Trends & Strategies Shaping the Construction Industry 2025-2029

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction market is poised for substantial growth, projected to expand by USD 1.28 trillion from 2024 to 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, size, trends, growth catalysts, and potential obstacles, alongside a vendor evaluation featuring approximately 25 leading firms.

Current market analysis reveals an invigorating environment, driven by a surge in residential and commercial infrastructure projects, industrial factory expansions, and heightened public infrastructure investments. The growing incorporation of AI in the construction sector is anticipated to significantly fuel market growth. Additional factors such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) integration and a surge in demand for green building certifications are expected to drive further demand.

This study synthesizes primary insights with extensive secondary information, complemented by contributions from key industry players. The report not only covers historical data but also delivers market forecasts, segment insights, and a detailed vendor landscape assessment, focusing on prominent companies.

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Type: Buildings Construction Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Land Planning and Development Specialty Trade Contractors

By End-user: Private Sector Public Sector

By Product: Traditional Sustainable

By Geographical Landscape: APAC North America Europe Middle East and Africa South America



Key Focus Areas:

Market Sizing

Market Forecasting

Industry Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ACS ACTIVIDADES DE

AECOM

BAUER AG

Bechtel Corp.

Bouygues Construction SA

China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd.

Clark Construction Group LLC

Etex N.V.

Fluor Corp.

Gilbane Inc.

Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd.

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Lendlease Corp. Ltd.

McCarthy Building Companies Inc.

PCL Constructors Inc.

Shimizu Corp.

Skanska AB

Turner Construction Co.

Vinci

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0ezgm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.