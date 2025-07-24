The Town of Glenrock, WY, is the Target of a FOIA Enforcement Motion Related to Involvement with Flatirons Bank and Justice Escrow

Cheyenne, WY, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coal Creek Law www.coalcreeklaw.com, a law firm known for defending open government, transparency, and accountability, recently announced the filing of a show cause motion and motion to compel production in the Wyoming District Court against the Town of Glenrock, WY (Glenrock).

The legal action stems from Glenrock's alleged improper refusal to fully comply with a Wyoming Public Records Act (WPRA) request, including the inappropriate assertion of attorney-client privilege and work product doctrine to withhold documents related to Glenrock’s interactions with Flatirons Bank and Flatirons's “Justice Escrow” Qualified Settlement Fund.

The WPRA requests, submitted earlier this year, sought all communications, contracts, and records pertaining to Glenrock's involvement and interactions in establishing or facilitating Qualified Settlement Funds (QSFs) utilizing Justice Escrow, a service offered through Flatirons Bank. QSFs are specialized accounts used to manage settlement funds in legal cases.

Despite repeated demands, Glenrock, represented by Williams, Porter, Day, and Neville, has produced only a fraction of the requested documents. Specifically, it has improperly sought to redact and withhold communications and contracts with third parties under the auspices of attorney-client privilege and work product. The complaint argues that these materials are public records under Wyoming statutes and are thus subject to disclosure under establish law because such communications involve third parties to Glenrock and its counsel such as Flatirons Bank. Based on information and belief, the improperly withheld documents contain information that reveals Glenrock's involvement with Flatirons and an agreement to sponsor QSFs through Glenrock.

Government transparency is the cornerstone of democracy, and the Wyoming Legislature has codified the public’s right to information in the WPRA," said Caleb Wilkins, lead attorney for Coal Creek. Quoting a recent court opinion, Mr. Wilkins noted, "The Wyoming Supreme Court has held ‘the WPRA creates a presumption that the denial of inspection of public records is contrary to public policy.’” He continued, “Wyoming Courts have vigorously upheld the public’s right to governmental transparency under the WPRA, are we are confident that the Court will order disclosure in this case.”

The motion to compel requests a court order for the immediate release of all withheld documents and other remedies under the WPRA. Additionally, the show cause motion necessitates that Town officials explain why they should not be held in contempt for failing to comply with its statutory duties under the WPRA.

Coal Creek urges the public to support efforts for greater accountability and transparency in local government.

About Coal Creek Law

Coal Creek Law is a Rocky Mountain and Great Plains law firm, located in Cheyenne, Wyoming, that strives to provide results-oriented and value-driven legal support to individuals and businesses.

For more information, visit www.coalcreeklaw.com or contact Caleb Wilkins at cwilkins@coalcreeklaw.com