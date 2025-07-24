SmartphonesPLUS Announces Expansion Into Additional Electronics Trade-In Categories to Support Circular Economy Goals

Hiawatha, Iowa, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartphonesPLUS, an electronics trade-in company headquartered in Hiawatha, Iowa, has announced the expansion of its online trade-in platform designed to facilitate the resale and responsible reuse of personal and business electronics. The company’s latest updates aim to address the growing demand for accessible, environmentally conscious disposal methods for used mobile devices, laptops, tablets, and accessories.

Technicians at SmartphonesPLUS test incoming

devices before issuing payout and preparing them for refurbishment and

resale.

The announcement comes amid global concern about rising volumes of electronic waste. Industry and environmental reports indicate that improper disposal of consumer electronics remains a challenge, with millions of devices stored in homes or discarded each year without recovery of reusable materials. SmartphonesPLUS states that its model prioritizes ease of use while contributing to broader goals of reducing landfill contributions and supporting circular technology use cycles.

Platform Designed to Support Device Lifecycle Extension

SmartphonesPLUS reports that its digital platform now allows users to complete the full electronics trade-in process in three steps: receive a quote, ship the device using a prepaid label, and collect payment after the item has been evaluated. This format is intended to simplify participation in electronics resale, which the company describes as a growing component of the so-called “recommerce” economy.

“People tell us all the time that they don’t know what to do with their old electronics. They’re usually surprised that their old and broken devices are still worth decent money,” said Devin Hale, co-founder of SmartphonesPLUS. “We’ve designed our website to make it super easy to turn those devices into cash rather than having them end up in the trash.”

Electronics Resale and E-Waste Trends

The World Health Organization and United Nations Environment Programme have both cited e-waste as one of the fastest-growing domestic waste streams globally. The Global E-waste Monitor 2024 estimates that more than 62 million tonnes of electronic waste were generated worldwide in 2022, a figure projected to rise significantly by the end of the decade.

In parallel, the GSMA reports that roughly three-quarters of global smartphone users retain at least one unused device, resulting in billions of units remaining idle. These unused items often contain materials of recoverable value metals such as gold, silver, and copper that typically go unrecycled.

Industry analysts estimate that approximately $57 billion worth of such materials are locked in unused mobile phones globally. Only a fraction of this is currently recovered through recycling or reuse, contributing to resource inefficiency and a negative environmental impact.

Commercial and Consumer Participation

SmartphonesPLUS has noted increased interest from both individual users and organizations seeking to manage outdated technology more effectively. In addition to consumer transactions, the company offers bulk trade-in services for corporate and institutional clients. These services are aimed at supporting decommissioning of older IT assets and aligning with responsible disposal policies.

The trade-in platform facilitates transactions for a range of conditions, including fully functional, damaged, or outdated devices. All items undergo data clearing and evaluation upon receipt, with refurbishment or recycling paths determined based on usability and safety.

Alignment with Circular Economy Practices

As environmental regulations and public awareness around e-waste intensify, participation in electronics trade-in programs is being recognized as one path to support sustainability. SmartphonesPLUS describes its role in the sector as an intermediary that enables individuals to contribute to these goals without specialized technical knowledge or infrastructure access.

The process to sell electronics online, trade in electronics, or recycle cell phones has traditionally required a degree of consumer initiative and know-how. By reducing friction points, the company aims to make selling phones for cash online and responsibly discarding other tech a more routine process.

The company states that its operations are focused on secure handling and appropriate downstream processing of all traded-in products.

Background and Availability

Founded in 2018, SmartphonesPLUS is based in Hiawatha, Iowa. Its online platform is currently available to users across the United States. The company states that its goal is to offer a fast, easy, and safe way for consumers and businesses to get cash for old electronics and IT equipment.

Individuals seeking to sell phones or dispose of outdated electronics can access trade-in services at www.smartphonesplus.com. Service availability, device eligibility, and shipping procedures are outlined on the site.

No further product or financial announcements accompanied this operational update.

About SmartphonesPLUS

SmartphonesPLUS is a U.S.-based electronics trade-in platform offering resale and recycling services for consumer technology devices. Headquartered in Hiawatha, Iowa, the company provides structured trade-in pathways for individuals and businesses looking to responsibly part with used smartphones, tablets, laptops, and related accessories.

SmartphonesPLUS - A platform for selling used

phones and electronics.

Media Contact

Company Name: SmartphonesPLUS

Contact Person: Mr. Devin Hale

Email: support@smartphonesplus.com

Phone: (877) 346-9932

Country: United States

Website: https://www.smartphonesplus.com