Hold Me Ltd. Signs Binding LOI to Acquire Synthetic Darwin LLC, Creator of Darwinslab Ecosystem - Self-Evolving AI Agents Platform — Eyes Strategic Web3 Expansion

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hold Me Ltd. (OTCID: HMELF), an Israeli tech company, today announced the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Synthetic Darwin LLC, a U.S.-based AI research and development studio pioneering the next generation of self-evolving, autonomous AI agents – the DrwinsLab.

Once fully operational, DarwinsLab’s platform would aim to enable AI agents to independently design, test, and refine themselves through recursive self-improvement and genetic algorithms modeled on natural selection, according to Gabriel Fridman of Synthetic Darwin. These agents operate in complex, open-ended simulation environments where they iteratively optimize architectures, objectives, and performance - with no human-in-the-loop. The system represents a powerful step toward fully autonomous, generalizable AI with wide applicability in R&D, algorithmic trading, decentralized coordination, robotics, and AI governance.

Under the LOI, Hold Me will acquire 100% of Synthetic Darwin in a share-based transaction, subject to definitive agreements and customary regulatory approvals. As part of the transaction strategy, Hold Me will raise growth capital, positioning the combined company at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and capital markets innovation - effectively making it the first publicly traded company operating an ecosystem powered by a Solana-based utility token.

“Synthetic Darwin will not just build models - they’re aiming to build meta-models: agents that architect and evolve better agents,” said CEO of Hold Me Ltd. “This is an inflection point in AI, and through this acquisition with a public company, we aim to bring this capability to scale - across sectors ranging from decentralized finance to defense autonomy.”

The post-transaction vision includes deploying evolved AI agents in industrial and defense applications, financial services, healthcare , and on-chain governance environments, as well as integrating blockchain-based compute and reward layers for AI training economies.

Menny Shalom, CEO of Hold Me, expects that this acquisition, would not only increase global visibility to the company but also provide access to institutional investors, enabling significant investment into compute, reinforcement environments, and cross-chain integrations.

About Hold Me Ltd.

Hold Me Ltd. (OTC: HMELF) is an Israeli-listed technology venture company focused on the convergence of artificial intelligence, decentralized systems, and digital infrastructure.

About Synthetic Darwin LLC

Synthetic Darwin LLC is a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company developing self-evolving AI systems through recursive improvement and genetic algorithms. Its autonomous agents are designed to autonomously explore, learn, and improve — unlocking new frontiers in self-directed machine intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

info@holdme.co.il