Where Dawn Breaks and Dreams Take Root: The GEBE Family

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Early Birds: Nurturing a Legacy from Dawn

Before the city fully stirs, while the sky is still painted in hues of early morning, the founder-couple, Toh Kim Tay (Steven Tay) and Gek Hong Toh (Joyce Tay) are already at work. Their day begins at 7 am, not as distant executives, but as hands-on landscapers of a thriving legacy. This is the rhythm of GEBE Environmental Technology Limited – a rhythm set by its founders, a rhythm that has cultivated one of Singapore's most respected landscape and project management powerhouses.

What fuels this extraordinary schedule? It's not merely obligation; it's active, passionate involvement in every fiber of GEBE's development. They aren't distant figureheads; they are the engine room, the navigators, and often, the hands in the soil. From conceptualizing breath taking landscapes to overseeing complex installations and nurturing client relationships, their presence is constant and deeply engaged.

From those early morning starts until the day's tasks are complete, the founder-couple embody a work ethic that is the bedrock of GEBE's success. They are not figureheads; they are deeply immersed in the company's pulse, actively steering its development, nurturing its growth, and ensuring its standards remain uncompromising. Their presence is felt not just in the boardroom, but on the ground, understanding challenges, celebrating successes, and fostering a culture where excellence is expected and achieved.

Precision and Passion: The GEBE Project Management DNA

What truly sets GEBE apart is the exceptional project management DNA infused by its founders. Day in, day out, they have built a system renowned for its robustness. This isn't just about schedules and budgets (though they excel at those); it's about anticipating complexities, navigating unforeseen hurdles with calm resolve, and ensuring seamless execution from concept to completion.

This effectiveness stems from their amicable yet resolute management style. They lead not just with vision, but with genuine respect and care for their people. They understand that the company's greatest asset walks through its doors every day. This philosophy has fostered an environment where talent doesn't just arrive; it stays, grows, and thrives.

Cultivating Loyalty: Where Talent Takes Root and Thrives

The most compelling evidence of the couple's leadership? Their team. In an era of frequent job transitions, GEBE stands as a beacon of loyalty and stability. The majority of their staff have dedicated over a decade to the company. Imagine that – years of shared experience, honed skills, and collective memory. Even more remarkable is the presence of team member whose service spans an incredible three decades. This isn't coincidence; it's the direct result of a culture built on trust, mutual respect, opportunity, and the founders' unwavering commitment to their people. GEBE doesn't just employ staff; it cultivates a strong, resilient, and deeply skilled family.

This potent combination – hands-on leadership, meticulous project management, and a seasoned, loyal team – equips GEBE to tackle the most demanding challenges. They have earned a formidable reputation for delivering projects promptly and efficiently, especially when the pressure is highest and the stakes are immense.

Singapore’s Green Imprint: GEBE’s Iconic Landscapes

Look around Singapore's iconic skyline and leisure destinations, and you see the living portfolio of GEBE's prowess. Some of GEBE most iconic projects are Marina Bay Sands, Resorts World Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Fraser Towers, South Beach Mixed Development, Jurong Lake Gardens, Punggol Waterfront Mixed Development, Mandai Forest Rejuvenation, Rainforest Wild Asia, East Node Indoor Attractions, Banyan Tree Rainforest Resort, Hotel Jen, Hard Rock Hotel.

GEBE is more than a company; it's a testament to what can be achieved when passion meets discipline, when leadership is hands-on, and when a team becomes a family united by a shared pursuit of excellence. The couple’s commitment to hard work, to their people, to impeccable standards, and to transforming ambitious visions into breath taking realities. They have shown that true leadership is about presence, that strength lies in a resilient team, and that success is built day by day, project by project, with integrity and skill. Under the steady guidance of the founder-couple, GEBE doesn't just build landscapes; it cultivates enduring legacies, one iconic project at a time, always starting before the dawn. Their journey is a powerful inspiration – a reminder that the most magnificent gardens often begin with the simplest, most dedicated acts of planting and nurturing.

Contact Details

Garden Beau Pte Ltd

67937888

Finance@gardenbeau.com.sg

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22f8bdf3-2ca6-4961-9a25-608179401fcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfe98431-f73a-427f-8a57-f2fdbd439412

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1d8b164-2dac-4678-ad0b-eebb89049966

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eabb52c7-fcd7-4400-af5d-dba091bbd89f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f313db96-1ebf-4abe-b9e8-f6b1f4fdbbe7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf545b9c-b57f-45b2-bd19-8a80f81f386a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9824397c-b0e7-4772-9d5a-41c8070fc46c