,467,237 $ 5,514,255 $ 5,645,006 $ 5,551,596 $ 5,263,024





At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: Land and construction loans $ 4,198 $ 4,793 $ 4,774 (12 ) % (12 ) % Home equity and other loans 728 927 108 (21 ) % 574 % Residential mortgages 607 — — N/A N/A Commercial loans 491 324 900 52 % (45 ) % CRE loans 31 — — N/A N/A Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: 6,055 6,044 5,782 0 % 5 % Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 123 268 248 (54 ) % (50 ) % Total nonperforming loans 6,178 6,312 6,030 (2 ) % 2 % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 6,178 $ 6,312 $ 6,030 (2 ) % 2 % Net charge-offs during the quarter $ 145 $ 965 $ 405 (85 ) % (64 ) % Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 516 $ 274 $ 471 88 % 10 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 48,633 $ 48,262 $ 47,954 1 % 1 % Classified assets $ 37,525 $ 40,034 $ 33,605 (6 ) % 12 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.42 % 0 % (3 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 787.20 % 764.61 % 795.26 % 3 % (1 ) % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0 % 0 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.18 % (6 ) % (6 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 6 % 0 % 17 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 7 % 6 % (14 ) % 0 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 521,541 $ 522,573 $ 504,047 0 % 3 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.71 % 12.63 % 12.91 % 1 % (2 ) % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 9.85 % 9.78 % 9.91 % 1 % (1 ) % Loan to deposit ratio 76.38 % 74.45 % 76.04 % 3 % 0 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 24.88 % 24.10 % 26.71 % 3 % (7 ) % Total capital ratio 15.5 % 15.9 % 15.6 % (3 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.4 % (2 ) % (1 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.4 % (2 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.9 % 9.8 % 10.2 % 1 % (3 ) % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 10.28 % 10.15 % 10.28 % 1 % 0 % Total capital ratio 15.1 % 15.4 % 15.1 % (2 ) % 0 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.8 % 14.1 % 13.9 % (2 ) % (1 ) % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.8 % 14.1 % 13.9 % (2 ) % (1 ) % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.6 % 2 % (2 ) %





At or For the Quarter Ended: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: Land and construction loans $ 4,198 $ 4,793 $ 5,874 $ 5,862 $ 4,774 Home equity and other loans 728 927 290 84 108 Residential mortgages 607 — — — — Commercial loans 491 324 1,014 752 900 CRE loans 31 — — — — Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: 6,055 6,044 7,178 6,698 5,782 Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 123 268 489 460 248 Total nonperforming loans 6,178 6,312 7,667 7,158 6,030 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,178 $ 6,312 $ 7,667 $ 7,158 $ 6,030 Net charge-offs during the quarter $ 145 $ 965 $ 197 $ 288 $ 405 Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter $ 516 $ 274 $ 1,331 $ 153 $ 471 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 48,633 $ 48,262 $ 48,953 $ 47,819 $ 47,954 Classified assets $ 37,525 $ 40,034 $ 41,661 $ 32,609 $ 33,605 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.38 % 1.38 % 1.40 % 1.40 % 1.42 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 787.20 % 764.61 % 638.49 % 668.05 % 795.26 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.11 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 7 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 6 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 6 % 7 % 7 % 6 % 6 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000’s, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 521,541 $ 522,573 $ 515,657 $ 510,755 $ 504,047 Shareholders’ equity / total assets 12.71 % 12.63 % 12.22 % 12.35 % 12.91 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 9.85 % 9.78 % 9.43 % 9.50 % 9.91 % Loan to deposit ratio 76.38 % 74.45 % 72.45 % 72.11 % 76.04 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 24.88 % 24.10 % 25.19 % 26.90 % 26.71 % Total capital ratio 15.5 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.6 % 15.6 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 13.6 % 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.4 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.9 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 10.0 % 10.2 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 10.28 % 10.15 % 9.79 % 9.86 % 10.28 % Total capital ratio 15.1 % 15.4 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 15.1 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.8 % 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.8 % 14.1 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.4 % 10.2 % 10.0 % 10.4 % 10.6 %





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, core bank $ 3,020,534 41,738 5.54 % $ 2,945,072 $ 39,758 5.47 % Prepayment fees — 473 0.06 % — 224 0.03 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 67,756 3,347 19.81 % 60,250 2,942 19.80 % Purchased residential mortgages 420,280 3,548 3.39 % 427,963 3,597 3.41 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (1,802 ) 172 0.02 % (1,981 ) 181 0.02 % Loans, gross (1)(2) 3,506,768 49,278 5.64 % 3,431,304 46,702 5.52 % Securities - taxable 902,642 6,346 2.82 % 876,092 5,559 2.57 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 30,259 272 3.61 % 30,480 275 3.66 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 647,420 7,186 4.45 % 850,441 9,354 4.46 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,087,089 63,082 4.97 % 5,188,317 61,890 4.84 % Cash and due from banks 31,044 31,869 Premises and equipment, net 9,958 10,007 Goodwill and other intangible assets 173,448 173,895 Other assets 156,881 155,808 Total assets $ 5,458,420 $ 5,559,896 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,146,494 $ 1,167,330 Demand, interest-bearing 949,867 1,484 0.63 % 944,375 1,438 0.62 % Savings and money market 1,313,054 8,205 2.51 % 1,323,038 8,073 2.47 % Time deposits - under $100 11,456 49 1.72 % 11,383 47 1.67 % Time deposits - $100 and over 231,644 1,995 3.45 % 234,421 2,129 3.68 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 965,492 5,949 2.47 % 1,036,970 6,248 2.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,471,513 17,682 2.04 % 3,550,187 17,935 2.05 % Total deposits 4,618,007 17,682 1.54 % 4,717,517 17,935 1.54 % Short-term borrowings 19 — 0.00 % 18 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,705 538 5.43 % 39,667 537 5.49 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,511,237 18,220 2.08 % 3,589,872 18,472 2.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,657,731 18,220 1.57 % 4,757,202 18,472 1.57 % Other liabilities 103,673 109,961 Total liabilities 4,761,404 4,867,163 Shareholders’ equity 697,016 692,733 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,458,420 $ 5,559,896 Net interest income / margin (3) 44,862 3.54 % 43,418 3.39 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (57 ) (58 ) Net interest income $ 44,805 3.53 % $ 43,360 3.39 %





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, core bank $ 3,020,534 $ 41,738 5.54 % $ 2,830,260 $ 38,496 5.47 % Prepayment fees — 473 0.06 % — 54 0.01 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 67,756 3,347 19.81 % 54,777 2,914 21.40 % Purchased residential mortgages 420,280 3,548 3.39 % 447,687 3,739 3.36 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (1,802 ) 172 0.02 % (2,863 ) 267 0.04 % Loans, gross (1)(2) 3,506,768 49,278 5.64 % 3,329,861 45,470 5.49 % Securities - taxable 902,642 6,346 2.82 % 942,532 5,483 2.34 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 30,259 272 3.61 % 31,803 285 3.60 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 647,420 7,186 4.45 % 536,474 7,311 5.48 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,087,089 63,082 4.97 % 4,840,670 58,549 4.86 % Cash and due from banks 31,044 33,419 Premises and equipment, net 9,958 10,216 Goodwill and other intangible assets 173,448 175,498 Other assets 156,881 153,368 Total assets $ 5,458,420 $ 5,213,171 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,146,494 $ 1,127,145 Demand, interest-bearing 949,867 1,484 0.63 % 932,100 1,719 0.74 % Savings and money market 1,313,054 8,205 2.51 % 1,104,589 7,867 2.86 % Time deposits - under $100 11,456 49 1.72 % 10,980 46 1.68 % Time deposits - $100 and over 231,644 1,995 3.45 % 228,248 2,245 3.96 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 965,492 5,949 2.47 % 991,483 7,207 2.92 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,471,513 17,682 2.04 % 3,267,400 19,084 2.35 % Total deposits 4,618,007 17,682 1.54 % 4,394,545 19,084 1.75 % Short-term borrowings 19 — 0.00 % 19 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,705 538 5.43 % 39,553 538 5.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,511,237 18,220 2.08 % 3,306,972 19,622 2.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,657,731 18,220 1.57 % 4,434,117 19,622 1.78 % Other liabilities 103,673 103,946 Total liabilities 4,761,404 4,538,063 Shareholders’ equity 697,016 675,108 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,458,420 $ 5,213,171 Net interest income / margin (3) 44,862 3.54 % 38,927 3.23 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (57 ) (60 ) Net interest income $ 44,805 3.53 % $ 38,867 3.23 %





For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000’s, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, core bank $ 2,983,011 $ 81,496 5.51 % $ 2,812,805 $ 76,217 5.45 % Prepayment fees — 697 0.05 % — 78 0.01 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 64,024 6,289 19.81 % 54,144 5,752 21.36 % Purchased residential mortgages 424,101 7,145 3.40 % 450,964 7,527 3.36 % Loan fair value mark / accretion (1,891 ) 353 0.02 % (2,988 ) 496 0.04 % Loans, gross (1)(2) 3,469,245 95,980 5.58 % 3,314,925 90,070 5.46 % Securities - taxable 889,440 11,905 2.70 % 992,508 11,666 2.36 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 30,369 547 3.63 % 31,871 571 3.60 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 748,370 16,540 4.46 % 486,283 13,263 5.48 % Total interest earning assets (3) 5,137,424 124,972 4.91 % 4,825,587 115,570 4.82 % Cash and due from banks 31,454 33,316 Premises and equipment, net 9,982 10,115 Goodwill and other intangible assets 173,671 175,769 Other assets 156,347 151,116 Total assets $ 5,508,878 $ 5,195,903 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,156,854 $ 1,152,111 Demand, interest-bearing 947,137 2,922 0.62 % 926,074 3,273 0.71 % Savings and money market 1,318,018 16,278 2.49 % 1,086,085 14,516 2.69 % Time deposits - under $100 11,420 96 1.70 % 10,962 88 1.61 % Time deposits - $100 and over 233,025 4,124 3.57 % 224,730 4,309 3.86 % ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 1,001,033 12,197 2.46 % 977,385 13,818 2.84 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,510,633 35,617 2.05 % 3,225,236 36,004 2.24 % Total deposits 4,667,487 35,617 1.54 % 4,377,347 36,004 1.65 % Short-term borrowings 19 — 0.00 % 17 — 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,686 1,075 5.46 % 39,535 1,076 5.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,550,338 36,692 2.08 % 3,264,788 37,080 2.28 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,707,192 36,692 1.57 % 4,416,899 37,080 1.69 % Other liabilities 106,800 105,304 Total liabilities 4,813,992 4,522,203 Shareholders’ equity 694,886 673,700 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,508,878 $ 5,195,903 Net interest income / margin (3) 88,280 3.47 % 78,490 3.27 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (115 ) (120 ) Net interest income $ 88,165 3.46 % $ 78,370 3.27 %





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management considers net income and earnings per share adjusted to exclude the $9.2 million of charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter and first six months of 2025 as a useful measurement of the Company’s profitability compared to prior periods.

The following table summarizes components of net income and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

NET INCOME AND For the Quarter Ended: DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Reported net income (GAAP) $ 6,389 $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,507 $ 9,234 Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges 9,184 — — — — Less: related income taxes (2,618 ) — — — — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 12,955 $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,507 $ 9,234 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,624,600 61,708,361 61,679,735 61,546,157 61,438,088 Reported diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15





NET INCOME AND For the Six Months Ended: DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2025 2024 Reported net income (GAAP) $ 18,015 $ 19,400 Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges 9,184 — Less: related income taxes (2,618 ) — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 24,581 $ 19,400 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,664,942 61,446,484 Reported diluted earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.32 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.32

Management considers tangible book value per share as a useful measurement of the Company’s equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity and the return on average tangible assets as measurements of profitability.

The following table summarizes components of the tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:

TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Capital components: Total equity (GAAP) $ 694,704 $ 696,190 $ 689,727 $ 685,352 $ 679,199 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Total common equity 694,704 696,190 689,727 685,352 679,199 Less: goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: other intangible assets (5,532 ) (5,986 ) (6,439 ) (6,966 ) (7,521 ) Reported tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 521,541 522,573 515,657 510,755 504,047 Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges 9,184 — — — — Less: related income taxes (2,618 ) — — — — Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 528,107 $ 522,573 $ 515,657 $ 510,755 $ 504,047 Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,446,763 61,611,121 61,348,095 61,297,344 61,292,094 Reported tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 8.49 $ 8.48 $ 8.41 $ 8.33 $ 8.22 Adjusted tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 8.59 $ 8.48 $ 8.41 $ 8.33 $ 8.22

The following tables summarize components of the annualized return on average equity, annualized return on average tangible common equity and the annualized return on average assets for the periods indicated:

RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON For the Quarter Ended: EQUITY AND AVERAGE ASSETS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Reported net income (GAAP) $ 6,389 $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,507 $ 9,234 Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges 9,184 — — — — Less: related income taxes (2,618 ) — — — — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 12,955 $ 11,626 $ 10,621 $ 10,507 $ 9,234 Average tangible common equity components: Average equity (GAAP) $ 697,016 $ 692,733 $ 686,263 $ 680,404 $ 675,108 Less: goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: other intangible assets (5,817 ) (6,264 ) (6,770 ) (7,322 ) (7,867 ) Total average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 523,568 $ 518,838 $ 511,862 $ 505,451 $ 499,610 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 3.68 % 6.81 % 6.16 % 6.14 % 5.50 % Reported annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 4.89 % 9.09 % 8.25 % 8.27 % 7.43 % Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.92 % 9.09 % 8.25 % 8.27 % 7.43 % Average assets (GAAP) $ 5,458,420 $ 5,559,896 $ 5,607,840 $ 5,352,067 $ 5,213,171 Reported annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.47 % 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.71 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.95 % 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.78 % 0.71 %





RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON For the Six Months Ended: EQUITY AND AVERAGE ASSETS June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 Reported net income (GAAP) $ 18,015 $ 19,400 Add: pre-tax legal settlement and other charges 9,184 — Less: related income taxes (2,618 ) — Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 24,581 $ 19,400 Average tangible common equity components: Average equity (GAAP) $ 694,886 $ 673,700 Less: goodwill (167,631 ) (167,631 ) Less: other intangible assets (6,040 ) (8,138 ) Total average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 521,215 $ 497,931 Annualized return on average equity (GAAP) 5.23 % 5.79 % Reported annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 6.97 % 7.84 % Adjusted annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9.51 % 7.84 % Average assets (GAAP) $ 5,508,878 $ 5,195,903 Reported annualized return on average assets (GAAP) 0.66 % 0.75 % Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.90 % 0.75 %

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on an FTE basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The following tables summarize components of FTE net interest income of the Company for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended: NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Net interest income before credit losses on loans (GAAP) $ 44,805 $ 43,360 $ 43,595 $ 39,329 $ 38,867 Tax-equivalent adjustment on securities - exempt from Federal tax 57 58 58 59 60 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $ 44,862 $ 43,418 $ 43,653 $ 39,388 $ 38,927 Average balance of total interest earning assets $ 5,087,089 $ 5,188,317 $ 5,235,986 $ 4,980,082 $ 4,840,670 Net interest margin (annualized net interest income divided by the average balance of total interest earnings assets) (GAAP) 3.53 % 3.39 % 3.31 % 3.14 % 3.23 % Net interest margin, FTE (annualized net interest income, FTE, divided by the average balance of total earnings assets) (non-GAAP) 3.54 % 3.39 % 3.32 % 3.15 % 3.23 %





For the Six Months Ended: NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN June 30, June 30, (in $000’s, unaudited) 2025 2024 Net interest income before credit losses on loans (GAAP) $ 88,165 $ 78,370 Tax-equivalent adjustment on securities - exempt from Federal tax 115 120 Net interest income, FTE (non-GAAP) $ 88,280 $ 78,490 Average balance of total interest earning assets $ 5,137,424 $ 4,825,587 Net interest margin (annualized net interest income divided by the average balance of total interest earnings assets) (GAAP) 3.46 % 3.27 % Net interest margin, FTE (annualized net interest income, FTE, divided by the average balance of total interest earnings assets) (non-GAAP) 3.47 % 3.27 %

Management views its non-GAAP PPNR as a key metric for assessing the Company’s earnings power. The following table summarizes the components of PPNR for the periods indicated: