Troller Cat Enters Stage 14 of Presale with $400K Raised, Announces Ethereum-Based Staking Program

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troller Cat, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum, has officially entered Stage 14 of its 26-stage presale. With over $400,000 raised and more than 1,500 holders onboard, the project continues to gain traction amid rising demand for community-driven blockchain tokens.

Stage 14, titled "The Balloon Boy Hoax", marks the latest chapter in Troller Cat’s uniquely themed presale, which draws from internet history and viral culture. The current token price is $0.00009667, with the next stage offering a nearly 10% price increase, according to the official website.

The Troller Cat team has also launched a 69% APY staking program, designed to incentivize early supporters and long-term holders. Staking rewards are locked for two months following token launch to promote sustainability and reduce post-listing volatility.

“We built Troller Cat to capture both the humor of internet culture and the utility of decentralized finance,” said a project spokesperson. “Each presale stage is a nod to an iconic internet moment, with deflationary mechanics and staking rewards giving the token real value for participants.”





Key Highlights:

Presale Progress: Now in Stage 14 of 26, with over $400,000 raised

Current Price: $0.00009667, with a scheduled increase of 9.96% at the next stage

Blockchain: Built on Ethereum, allowing for greater compatibility and scalability

Staking Yield: Up to 69% APY, with a two-month lock period after listing

Liquidity Lock: Liquidity will be locked for 2 years, supporting long-term investor confidence





Troller Cat’s Ethereum base enables wallet interoperability, smart contract integration, and future centralized exchange (CEX) listings. The token also includes a deflationary model and buyback mechanism, designed to reduce supply over time.

The project’s roadmap includes community voting, NFT integrations, and gamified reward mechanics. Each presale stage references a different internet-era stunt or hoax, contributing to a gamified, narrative-driven experience.





About Troller Cat ($TCAT):

Troller Cat is a meme-inspired crypto project combining internet culture, gamified presale stages, and Ethereum-powered DeFi utilities. With a 26-stage presale and deflationary tokenomics, the project aims to balance entertainment with value-building mechanisms.

