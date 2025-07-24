Modern Gents Uncovers the Truth Behind Engagement Ring Expectations

Costa Mesa, CA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Gents, a leader in affordable and ethical engagement rings, has conducted a nationwide survey of 1,000 women exploring how expectations around engagement rings align with reality. The findings reveal how price, perception, and generational attitudes influence one of the most significant purchases couples make, and what that means for the future of proposals.

What Women Expect vs. What They Actually Get

The survey found that many women enter the engagement process with a specific price point in mind, but the final ring often doesn’t match that expectation. On average, women expected their ring to cost $6,063, whereas the actual average was $4,887, resulting in a difference of $1,176.

Despite this gap, the majority of respondents expressed satisfaction with their ring. However, among those who were unhappy, 50% reported that they had expressed their feelings to their partner, suggesting a trend toward greater openness and communication in relationships.

7 in 10 Women Have Lied About Their Ring

The survey revealed that 70% of women admitted to lying about either the cost or the stone of their engagement ring or both. While social pressure may drive some to hide the truth, the reality is: there’s no need to pretend. Beautiful, high-quality rings made from conflict-free stones can still be completely affordable, proving that meaningful doesn’t have to mean expensive.

Gen Z Is Redefining Ring Culture

Among the most revealing insights: Gen Z is approaching engagement rings differently than previous generations. The youngest respondents in the survey were:

Most likely to pick out their own ring, with nearly 2 in 5 Gen Z respondents saying they were involved in the selection process.

More focused on size than other generations — 31% said size was the most important part of a ring (compared to 16% of Millennial

A Shift Toward Thoughtful, Affordable Options

While preferences vary across age groups, the majority of respondents agreed that the thought behind the ring matters most. As more couples prioritize personalization, ethics, and budget, affordable rings are becoming a purposeful choice, not a compromise.

You can view the full results of the survey here: https://modgents.com/blogs/ringsandthings/engagement-ring-expectations-survey

About

Modern Gents offers affordable, ethically made engagement and wedding rings using high-quality diamond alternatives. Founded on the belief that love shouldn’t come with financial or ethical compromise, the brand is committed to making beautiful rings accessible for everyone. To learn more, visit modgents.com.

Social Links

Instagram | Facebook

Media Contact

Full Name: Tina Irizarry

Title: Digital PR, Director

Company Name: Wpromote

Email: tina.irizarry@wpromote.com

Attachment