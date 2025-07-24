Happy Mindset Inc. Survey Reveals 64% of U.S. and Canadian Respondents Feel Stuck in Progress Toward Goals, Experiencing Significant Emotional Impact

Waterloo, Ontario, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Mindset Inc., a company that supports high-achieving individuals by helping them identify and shift mindset constraints that block progress toward their goals, today announced results from its inaugural State of Feeling Stuck survey.

The survey reveals not only how widespread feeling stuck is but also the significant emotional toll and the types of support people need to move forward.

The study, conducted with 350 respondents across the United States and Canada, reveals that 87% reported feeling stuck at some point in the past three months, with 64% currently feeling stuck at the time of response. This highlights a widespread and ongoing challenge among North Americans.

The survey defined feeling stuck as having a goal important to one’s happiness but lacking clarity on how to make meaningful progress, or sensing that their actions were not moving them closer to that goal. Respondents making steady progress or without specific goals were considered not stuck.

Respondents who indicated that they felt stuck were asked which areas of their lives they felt stuck in and could select multiple options. The three most commonly selected areas were career or work (59%), finances (55%), and health and wellness (40%). Many selected multiple areas; in fact, 72% reported feeling stuck in more than one part of their lives.

The survey also reveals the significant emotional toll feeling stuck takes on individuals. Respondents who reported being stuck in the past three months were asked how feeling stuck affected their daily lives:

73% said feeling stuck increased their stress or anxiety

67% said feeling stuck decreased their motivation

60% said feeling stuck made them feel overwhelmed

56% said feeling stuck affected their mood

For some, this experience is not short-lived. Thirty-four percent (34%) of all respondents said they had felt stuck for six months or longer. This suggests that for many, feeling stuck is not only emotionally difficult but also persistent, with potential impacts on long-term well-being and daily functioning.

Building on these insights, the survey also explored what forms of support participants found most helpful in overcoming feeling stuck. Both individuals who have successfully navigated these challenges and those currently experiencing them emphasized the value of personalized, connected assistance, in three key themes:

Someone to talk to who can help think through challenges

Clarity on the reasons behind feeling stuck

New ideas not previously considered

Reflecting on these findings, Dr. Ada Y. Barlatt, Founder of Happy Mindset Inc., shares her perspective:

“Even though we often feel like we’re stuck alone, this survey shows just how common the experience of feeling stuck really is and how deeply it impacts our lives. It highlights the need for practical, personalized ways to shift their mindset and perspective to regain momentum.”

The study provides a valuable baseline for continued exploration and tailored solutions for individuals and organizations that are feeling stuck. A follow-up survey is planned for next quarter.

