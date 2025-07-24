REPL INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Replimune Group, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Replimune Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) publicly traded securities between November 22, 2024 and July 21, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 22, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Replimune class action lawsuit. Captioned Jboor v. Replimune Group, Inc., No. 25-cv-012085 (D. Mass.), the Replimune class action lawsuit charges Replimune and certain of Replimune’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Replimune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. Replimune’s lead product candidate is RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec), according to the complaint.

The Replimune class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that defendants recklessly overstated Replimune’s IGNYTE trial’s prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled.

The Replimune class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 22, 2025, Replimune revealed that the FDA “issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1” and “is unable to approve the application in its present form,” indicating “that the IGNYTE trial is not considered to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical investigation that provides substantial evidence of effectiveness.” On this news, the price of Replimune stock fell more than 77%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Replimune publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Replimune class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Replimune class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Replimune class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Replimune class action lawsuit.

