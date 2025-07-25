Stage 8 Presale Live for EVM Layer 2 Meme Coin Little Pepe, With Over $12M Raised in Total

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is redefining what meme coins can accomplish in 2025. Built on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 2 community, this rapidly rising meme token has formally entered stage 8 of its presale. Priced at $0.0017, the latest stage follows a major milestone: over $12 million raised and more than 8.5 billion tokens sold so far. These numbers are turning heads across the crypto area, signaling both strong investor confidence and a brand-new wave of demand for meme coins that blend utility with viral culture.

While many meme coins rely completely on internet hype and celebrity-pushed buzz, Little Pepe sticks out by way of turning in a scalable infrastructure built for long-term use. Its success in investment rounds and engaged network endorse that it can turn out to be one of the standout meme projects of the year.

Layer 2 Power Meets Meme Energy

What makes Little Pepe different is its Ethereum Layer 2 foundation, a crucial advancement that enhances the project's overall utility and user experience. By operating on a Layer 2 chain, $LILPEPE can offer key benefits such as Lower transaction fees, Faster execution times, Reduced network congestion, and Ethereum-level security

For users tired of expensive gas fees and slow transactions, Little Pepe’s infrastructure offers a welcome alternative. The EVM compatibility ensures seamless integration with existing Ethereum dApps and tools, increasing accessibility for developers and investors alike.

This tech-forward approach gives Little Pepe a critical edge. While meme coins are typically seen as speculative, $LILPEPE is being increasingly viewed as a platform in development—a token with the architecture to support real-world applications in the near future.

Over $12 Million Raised—and Counting

Little Pepe’s presale has already crossed the $12 million mark, showcasing serious interest from retail and possibly even institutional investors. With each stage offering a higher price, whale investors have already seen the value of their holdings increase, reinforcing confidence in the project’s long-term prospects.

More than 8.5 billion tokens have been sold, showing rapid and sustained interest as the presale progresses. Unlike many projects that struggle to maintain attention beyond initial hype, Little Pepe is building momentum with each passing week. The pace of this funding also indicates growing demand for Ethereum-based meme coins that offer something more. Investors aren’t just betting on humor—they’re betting on blockchain performance, future integrations, and scalability.

Stage 8: A Crucial Presale Chapter

Stage 8 marks a critical moment in the presale journey. At $0.0017, the current token price reflects the project’s rising profile and strong community support. As Little Pepe gets closer to potential exchange listings, this stage may represent one of the final opportunities for whale investors to secure a favorable entry point.

Interest in Stage 8 is already climbing, mirroring the energy seen in previous rounds. With such a strong funding record and an increasingly global presence, it’s likely that this stage will sell out quickly—especially as the project approaches a broader marketing push and public launch.

As presale stages progress, each phase tends to close faster than the last. Investors following the project closely are now eyeing Stage 8 as a key moment to get in before $LILPEPE becomes more widely available.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project’s mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

