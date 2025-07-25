Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

 | Source: Northern Venture Trust PLC Northern Venture Trust PLC

25 JULY 2025

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The annual report and financial statements of Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) for the year ended 31 March 2025 (“the Annual Report”) and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, to be held on Tuesday 5 August 2025 (“the Circular”) have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the Company’s website at: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


