AI DevOps Market 2025-2029: Key Trends and Innovations Set to Propel Market Growth

Key drivers include modern IT complexity, demand for faster software delivery, and AI accessibility

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI DevOps Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI DevOps market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by USD 8.61 billion from 2024 to 2029 with a remarkable CAGR of 26.6%. This market analysis provides a comprehensive view of market size, future forecast, trends, growth drivers, and potential challenges, alongside a vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 key vendors in the industry.

Currently, the AI DevOps market is driven by the rising complexity of modern IT and cloud environments, the necessity for rapid software delivery, and the growing accessibility of generative AI that enhances developer productivity. The analysis integrates primary and secondary data, enriched by insights from prominent industry participants, ensuring precise and insightful market size data, segmented regional analysis, and an in-depth vendor landscape evaluation.

The AI DevOps market is segmented by:

Component:

  • Solutions
  • Services

Deployment:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

Application:

  • Automation Testing and QA
  • Management and Process Optimization (M&PO)
  • Security and Compliance

Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

One of the key factors driving market growth is the proliferation of generative AI assistants throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The convergence of observability, security, and cost data into unified AIOps platforms, along with advancements from proactive prediction to autonomous operations and self-healing systems, will enhance market demand.

The report delves into key areas including:

  • AI DevOps Market Sizing
  • AI DevOps Market Forecast
  • AI DevOps Market Industry Analysis

The in-depth vendor analysis within the report is crafted to aid clients in bolstering their market stance. The report scrutinizes major vendors. Furthermore, this report encompasses upcoming trends and challenges that are set to impact market growth, providing companies with strategic insights to exploit potential growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Atlassian Corp.
  • Chef Software Inc.
  • CloudBees Inc.
  • Datadog Inc.
  • DBmaestro
  • Dynatrace Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Kentik Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • Perforce Software Inc.
  • Rootly
  • ZYMR INC.

