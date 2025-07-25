Nürburgring chooses vivenu: New partnership accelerates ticketing innovation

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and NÜRBURG, Germany, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nürburgring, Germany’s largest sporting venue and one of the world’s most iconic racetracks, has selected vivenu as its new ticketing partner. The collaboration marks a strategic leap toward operational efficiency, digital transformation, and enhanced visitor experiences for more than 2 million annual guests.

By adopting vivenu’s advanced platform, Nürburgring is modernizing its ticketing infrastructure to align with broader business objectives:

Driving revenue growth through intelligent up- and cross-selling

growth through intelligent up- and cross-selling Consolidating data to inform strategic decisions

to inform strategic decisions Automating operations to reduce costs and streamline processes

to reduce costs and streamline processes Delivering a unified, digital brand experience across all touchpoints.

“With vivenu, we’ve found a partner that understands our ambitions — strategically and technologically. The flexibility and deep support offered by their platform is exactly what we need to continue evolving the Nürburgring as both a racetrack and event destination.” – Ingo Böder, CEO Nürburgring

vivenu enables seamless integration with commerce, CRM, and identity systems, empowering Nürburgring to offer tailored experiences across every event type — from the 24-hour race with 280,000+ fans to corporate events, festivals, and conferences.

Nürburgring at a glance:

2 million+ annual visitors



80+ major events per year

A global icon in motorsports and beyond



“The Nürburgring is known for its versatility and high standards — and this partnership reflects exactly that. We’re not just offering technology; we’re laying the foundation for long-term commercial success.” – Simon Weber, Co-Founder vivenu

The collaboration underscores vivenu’s vision of modern ticketing: flexible, data-driven, and built for scalable success.

About Nürburgring

For nearly 100 years, Nürburgring has stood as a legendary motorsport and event destination, attracting teams, fans, and over 2 million visitors annually. Today, it’s a multifunctional venue offering a broad range of events and experiences.

About vivenu

vivenu is the leading ticketing technology platform for global event organizers. Built for flexibility, scalability, and full customization, vivenu supports 750+ organizers in over 40 countries — including the Grammy Awards, Stanford Athletics, HYROX, and The Special Olympics.