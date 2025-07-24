Top Technology Executives Recognized at the 2025 Colorado ORBIE Awards





DENVER, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Colorado ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and innovation of top technology executives from Ball Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises, CoBank, United Launch Alliance, Denver International Airport, and Ward Electric Company. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by ColoradoCIO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CIOs who drive business transformation and make a lasting impact on the industry.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in technology leadership.

“Great CIOs understand how teams and connections drive transformation,” said Diego Silva, ColoradoCIO Chair. “The ORBIE® Awards recognize CIOs who leverage relationships to drive innovation, solve complex challenges, and shape the future of Colorado.”

Meet the 2025 Colorado ORBIE Award Winners:

Brian Gabbard, SVP, CIO, and Head of Global Shared Services, Ball Corporation, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Joe Sueper, SVP and CTIO, Nu Skin Enterprises, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1.7 billion annual revenue and multi-national operations.

Kavita Rao, SVP & CIO, CoBank, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $5.5 billion annual revenue.

Andrew Blackmon, CIO, United Launch Alliance, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.2 billion annual revenue.

Juan Lucero, SVP & CIO, Denver International Airport, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations over $500 million annual revenue.

Deren Hurlie, Ward Electric Company, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $400 million annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



Colorado ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the Colorado ORBIE Awards was delivered by Brian Gabbard, SVP, CIO, and Head of Global Shared Services of Ball Corporation, who was interviewed by Dolores Mears, CIO of Hensel Phelps Construction Company. Nearly 300 guests attended, representing leading Colorado organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 Colorado ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriters: Google Cloud, ProSource IT, & Slalom Consulting

Google Cloud, ProSource IT, & Slalom Consulting Gold Sponsors: Comcast Business, Fortinet, & Glean

Comcast Business, Fortinet, & Glean Silver Sponsors: Alibaba Cloud, Authority Partners, Capgemini, Cloudflare, Freshworks, Palo Alto Networks, SHI, Sparq, & Trend Micro

Alibaba Cloud, Authority Partners, Capgemini, Cloudflare, Freshworks, Palo Alto Networks, SHI, Sparq, & Trend Micro Bronze Sponsors: Advanced Network Management (ANM), Between Pixels, Bluewave, Box, DevRev, GlobalSource IT, Insight, Island, Nexthink, OpenText Corporation, Pure Storage, PwC, SAP America Inc, Splunk, & Tanium

Advanced Network Management (ANM), Between Pixels, Bluewave, Box, DevRev, GlobalSource IT, Insight, Island, Nexthink, OpenText Corporation, Pure Storage, PwC, SAP America Inc, Splunk, & Tanium Media Partner: Denver Business Journal



To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here. (adjust UTM link according to market)

About ColoradoCIO:

ColoradoCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information officers (CIOs) in Colorado. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, ColoradoCIO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

ColoradoCIO is led by a CIO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CIOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3b20451-2230-494a-a04b-95b0b0acedf4