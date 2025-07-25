Conference call discussing 2025 Q2 financial results of Eesti Energia

On 31 July 2025 Eesti Energia will publish its 2025 Q2 results. Introduction of the results for investors will take place on 31 July at 11:00 London time, 12:00 Frankfurt time and 13:00 Tallinn time.

Please register to participate. After registration you will be sent the details required to join the conference call.

The report and the presentation for the investor conference call will be available in the morning on 31 July 2025 on the Eesti Energia Investor Relations website (link here). Later we will also publish the conversation recordings and minutes.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn

Phone: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@energia.ee