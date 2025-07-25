Trends Shaping the $639.5M Steam Air Fryer Market 2025-2034: Featuring Profiles of Cuisinart, Midea Group, Tovala, Cosori, Philips & More

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steam Air Fryer Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Steam Air Fryer Market was valued at USD 420 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach USD 639.5 million by 2034. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer preference for healthier cooking methods.

Rising awareness around obesity, heart disease, and lifestyle-related conditions is prompting more individuals to look for kitchen appliances that promote low-fat, nutrient-rich cooking. Steam air fryers combine convection heating with moisture-retaining steam, offering a balance of crispness and nutrition retention. These products are appealing to various demographics - from busy professionals looking for quick, health-focused meals to families aiming to prepare balanced diets with minimal oil. Health-conscious individuals are especially drawn to these appliances for their ability to preserve vitamins and reduce harmful cooking by-products.







According to nutritional data, steam retains between 90% to 95% of water-soluble vitamins, far outperforming conventional baking, which typically retains just 60% to 70%. Air frying alone can cut oil use by up to 80% when compared to traditional frying. These benefits are prompting both retailers and manufacturers to prioritize steam air fryers in their offerings. Innovations such as air-steam combination technology, built-in recipe platforms, and smart cooking presets are being developed to improve convenience and nutritional outcomes.



Digital steam air fryers segment generated USD 177.3 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2034. These models are favored for their intuitive features like LED displays, digital touch panels, and pre-set cooking modes. Consumers appreciate their simplicity, accuracy, and ability to deliver consistent results. Unlike manual models, digital fryers allow users to activate a "crisp and steam" function instantly, ensuring better nutrient retention and uniform cooking. They are particularly popular among users prioritizing health and time efficiency in meal preparation.



Plastic-body steam air fryers segment led the market by capturing 58.1% share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2034. Consumers are drawn to these models for their affordability, portability, and compact design - ideal for smaller kitchens and urban households. Manufacturers use high-grade heat-resistant plastic to reduce production costs, making them more accessible to budget-conscious buyers. Their lightweight and aesthetic versatility further boost appeal, particularly among younger homeowners. Their popularity is also supported by the retail sector, with store promotions and high shelf visibility pushing them ahead of metal-bodied alternatives.



U.S. Steam Air Fryer Market accounted for USD 95.5 million in 2024 and remains the leading market in North America. Growth is fueled by a surge in wellness-driven food habits and rising demand for smart kitchen appliances. With a large share of households already equipped with modern cooking tools, American consumers seek compact, oil-free appliances that don't compromise flavor. Support from major retail chains and online platforms ensures wide product availability, helping to drive consumer adoption across all demographics.



Noteworthy companies shaping the Steam Air Fryer Industry include Cuisinart, Midea Group, Tovala, Cosori, Philips, Breville, Ninja, Geepas, Anova, Sharp, Duronic, Ciarra, Secura, Instant Brands, and Gourmia. Leading manufacturers are prioritizing innovation through the integration of advanced steam and air-circulation technologies that support nutrient retention while enhancing taste. Brands are also introducing smart, app-connected features with automated cooking presets to attract tech-savvy consumers.

To boost visibility and adoption, companies are collaborating with retail giants and leveraging influencer marketing. Additionally, product lines are being diversified to include various sizes, styles, and finishes, catering to a wider demographic. Sustainability is another key focus, with more brands incorporating eco-friendly packaging and energy-efficient designs. Targeted promotional campaigns and expansion into high-growth markets further reinforce their competitive edge.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $420 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $639.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional

2.2.2 Product Type

2.2.3 Drawer

2.2.4 Material

2.2.5 Capacity

2.2.6 End use

2.2.7 Distribution Channel

2.3 CXO perspectives: strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier landscape

3.1.2 Profit margin

3.1.3 Value addition at each stage

3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing demand for healthy cooking solutions

3.2.1.2 Rising popularity of multifunctional kitchen appliances

3.2.1.3 Expansion of e-commerce and D2C channels

3.2.1.4 Rising disposable income & urbanization

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Higher price compared to traditional air fryers

3.2.2.2 Low awareness & limited product availability

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Future market trends

3.5 Technology and innovation landscape

3.5.1 Current technological trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Price trends

3.6.1 By region

3.6.2 By product type

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.7.1 Standards and compliance requirements

3.7.2 Regional regulatory frameworks

3.7.3 Certification standards

3.8 Trade statistics

3.8.1 Major importing countries

3.8.2 Major exporting countries

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East Africa

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions

4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Manual steam air fryers

5.3 Digital steam air fryers

5.4 Smart steam air fryers



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Drawer, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Single

6.3 Double



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Material, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Plastic body

7.3 Stainless steel body



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Capacity, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Small (below 3 liters)

8.3 Medium (3-5 liters)

8.4 Large (above 5 liters)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Residential

9.3 Commercial



Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 Online

10.2.1 E-commerce

10.2.2 Brand websites

10.3 Offline

10.3.1 Specialty appliance store

10.3.2 Consumer electronics stores

10.3.3 Supermarkets/hypermarkets



Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2021 - 2034, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

11.1 Key trends

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.6 MEA

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 South Africa



Chapter 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Anova

12.2 Breville

12.3 Ciarra

12.4 Cosori

12.5 Cuisinart

12.6 Duronic

12.7 Geepas

12.8 Gourmia

12.9 Instant Brands

12.10 Midea Group

12.11 Ninja

12.12 Philips

12.13 Secura

12.14 Sharp

12.15 Tovala



