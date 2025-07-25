Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it has received notification that Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd has crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change (as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies).

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall		 
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
George Lawson		 

Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Panmure Liberum Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000

Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent		 

Tel: +44 20 3757 4980

3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		 
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538

Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131

IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa

Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


TR-1Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameBAKER STEEL CAPITAL MANAGERS LLP
(DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS OF AND ASSOCIATED OR CONNECTED/RELATED PARTIES)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)London, United Kingdom.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameBaker Steel Resources Trust Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)St Peter’s Port, Guernsey
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:06/09/2023
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):22/07/2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
 % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached2.97% 2.97%570,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		4.4% 4.4% 



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15570,000 2.97% 
     
     
SUBTOTAL 8. A570,0002.97%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
     
     
     
  SUBTOTAL 8. B 1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
      
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2  
 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiX
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
    
    
    
    
    
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi
 


Place of completionLondon
Date of completion23-July-2025

