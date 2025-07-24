Chang Development Company Founder Featured in Washington Times Editorial on Taiwan’s “Great Recall”

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Taiwan undergoes a historic wave of civic action known as the “Great Recall,” U.S.-based investment firm Chang Development Company and its founder Orina Chang are gaining recognition for championing democratic values through cross-border investment and thought leadership.

In a July 22 Washington Times editorial titled “Why the U.S. Should Heed Taiwan’s Citizen-Led Recall Movement” , Chang framed the recall as “a public immune response to constitutional erosion,” emphasizing that “defense begins not at the border, but in the legislature, in the constitution, and in the resolve of ordinary citizens.”

Chang, a former Wall Street investment manager turned civic entrepreneur, leads Chang Development Company with a dual focus: supporting democracy and advancing investment in frontier markets aligned with U.S. and Taiwan interests — including energy security and critical minerals. The firm is currently leading a strategic initiative in Somaliland with backing from international partners.

This is not the first time Chang has used her financial platform to engage policy. Earlier this year, she penned another Washington Times editorial, “Building Taiwan’s Sovereign Wealth Fund” , which laid out a roadmap for Taiwan to secure its economic future through responsible and globally integrated investment mechanisms.

“We don’t just invest in assets — we invest in resilience, institutions, and values,” said Chang. “What’s happening in Taiwan today isn’t just domestic news; it’s a global signal that democracies must act early to defend themselves from within.”

About Chang Development Company

Chang Development Company (CDC) is a cross-border investment firm based in New York. The firm focuses on critical minerals, economic diplomacy, and frontier market partnerships that align capital with democratic governance and long-term resilience.

Contact:

Orina Chang

orinachang@me.com

orinachang.com