Bitcoin Swift Presale Enters Final 24 Hours of Stage 1 with Token Fixed at $1

Stage 2 Will Introduce Price Increase and APY Adjustment as Project Prepares for Solana Deployment and AI-Driven Governance Rollout

LUXEMBOURG, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3), a new decentralized infrastructure protocol focused on AI automation, privacy-first identity, and programmable staking, has officially entered the final 24 hours of its Stage 1 presale. During this period, the token remains available at a fixed price of $1.00 with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 143%, set to adjust at the start of Stage 2. The full presale is scheduled to conclude on September 18, 2025, with a planned launch price of $15.00.

The limited-time window marks the last opportunity for early participants to gain access to the Bitcoin Swift ecosystem at its initial entry point. Stage 2 of the presale will begin with a 100% price increase and rebalanced staking terms aligned with the protocol’s Proof-of-Yield (PoY) mechanism.

Building a Programmable Financial Layer

Bitcoin Swift is introducing what it describes as a “programmable financial operating system” — integrating AI-powered smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy layers, and decentralized identity for user-based governance.

Rather than limiting functionality to post-launch phases, BTC3 is designed to allow token holders to interact with key protocol features during the presale itself. Users are able to stake tokens, participate in AI-curated governance decisions, and engage with beta smart contract modules backed by federated AI oracles.

The platform utilizes a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake (PoW/PoS) consensus layer while incorporating AI oversight to enhance consensus efficiency and reward accuracy. Its modular design allows Bitcoin Swift to evolve as user behavior and network activity scale.

Security and Compliance

Bitcoin Swift has completed KYC verification for its core development team and has undergone audits by both Spywolf and Solidproof. According to project documentation, these evaluations assessed smart contract integrity, tokenomics security, and compliance readiness. A detailed audit summary is available on the Bitcoin Swift website.





Upcoming Milestones on the Roadmap

The Bitcoin Swift roadmap includes a staged rollout with the following key deliverables:

Q3–Q4 2025 : Launch on Solana network; activation of Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards and presale utility access

: Launch on Solana network; activation of Proof-of-Yield (PoY) rewards and presale utility access Q1 2026 : Integration of reinforcement learning modules into the smart contract engine

: Integration of reinforcement learning modules into the smart contract engine Q2 2026 : Deployment of zk-ledger privacy infrastructure and beta release of shielded DeFi tools

: Deployment of zk-ledger privacy infrastructure and beta release of shielded DeFi tools Q3 2026 : Activation of full DAO governance structure with AI-powered voting simulator

: Activation of full DAO governance structure with AI-powered voting simulator Q4 2026: Migration from Solana to native BTC3 chain through trustless 1:1 bridge and institutional onboarding



Each phase represents a tangible product or infrastructure milestone with scheduled delivery dates. The current presale period enables community participation ahead of full mainnet deployment.

Community and Ecosystem Growth

Since the start of the presale, Bitcoin Swift has seen growing community engagement on its governance forums and social platforms. The protocol’s on-chain identity framework enables quadratic voting — a mechanism where governance influence is weighted by user reputation and verified credentials, rather than token quantity alone.

The early traction reflects broader industry interest in decentralized ecosystems that offer programmable value accrual mechanisms and built-in security frameworks. The Proof-of-Yield (PoY) model distributes staking rewards at the close of each presale stage, incentivizing long-term engagement.

Time-Sensitive Participation Window

With Stage 1 concluding in less than 24 hours, the Bitcoin Swift presale is entering its first major transition point. Following this window, the token price will double to $2.00, and staking APY will be recalculated based on the updated tokenomics schedule. Only 64 total days have been allocated for the presale, with a hard stop date of September 18, 2025.

The protocol’s structure offers early participants real-time access to evolving features, rather than requiring them to wait for mainnet activation. This model has attracted interest from a range of developers, users, and prospective governance delegates.





About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is a decentralized platform combining AI, privacy technology, and on-chain governance to create a scalable and adaptable financial protocol. It is built with a modular framework that supports programmable smart contracts, zk-SNARK privacy features, and a hybrid consensus mechanism optimized for real-world utility.

The presale is currently live, with details, documentation, and roadmap updates available on the official website.

For more information, visit:

https://bitcoinswift.com

Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Swift. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2262bfc1-38f1-4d98-9143-e444e8838e3e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1150a950-2f95-4a97-bcc8-4be8bc637e63

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e943815-e52c-49ff-a5c2-d77949a0ec3e