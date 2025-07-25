Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Outlook 2025-2033: Advancements in Drug Delivery Propel Growth with Revenues Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2033

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market by Technology, Route of Administration, Application, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is poised for significant growth, with the market size projected to rise from USD 1.8 Billion in 2024 to USD 3.3 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by a high prevalence of genetic and chronic diseases, supportive regulatory environments, and technological advancements in drug delivery systems.

Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Analysis:

Major Market Drivers: Technological advancements in drug delivery systems and the prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases.

Technological advancements in drug delivery systems and the prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases. Key Market Trends: Personalized medicine and improved patient outcomes.

Personalized medicine and improved patient outcomes. Geographical Trends: North America leads the market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and regulatory support.

North America leads the market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure and regulatory support. Competitive Landscape: A dynamic market featuring traditional pharmaceutical giants and innovative newcomers battling for patents and regulatory approvals.

A dynamic market featuring traditional pharmaceutical giants and innovative newcomers battling for patents and regulatory approvals. Challenges and Opportunities: High development costs present both obstacles and opportunities for innovation.

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery

Technologies that improve RNA molecule delivery have become a major driver, enhancing efficacy in targeting specific cells. Lipid nanoparticles and conjugate technologies exemplify how delivery has improved, particularly for cancer and viral infections.

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

The growing incidence of genetic and chronic diseases propels market growth. These therapeutics represent new treatment avenues, particularly for conditions unmanageable with conventional methods, fueling investment in biopharmaceutical R&D.

Supportive Regulatory Environment

Regulatory incentives, such as orphan drug status and faster review processes, are pivotal in driving market demand. For instance, the FDA's support enhances RNAi and antisense development.

Market Segmentation

Technology: RNA Interference, siRNA, miRNA, Antisense RNA

RNA Interference, siRNA, miRNA, Antisense RNA Route of Administration: Includes intravenous, subcutaneous, and pulmonary delivery, with the latter holding the largest share due to its efficacy in respiratory treatments.

Includes intravenous, subcutaneous, and pulmonary delivery, with the latter holding the largest share due to its efficacy in respiratory treatments. Application: Oncology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and more.

Oncology, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and more. Region: North America leads, supported by its biotechnological infrastructure and the prevalence of target diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Key players like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are increasing their R&D investments, engaging in strategic acquisitions and partnerships to harness emerging technologies. This strategy not only enhances their competitive edge but also accelerates the introduction of new RNA-based therapies to the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Market size and expected growth rate from 2025 to 2033?

Key factors driving market growth?

Impact of COVID-19 on the market?

Technology and route of administration breakdowns?

Leading regions and key players in the market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources 2.3.1 Primary Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation 2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 RNA Interference

6.2 Antisense RNA

7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

7.1 Intravenous Route

7.2 Subcutaneous Route

7.3 Intrathecal Route

7.4 Pulmonary Delivery

7.5 Intraperitoneal Injection

7.6 Others

8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Oncology

8.2 Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

8.3 Respiratory Disorders

8.4 Renal Diseases

8.5 Neurodegenerative Disorders

8.6 Genetic Disorders

8.7 Infectious Diseases

8.8 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Featured

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Novo Nordisk A/S)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics Inc.

