FISERV INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Fiserv, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Fiserv Class Action Lawsuit – FI

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI) common stock between July 24, 2024 and July 22, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 22, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Fiserv class action lawsuit. Captioned City of Hollywood Police Officers’ Retirement System v. Fiserv, Inc., No. 25-cv-06094 (S.D.N.Y.), the Fiserv class action lawsuit charges Fiserv and certain of Fiserv’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Fiserv provides payments and financial services technology solutions.

The Fiserv class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due to cost issues and other problems with its Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform; (ii) Clover’s revenue growth and gross payment volume (“GPV”) growth were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (iii) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover’s high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; and (iv) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover’s GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable.

The Fiserv class action lawsuit further alleges that on April 24, 2025, Fiserv reported Clover GPV growth of only 8% for the first quarter of 2025, a material stepdown from 2024 GPV rates of between 14% and 17%. Fiserv attributed this slowing growth to lower 2025 transaction volume from Payeezy merchants who had converted to Clover, according to the complaint. The Fiserv class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Fiserv common stock fell more than 18%.

Then, on May 15, 2025, the Fiserv class action lawsuit further alleges that Fiserv disclosed that GPV growth deceleration would continue through 2025. On this news, the price of Fiserv common stock fell a further 16%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on July 23, 2025, Fiserv lowered the top end of its full-year organic growth guidance range and confirmed that its quarterly organic revenue in the Merchant segment had decelerated to 9% year-over-year from 11% in the previous quarter, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Fiserv common stock fell nearly 14%, according to the Fiserv class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Fiserv common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Fiserv class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fiserv class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Fiserv class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Fiserv class action lawsuit.

