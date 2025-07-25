Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Office Furniture Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China office furniture market attained a value of USD 6.60 Billion in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a value of USD 9.96 Billion by 2034.







China Office Furniture Market Growth



The China office furniture market benefits from manufacturing hubs in Guangdong and Zhejiang, improving production efficiency and offering a diverse range of products. Technological innovations enable ergonomic, customisable solutions that enhance productivity and comfort. Rising environmental awareness encourages the use of sustainable materials, while urbanisation and infrastructure investments fuel demand for stylish, functional office spaces. In 2022, China had around 3.8 million registered enterprises in urban areas, including numerous offices across various sectors. This growing business environment reflects the increasing need for office furniture to accommodate these enterprises, supporting the ongoing expansion of the China office furniture market.



Key Trends and Recent Developments



Increasing online sales, a focus on design innovations, the integration of advanced technological features, and the use of eco-friendly materials are driving the China office furniture market value.



September 2024



Stellar Furniture, a leading office furniture manufacturer in China, expanded its production capabilities by moving to a new, larger factory space. This state-of-the-art facility spans 25,000 square metres and brings together the company's office chair and desk manufacturing and export operations in a single location.



April 2024



Steelcase launched its latest collection of office furniture, the Viccarbe Spring Collection, inspired by Mediterranean heritage. Among the many innovative pieces, standout designs such as the Foro Table and Savina Sofa, provided versatile comfort, making them ideal for contemporary office spaces.



February 2024



Chinese contract office furniture company Sunon officially opened its first overseas factory in Mexico, the Sunon Mexico Manufacturing Base & Experience Center. This new facility enables the company to target the North American market, manufacturing products such as panel furniture, seating, and steel-based items.



May 2023



Backrobo, the office furniture brand of China-based Foshan Unique Furniture, won the CES 2023 award for its new version of the smart chair with AI features, C1X. The new version includes an improved battery compartment that accommodates multiple batteries and a fast-charging feature that takes more than 4 hours. Additionally, the chair can be connected to a system with its software application or a third-party application.



Increasing Online Sales is Impacting the Overall China Office Furniture Market Revenue



Furniture manufacturers are expanding their market reach by selling their products through online channels such as Aliexpress, Taobao, and Jingdong. In 2022, China's online retail sales expanded by 4% year-on-year, reaching approximately USD 2 trillion. The online retail sales of physical goods saw a 6.2% increase in the same period. This has directly impacted the growth of the office furniture market, raising its overall value to new heights.



Technology Advancements are Creating New China Office Furniture Market Opportunities



As China adopts smart technologies and undergoes a digital transformation, there is a growing rising demand for technology-integrated office furniture. This includes desks with built-in charging stations, conference tables with multimedia connectivity, and smart furniture designed to facilitate collaboration and remote communication. The rise of "smart offices" is pushing furniture manufacturers to innovate and offer products that seamlessly integrate with the latest workplace technologies.



Increased Focus on Design Aesthetics is Raising the Productivity of the China Office Furniture Market



Companies in China are increasingly focusing on creating unique, stylish workspaces that reflect their brand identity and corporate culture. This trend is driving demand for designer office furniture that not only offers functionality but also contributes to an aesthetically pleasing office environment. Customised and visually attractive furniture solutions are gaining popularity, especially among high-end corporations and startups aiming to create creative and inspiring workspaces.



Use of Sustainable Materials is a Significant Trend in the China Office Furniture Market Growth



With increasing environmental awareness, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly office furniture made from sustainable materials. Companies are increasingly prioritising furniture made from recycled or renewable resources, such as bamboo, reclaimed wood, and low-emission materials. This trend is driven by both consumer preferences for environmentally conscious products and government regulations supporting sustainability, leading to the growth of the China office furniture market.



China Office Furniture Industry Segmentation



The report titled "China Office Furniture Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" offers a detailed analysis of the market based on the following segments:



Market Breakup by Products

Seating

Modular System

Desks and Tables

Others

Market Breakup by Material

Wood

Metal

Plastics

Others

Market Breakup by Sales Channel

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region

Shanghai

Zhejiang

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Beijing

Others

China Office Furniture Market Share



According to the China office furniture market analysis, the market is led by wooden office furniture as it is highly valued for its durability, aesthetic charm, and sustainability. It creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere, boosting workplace comfort and productivity. Moreover, wood can be responsibly sourced to meet environmental standards, a key factor for businesses and consumers prioritising sustainability. In April 2024, Lamex launched a new collection of eco-friendly wooden desks made from sustainably sourced timber. This range is aimed at environmentally conscious businesses looking to improve their office aesthetics while adhering to sustainability principles.



Metal office furniture is prized for its exceptional durability and strength, making it ideal for high-traffic environments. Its sleek and modern design is well-suited to contemporary office spaces. Additionally, metal is recyclable, aligning with sustainability goals, and making it a long-term investment for businesses. In February 2024, Herman Miller unveiled an expanded selection of metal office solutions, emphasising ergonomic designs that boost worker comfort and productivity. The new products are specifically designed for tech companies seeking a blend of stylish and functional office furniture.



The demand for the China office furniture market is driven by plastics, as it is gaining popularity due to its lightweight, versatility, and affordability compared to traditional materials. It provides innovative designs and vibrant colours, enhancing the overall aesthetics of workspaces. Additionally, plastics can be made from recycled materials, supporting sustainability initiatives. In May 2024, HAY launched a new range of plastic office furniture, combining ergonomic design with sustainability. These solutions are tailored for startups seeking stylish, functional furniture that promotes collaborative environments while aligning with environmental objectives.



Competitive Landscape



The China office furniture market key players offer a broad range of ergonomic, functional, and visually appealing office furniture solutions. Their product ranges include office desks, chairs, conference tables, storage solutions, and more. These companies have established a strong presence both domestically and internationally, serving a variety of sectors, including corporate offices, government buildings, and educational institutions.



Inter IKEA Systems B.V.



Founded in 1943, Inter IKEA Systems B.V. is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands. The company is a global leader in home furniture retail, known for its flat-pack designs and affordable, stylish solutions. IKEA operates over 400 stores worldwide, offering a wide range of furniture and home accessories.



MillerKnoll Inc.



Established in 2021 and is based in Zeeland, Michigan, USA. It is a leading furniture design company, renowned for creating innovative office furniture and workplace solutions. MillerKnoll merges brands like Herman Miller and Knoll, focusing on sustainable design and enhancing employee well-being in modern office environments.



Interi Office Furniture Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Founded in 2002, Interi Office Furniture Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. The company designs and manufactures office furniture, specialising in ergonomic, functional, and stylish products. Interi offers a wide range of solutions for both corporate and home office environments, focusing on quality and design.



Kinwai Inc.



Established in 1988, Kinwai Inc. is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Kinwai specialises in the production of office and residential furniture. The company is known for combining advanced technology with innovative designs, delivering ergonomic and stylish solutions for both domestic and international markets.



Other key players in the China office furniture market report include Chengdu Shuanghu Industrial Co., Ltd., Langfang Huari Office Furniture Co., Ltd., ZheJiang HuaKang Office Furniture Co., Ltd., Shanghai New Qumun Furniture Co., Ltd., Honland Group, HuiFeng Furniture Co., Ltd., and Aurora Group, among others.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Asia Pacific Office Furniture Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Asia Pacific Office Furniture Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Asia Pacific Office Furniture Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 China Office Furniture Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 China Office Furniture Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 China Office Furniture Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 China Office Furniture Market by Products

7.1 Seating

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.2 Modular System

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.3 Desks and Tables

7.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

7.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

7.4 Others



8 China Office Furniture Market by Material

8.1 Wood

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2 Metal

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.3 Plastics

8.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.4 Others



9 China Office Furniture Market by Sales Channel

9.1 Online

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

9.2 Offline

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)



10 China Office Furniture Market by Region

10.1 Shanghai

10.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.2 Zhejiang

10.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.3 Guangdong

10.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.4 Jiangsu

10.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.5 Beijing

10.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

10.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

10.6 Others



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code -94310, 940330)

13.1 Major Importing Countries

13.1.1 By Volume

13.1.2 By Value

13.2 Major Exporting Countries

13.2.1 By Volume

13.2.2 By Value



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Supplier Selection

14.2 Key Global Players

14.3 Key Regional Players

14.4 Key Player Strategies

14.5 Company Profiles

14.5.1 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

14.5.1.1 Company Overview

14.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.1.4 Certifications

14.5.2 MillerKnoll Inc.

14.5.2.1 Company Overview

14.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.2.4 Certifications

14.5.3 Interi Office Furniture Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

14.5.3.1 Company Overview

14.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.3.4 Certifications

14.5.4 Kinwai Inc.

14.5.4.1 Company Overview

14.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.4.4 Certifications

14.5.5 Chengdu Shuanghu Industrial Co., Ltd.

14.5.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.5.4 Certifications

14.5.6 Langfang Huari Office Furniture Co., Ltd.

14.5.6.1 Company Overview

14.5.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.6.4 Certifications

14.5.7 ZheJiang HuaKang Office Furniture Co., Ltd.

14.5.7.1 Company Overview

14.5.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.7.4 Certifications

14.5.8 Shanghai New Qumun Furniture Co., Ltd.

14.5.8.1 Company Overview

14.5.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.8.4 Certifications

14.5.9 Honland Group

14.5.9.1 Company Overview

14.5.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.9.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.9.4 Certifications

14.5.10 HuiFeng Furniture Co., Ltd.

14.5.10.1 Company Overview

14.5.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.10.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.10.4 Certifications

14.5.11 Aurora Group

14.5.11.1 Company Overview

14.5.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.11.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.11.4 Certifications

14.5.12 Others





