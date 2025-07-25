Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market Report 2025: Surge in Surgical Procedures Fuels $2.97 Billion Growth in PONV Market by 2029

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Operative Nausea and Vomiting Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The post-operative nausea and vomiting market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.11 billion in 2024 to $2.26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to increased research and development activities, a rising demand for advanced therapies, higher healthcare expenditures, a growing focus on personalized medicine, and the expanding adoption of digital health technologies.



The post-operative nausea and vomiting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, the rise of combination therapy, growing awareness and healthcare investments, a rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of cancer cases.

Key trends expected during this period include advancements in antiemetic therapies, strategic collaborations, innovative drug formulations, the integration of advanced diagnostic tools, and the development of electronic simulation devices.





The increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to drive the growth of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market. Effective management of post-operative nausea and vomiting enhances surgical procedures by improving patient comfort, reducing recovery time, minimizing complications, and ensuring smoother post-operative care, ultimately leading to better surgical outcomes. For example, in November 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that during the 2023-24 period, 771,600 patients were admitted for surgery from public hospital elective surgery waiting lists, reflecting a 4.9% increase compared to 2022-23. This trend highlights the growing number of surgical procedures, which is fueling the expansion of the post-operative nausea and vomiting market.



Companies in the post-operative nausea and vomiting market are focusing on developing critical injectable medications using advanced emulsion formulations and sustained-release technology to improve treatment efficacy and provide prolonged symptom relief for surgical patients. These critical injectable medications are essential drugs administered via injection to deliver immediate and effective treatment for serious or urgent medical conditions. For example, in July 2024, Avenacy, a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company, introduced Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in 0.25 mg/5 mL single-dose vials. This formulation helps healthcare providers reduce dosing errors and improve patient safety. The injection is designed to prevent nausea and vomiting induced by chemotherapy and to manage post-operative nausea and vomiting for up to 24 hours following surgery, offering a reliable treatment option for patients at risk of these conditions.



Major players in the post-operative nausea and vomiting market are Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Baxter, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sandoz Group, Daiichi Sankyo, Fresenius Kabi, Eisai, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Taiwan, Cipla, Alkem Laboratories, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Helsinn Healthcare, Heron Therapeutics, and Advacare Pharma.



Treatment Type: Serotonin Antagonists; Steroids; Dopamine Antagonists; Neurokinin NK-1 Receptor Antagonists; Non-pharmacological Treatment; Other Treatment Types

Route of Administration: Oral; Intravenous; Transdermal; Other Route of Administrations

Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients; Adult Patients; Geriatric Patients

Surgical Procedure Type: Orthopedic Surgery; Gynecological Surgery; General Surgery; Cardiac Surgery; Ophthalmic Surgery

End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics; Other End-Users

Serotonin Antagonists Type: Ondansetron; Granisetron; Palonosetron; Dolasetron; Tropisetron

Steroids Type: Dexamethasone; Methylprednisolone; Hydrocortisone; Prednisolone; Betamethasone

Dopamine Antagonists Type: Metoclopramide; Droperidol; Prochlorperazine; Domperidone; Chlorpromazine

Neurokinin NK-1 Receptor Antagonists Type: Aprepitant; Fosaprepitant; Rolapitant; Netupitant; Casopitant

Non-Pharmacological Treatment Type: Acupressure; Aromatherapy; Hypnotherapy; Electroacupuncture; Ginger Supplements

Other Treatment Types: Antihistamines; Anticholinergics; Cannabinoids; Combination Therapy; Herbal & Natural Remedies



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global





