UAV Propulsion Market Forecast to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030: Projections by Technology, Component, Platform, MTOW and Region Featuring Profiles of Industry Leaders

The power source segment is predicted to lead growth, driven by the demand for electric drones that prioritize advanced battery management and clean propulsion technologies. The 150-600 KG MTOW class also boosts market expansion, serving military and commercial needs for medium-sized UAVs. North America, led by the US, will dominate due to its robust UAV ecosystem.

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Propulsion Market by Technology, Component, Platform, MTOW, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAV (drone) propulsion market is poised for substantial growth, estimated at USD 7 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by ongoing technological advancements and evolving market dynamics.

Leading market players include DJI (China), RTX (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rolls-Royce plc (UK), and General Electric Company (US). They maintain extensive distribution networks across globally key regions.

By component, the power source segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The power source segment stands out as a significant growth contributor, impacted by the rise of electric drones within the commercial sector. The segment benefits from advanced battery management systems and energy optimization technologies, supporting the demand for clean and efficient propulsion. The development of modular power packs and sophisticated onboard systems places the power source segment at the forefront of enhancing UAV capabilities and performance.

By MTOW, the 150-600 KG segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Growth in the 150-600 KG MTOW segment is fueled by the versatility of medium-sized UAVs, widely used in military and commercial applications. These drones require robust propulsion technologies, often incorporating high-performance internal combustion or hybrid engines. Their adoption for logistics, pipeline inspection, and regional delivery boosts the demand for compatible propulsion systems. The focus on R&D and standardized certification requirements also drives expansion in this segment.

US is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American UAV (drone) propulsion market in 2025

The US is projected to dominate the North American UAV propulsion market by 2025, backed by its well-established aviation industry and strong institutional support. The country benefits from a network of OEMs and component providers that enable rapid prototyping and mass production of innovative propulsion systems. The deployment of UAVs for security and monitoring further spurs the need for diverse propulsion solutions. Regulatory support and a thriving ecosystem of tech startups and defense contractors reinforce the nation's leadership in propulsion advancements.

Research Coverage

This comprehensive study covers various market segments, estimating growth based on platform, component, technology, and MTOW. It includes a competitive analysis of key players, their offerings, and recent developments. The report identifies significant industry drivers, challenges, and opportunities, offering insights into evolving market conditions.

The analysis includes:

  • Key market drivers: Increased military procurement and commercial drone applications, enhanced electric propulsion technologies.
  • Market penetration insights: Detailing top player offerings and market reach.
  • Innovation trends: Upcoming technologies and R&D activities.
  • Market development: Lucrative opportunities and regional expansions.
  • Competitive assessment: Player market share, growth strategies, and service offerings.

This report provides a detailed overview for industry leaders and new entrants, offering comprehensive data to support market strategies and decision-making processes.

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages244
Forecast Period2025-2030
Estimated Market Value in 20257 Billion
Forecasted Market Value by 203011.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate10%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Increasing Procurement of Military UAVs
    • Growing Demand for Long-Endurance UAVs
    • Rise in Commercial Drone Applications
    • Technological Advancements in Electric Propulsion
  • Restraints
    • Limited Energy Density in Batteries
    • High Development and Manufacturing Costs
  • Opportunities
    • Integration of AI with UAV Propulsion Systems
    • Increasing Deployment of UAV Swarm and Micro Drones for Defense and Rescue Operations
    • Emergence of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems
  • Challenges
    • Miniaturization Without Compromising Performance
    • Inadequate Infrastructure for Propulsion Testing in Developing Countries

Case Studies

  • Case Study 1: Honeywell Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Signed MOU to Manufacture High-Power Turbo Generators in India
  • Case Study 2: GE Aerospace (US) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (US) Partnered to Co-Develop and Manufacture Small, Low-Cost Turbojet and Turbofan Engines
  • Case Study 3: Pratt & Whitney's (US) F100 Turbofan Engine Was Chosen as Propulsion Solution for Hypersonic UAS Prototype

Companies Profiled

  • DJI
  • RTX
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Rolls-Royce
  • General Electric Company
  • T-Motor
  • BRP-Rotax Gmbh & Co. KG
  • Maxon
  • Yuneec - ATL Drone
  • Hobbywing Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd.
  • Eaglepicher Technologies
  • RRC Power Solutions GmbH
  • Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.
  • General Atomics
  • Hirth Engines GmbH
  • Sky Power GmbH
  • Orbital UAV
  • KDE Direct
  • Rotron Power Ltd.
  • DG Propulsion
  • H3 Dynamics
  • Electrocraft, Inc.
  • Amprius Technologies
  • Denchi Group

