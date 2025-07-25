DOHE Announces 20 Finalists for the 2025 Global Startup Coach Award / Over 100 coaches worldwide applied to be part of the awards that start in August 2025

25 July 2025

DOHE

(‘DOHE’ or the ‘Company’)

DOHE Announces 20 Finalists for the 2025 Global Startup Coach Award

Over 100 coaches worldwide applied to be part of the awards

DOHE, the EdTech championing group dedicated to supporting startups that drive positive social impact, is pleased to announce the 20 coaches selected as finalists for the 2025 Global Startup Coach Award (“GSCA”). Chosen from over 100 high-calibre applicants worldwide, these finalists will be partnered with EdTech startups in a 20-week coaching programme, with a chance to win a share of the US$200,000 prize fund, including a top award of US$100,000.

The GSCA, now in its second year, was launched to recognise and reward exceptional startup coaches who play a pivotal but often underappreciated role in accelerating early-stage ventures. Each selected coach will be matched with an EdTech startup, providing personalised support across business development, product refinement, and strategic growth — initiated and supported by DOHE. More information on the startups selected for the programme will be available in the coming weeks.

The 20 Coaches Selected for the 2025 GSCA and their LinkedIn profiles are:

Dr Yulian Topazly, MBE, Director of Strategic Planning Team at DOHE, said:

“We were overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of applicants this year. Each of the 20 selected coaches brings a unique set of experiences and coaching philosophies that will have a profound impact on the startups they work with. We are proud to continue building a global community of professionals who believe in the power of education and innovation to change lives.”

In 2024, DOHE supported 100 startups through its accelerator programme, Go-Together. For 2025, the Company aims to support 200 startups globally, with the help of coaches selected through the GSCA.

The coaching phase will begin end of July and run for 20 weeks, after which coaches will be assessed based on objective setting, coaching approach, and startup impact. Winners will be announced at a dedicated awards ceremony at the Bett Show in January 2026 www.uk.bettshow.com

For more information on the Global Startup Coach Award, visit: www.doheglobal.com, LinkedIn.



Notes to Editors

DOHE Europe Ltd

Dohe Europe Ltd is a subsidiary of DOHE Global, an EdTech Championing Group based in Singapore. www.doheglobal.com

EdTech Hub – The EdTech Echo System

EdTech Hub is an online platform designed to unite the diverse players in the EdTech startup industry and by facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration. https://www.edtechhub.com

MindCet

MindCET was founded in 2012 and is recognized as a world leader in the EdTech ecosystem, initiating trend-setting international ventures as well as offering alternative innovative solutions that meet the needs of new generations. www.mindcet.org

University of Cambridge Judge Business School

Cambridge Judge Business School is the business school of the University of Cambridge. The School is a provider of management education. It is named after Sir Paul Judge, a founding benefactor of the school. The School is a department of the university's School of Technology administrative group. www.jbs.cam.ac.uk

Brighteye Ventures

Brighteye Ventures invest in startups that help people to learn, work and thrive. We believe technology that broadens access to knowledge, employment and productivity can create exponential returns for customers, entrepreneurs and investors alike. To that end, we back ambitious founders at Pre-Seed, Seed and Series A stages across Europe. www.brighteyevc.com