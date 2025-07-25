Imperial Provides Update on Fall of Ground Incident and Reports Production for 2025 Second Quarter at Red Chris Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (“Imperial” or the “Company”) (TSX:III) provides an update on the two fall of ground incidents at the 30% owned Red Chris mine in northwest British Columbia.

In coordination with industry partners, mine operator Newmont has deployed specialized drones to assess the geotechnical conditions underground. The debris blocking access to the underground area is estimated to be approximately 20 to 30 metres long and 7 to 8 metres high. The area of the refuge chambers is not in the same area as the fall of ground and is understood to be stable and well-ventilated.

Newmont has commenced the use of a remote-controlled scoop, that was transported from the nearby Brucejack mine site, to begin removing debris and restore access beyond the incident site. Teams are restoring the specialized communication system (leaky feeder system) in attempts to re-establish communication with the workers.

The workers are understood to be sheltering in a MineARC refuge chamber designed to support 16 people. Additional refuge chambers are also available nearby and accessible if required. Production at Red Chris mine has been paused to allow full focus on rescue efforts and re-establishing communication.

Imperial also reports quarterly copper and gold production for the period ending June 30, 2025 from Red Chris mine. Red Chris mine production (100%) for the second quarter of 2025 was 23.479 million pounds copper and 22,624 ounces gold compared to 20.731 million pounds copper and 12,531 ounces gold during the second quarter of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, Red Chris mine copper production was up 13% compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in copper production was a result of a 17% increase in copper grade (0.547% vs 0.466%), offset by a small decrease in throughput. Gold production in the second quarter of 2025 was up 81% from the second quarter of 2024 as result of the increased gold grades and better recovery, offset by slightly lower throughput.

For the first six months of 2025, copper production was up 25% compared to the same period last year on higher copper grades and gold production was up 101% on higher gold grades and better recovery.

100% Red Chris mine production Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Ore milled - tonnes 2,393,788 2,489,532 4,443,263 4,589,886 Ore milled per calendar day – tonnes 26,305 27,357 24,414 25,219 Grade % - copper 0.547 0.466 0.580 0.450 Grade g/t – gold 0.490 0.302 0.514 0.284 Recovery % - copper 81.4 81.1 82.0 82.1 Recovery % - gold 60.0 51.8 60.3 52.6 Copper - 000’s pounds 23,479 20,731 46,606 37,392 Gold – ounces 22,624 12,531 44,287 22,038



The Red Chris Block Cave Feasibility Study is advancing as are permitting activities and early-stage underground development work and other work to support the underground block cave project. The total development completed to June 30, 2025, was approximately 11,727 metres, completed on both the Nagha and conveyor declines.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.

