Ship Recycling Market Report 2025 | Key Market Trends Include Growing Demand for Scrap Steel, Automation Via Robotics, and Stricter End-of-life Regulations

The global market for ship recycling was valued at $7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to increase from $9.1 billion in 2025 to reach $13 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2025 through 2030.

Market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for scrap steel, increasing age of the global shipping fleet, stringent ship end-of-life regulations and green ship recycling. Factors restraining the market growth are the low availability of vessels, the growth of global trade, and the health hazards of irresponsible ship recycling.







Technological advances in the ship recycling industry occur slowly. Ship recycling is a labor-intensive sector. There are only a few yards (the majority in Europe) that are shifting towards using technology and automating the shipbreaking process through robotics and other methods.

The major markets of ship recycling - Bangladesh and India - still rely on manual work and employ thousands of workers in the ship recycling process. Other processing activities such as documentation, compliance work, organization coalition and platforms that help communicate information better and more organized are gaining pace in the industry. Companies and platforms like Global Marketing Systems (GMS) and NGO Shipbreaking provide real-time insights into the industry.



Report Scope



The report provides a detailed analysis, both quantitative and qualitative, of the ship recycling market to reflect the latest trends and data. This report focuses on the global ship recycling market from 2024 through 2030. The base year of the analysis is 2024, with 2025 through 2030 serving as the forecast period.

The market is segmented by:

Vessel type: Bulk carriers, container ships, oil tankers, general cargo ships and others.

Bulk carriers, container ships, oil tankers, general cargo ships and others. Vessel size : Below 60,000 DWT, 60,000 DWT to 125,000 DWT, and above 125,000 DWT.

: Below 60,000 DWT, 60,000 DWT to 125,000 DWT, and above 125,000 DWT. Methods: Beaching, dry-docking, alongside/pier-breaking and others.

The report includes:

33 data tables and 49 additional tables

An overview of the global market for ship recycling

In-depth analyses of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the market's size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis on the basis of vessel type, method, size and geographical region

Insight into government initiatives, and detailed descriptions of ship dismantling technologies and new ship recycling methods

Discussion of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, and ESG trends of the market

Identification of companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alang Ship Breaking Yard (India), Chittagong Ship Breaking Yard (Bangladesh), Gadani Ship Breaking Yard (Pakistan), and Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard (Turkey).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Raw Material from Scrapped Ships

Top Dumpers Companies

Ship Decommissioning Process

Stakeholders Involved in the Scrap Process

Trade-War Impact

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Scrap Steel Increasing Age of the Global Shipping Fleet Stringent Ship End-Of-Life Regulations

Market Restraints and Challenges Low Availability of Vessels Growth of Global Trade Health Hazards in Irresponsible Ship Recycling

Market Opportunity Green Ship Recycling



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in the Market

AI in Ship Recycling: Automation in Process

Steel-Cutting Technologies

Ship Recycling Portal

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Market Analysis by Vessel Type General Cargo Ships Bulk Carriers Container Ships Oil Tankers Other Vessels

Market Analysis by Vessel Size Below 60,000 Dwt 60,000 Dwt to 125,000 Dwt Above 125,000 Dwt

Market Analysis by Methods Beaching Dry-Docking Alongside/Pier-Breaking Other Methods

Market Breakdown by Country

Bangladesh India Pakistan Turkey Rest of World (RoW)



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Ship Recycling Industry: ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Ship Recycling Industry

Environmental Issues

Social Issues

Governance Issues

Company Profiles

Alang Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard

Dortel Gemi Sokum

EMR USA Holdings Inc.

KSRM Steel Plant Ltd.

Leela Worldwide Group

Leyal Gemi Sokum

Marine Metals

MRC Port Colborne

OSM Thome

Priya Blue Industries

R.L. Kalthia Ship Breaking Pvt. Ltd.

Salasar Balaji Ship Breakers Pvt. Ltd.

Spot Shipping A.S.

VMS Industries Ltd.

Wirana

