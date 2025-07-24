Kinhive Launches AI Matchmaking to Connect Women-Led Startups With Skilled Collaborators

Boise, ID , July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinhive, a new AI-powered platform, has officially launched to help female founders form stronger and more aligned startup teams. Developed by the women-led software agency Merakite, the platform was born out of years of firsthand experience helping early-stage startups build MVPs and overcome growth stalls due to solo founding.

“We’ve worked with dozens of women-led startups and saw the same pattern again and again: amazing founders with an incredible idea who just needed the right person next to them,” says Maggie Sfingi, co-founder of both Kinhive and Merakite. “Too many gave up before they got the team they needed. That’s the gap Kinhive fills.”

Using a multi-step, qualitative and quantitative AI matchmaking system, Kinhive suggests members based on a combination of skills, life stage, interpersonal dynamics, and working style preferences to unlock better-fit collaborations faster than traditional recruiting or networking.

Built for flexibility and momentum

Founders can use Kinhive to assemble their team through contract work, equity partnerships, or part-time collaboration, depending on their needs and resources. Members can join projects that fit their interests, skills, and lifestyle, whether they’re exploring new work or easing back into the startup space.

Key features at launch include:

AI-powered matchmaking for both founders and members

Flexible collaboration filtering, including equity-only, part-time, and freelance work

Built-in messaging and team tools to explore fit and finalize roles

A growing library of customizable legal templates (NDAs, equity agreements, and more)

A private members-only community for sharing wins, questions, and advice

Free to join. Built to grow with you.

Kinhive is free to use for both founders and team members. Optional paid plans offer expanded team slots, increased visibility in match results, and access to premium tools like video chat, document signing, and advanced filters.

“We didn’t want to put a paywall in front of people trying to connect,” says co-founder and twin sister Caitie Sfingi. “Kinhive gives women a place to find each other, try things, and build teams on their terms.”

Kinhive is now available across the U.S. and select international markets. Interested users can sign up at kinhive.com.

About

Kinhive is an AI-powered matchmaking platform that helps women-led startups build stronger teams. Founded by the team behind women-led software agency Merakite, Kinhive connects female founders with skilled collaborators—from co-founders to contractors—based on shared working styles, skills, personality, and more. The platform is designed to make startup building more accessible, flexible, and aligned for women at every stage of life and business.

