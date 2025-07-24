BARNES & NOBLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. on Behalf of Barnes & Noble Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Barnes & Noble (BNED) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. ("Barnes & Noble" or the "Company") (NYSE:BNED) on behalf of Barnes & Noble stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Barnes & Noble has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its annual report for the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025 will be delayed due to an ongoing investigation regarding how the costs of digital sales were recorded. The investigation’s early findings indicate that Barnes & Noble may have overstated accounts receivable by up to $23 million, and that the Company expects to report at least one material weakness tied to manual journal entries.

On this news, Barnes & Noble’s stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21.02%, to close at $8.87 per share on July 21, 2025.

