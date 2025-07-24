Former Fortune 500 HR Leader Reveals How Clarity and Confidence Drive Promotions on Burnout Club with Patrice Bonfiglio

Beverly Hills California, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courtney O’Connell, executive coach and founder of The Promoted, recently appeared on The Burnout Club podcast episode hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio to explore the often-unspoken dynamics behind career advancement. Drawing from her 25-year rise from administrative assistant to Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at a Fortune 500 company, O’Connell offered a candid look at how promotions are really decided—and why many professionals burn out trying to achieve them.

“Most people think burnout comes from working too hard, but it often stems from misalignment,” O’Connell said. “When you’re chasing a path that doesn’t fit your values or what truly lights you up, that’s where the exhaustion starts.” Through The Promoted, O’Connell helps ambitious leaders clarify their personal and professional goals so they can advance without sacrificing their well-being.

In the episode, O’Connell emphasized that confidence—not competence—is often the deciding factor in promotion discussions that happen behind closed doors. “It’s not about being the loudest in the room,” she explained. “It’s about energetic alignment and the presence you bring. Your personal brand is being read whether you’re shaping it or not.”

She also addressed why so many leaders feel stalled despite strong performance. “Most promotions are decided in rooms you’re not in,” O’Connell said. “If you’re unclear on your brand or too uncomfortable to position yourself, the decision will be made without your influence.”

Beyond individual growth, O’Connell shared advice for organizations. She urged CEOs and Chief Human Resources Officers to prioritize meaningful development and ensure managers know how to deliver honest, constructive feedback. “People want to feel recognized and valued,” she noted. “That doesn’t cost anything, but it can be the difference between a loyal, energized team and quiet burnout.”

O’Connell’s work now centers on guiding professionals through what she calls “inside-out” coaching—helping them understand their non-negotiables, address internal triggers, and build careers that align with who they are at their core. “When leaders gain clarity, they stop hustling aimlessly and start moving intentionally,” she said. “That’s how they become undeniable.”

About The Promoted:

Founded by Courtney O’Connell, The Promoted helps corporate professionals accelerate their careers without burnout. Through executive coaching, courses, and practical frameworks, The Promoted empowers clients to build confidence, craft authentic personal brands, and secure the recognition they deserve.

About The Burnout Club:

The Burnout Club Podcast is a community-driven platform that explores the intersection of professional success and burnout. Hosted by Patrice Bonfiglio, a seasoned hedge fund executive with nearly two decades of experience, the podcast delves into the realities of burnout in high-pressure environments.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment