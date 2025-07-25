UAV Propulsion Market Forecast to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030: Projections by Technology, Component, Platform, MTOW and Region Featuring Profiles of Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Propulsion Market by Technology, Component, Platform, MTOW, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAV (drone) propulsion market is poised for substantial growth, estimated at USD 7 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by ongoing technological advancements and evolving market dynamics.

Leading market players include DJI (China), RTX (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), and General Electric Company (US). They maintain extensive distribution networks across globally key regions.

By component, the power source segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The power source segment stands out as a significant growth contributor, impacted by the rise of electric drones within the commercial sector. The segment benefits from advanced battery management systems and energy optimization technologies, supporting the demand for clean and efficient propulsion. The development of modular power packs and sophisticated onboard systems places the power source segment at the forefront of enhancing UAV capabilities and performance.

By MTOW, the 150-600 KG segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growth in the 150-600 KG MTOW segment is fueled by the versatility of medium-sized UAVs, widely used in military and commercial applications. These drones require robust propulsion technologies, often incorporating high-performance internal combustion or hybrid engines. Their adoption for logistics, pipeline inspection, and regional delivery boosts the demand for compatible propulsion systems. The focus on R&D and standardized certification requirements also drives expansion in this segment.

US is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American UAV (drone) propulsion market in 2025

The US is projected to dominate the North American UAV propulsion market by 2025, backed by its well-established aviation industry and strong institutional support. The country benefits from a network of OEMs and component providers that enable rapid prototyping and mass production of innovative propulsion systems. The deployment of UAVs for security and monitoring further spurs the need for diverse propulsion solutions. Regulatory support and a thriving ecosystem of tech startups and defense contractors reinforce the nation's leadership in propulsion advancements.

Research Coverage

This comprehensive study covers various market segments, estimating growth based on platform, component, technology, and MTOW. It includes a competitive analysis of key players, their offerings, and recent developments. The report identifies significant industry drivers, challenges, and opportunities, offering insights into evolving market conditions.

The analysis includes:

Key market drivers: Increased military procurement and commercial drone applications, enhanced electric propulsion technologies.

Market penetration insights: Detailing top player offerings and market reach.

Innovation trends: Upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market development: Lucrative opportunities and regional expansions.

Competitive assessment: Player market share, growth strategies, and service offerings.

This report provides a detailed overview for industry leaders and new entrants, offering comprehensive data to support market strategies and decision-making processes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 7 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Procurement of Military UAVs Growing Demand for Long-Endurance UAVs Rise in Commercial Drone Applications Technological Advancements in Electric Propulsion

Restraints Limited Energy Density in Batteries High Development and Manufacturing Costs

Opportunities Integration of AI with UAV Propulsion Systems Increasing Deployment of UAV Swarm and Micro Drones for Defense and Rescue Operations Emergence of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems

Challenges Miniaturization Without Compromising Performance Inadequate Infrastructure for Propulsion Testing in Developing Countries



Case Studies

Case Study 1: Honeywell Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Signed MOU to Manufacture High-Power Turbo Generators in India

Case Study 2: GE Aerospace (US) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (US) Partnered to Co-Develop and Manufacture Small, Low-Cost Turbojet and Turbofan Engines

Case Study 3: Pratt & Whitney's (US) F100 Turbofan Engine Was Chosen as Propulsion Solution for Hypersonic UAS Prototype

Companies Profiled

DJI

RTX

Honeywell International Inc.

Rolls-Royce

General Electric Company

T-Motor

BRP-Rotax Gmbh & Co. KG

Maxon

Yuneec - ATL Drone

Hobbywing Technology Co. Ltd.

Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.

Eaglepicher Technologies

RRC Power Solutions GmbH

Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.

General Atomics

Hirth Engines GmbH

Sky Power GmbH

Orbital UAV

KDE Direct

Rotron Power Ltd.

DG Propulsion

H3 Dynamics

Electrocraft, Inc.

Amprius Technologies

Denchi Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9n9nqg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment