U.S. Hospice Market to Grow at 7.73% CAGR, Reaching USD 49.08 Billion by 2030: How Palliative Care Integration is Revolutionizing Hospice Services in the U.S.

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Hospice Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Hospice Market was valued at USD 31.33 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 49.08 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.73%.

The increasing mortality rate in the U.S. - largely attributed to an aging population and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer and cardiovascular diseases - is expected to significantly elevate demand for hospice services. These services foster informed decision-making through advance care planning and the alignment of treatment with individual preferences, highlighting a shift toward personalized, compassionate end-of-life care.

Key Market Driver

Palliative Care Integration is Driving the Demand of the Market: The integration of palliative care within hospice services is a key factor accelerating market growth. Palliative care focuses on improving the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses by addressing their comprehensive needs - including physical discomfort, emotional stress, and spiritual concerns. When embedded within hospice care, palliative services enhance patient support, extending from pain management and symptom control to psychosocial counseling and spiritual guidance. Early incorporation of palliative care enables patients to experience greater comfort and better health outcomes for a longer duration prior to the final stage of life. This integrated approach also promotes transparent communication among patients, families, and healthcare providers, fostering shared decision-making and reinforcing patient dignity at the end of life.

Key Market Challenge

Ethical Dilemmas: Ethical dilemmas present a significant obstacle in the hospice sector, often arising from the complexities of end-of-life decision-making. These include challenges in balancing adequate pain relief with the risk of over-sedation, determining appropriate timelines for transitioning from curative to palliative care, and making decisions about withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining treatments. Differences in values, beliefs, and expectations among patients, family members, and medical professionals can further complicate these decisions. One particularly contentious issue is the provision or denial of artificial nutrition and hydration, which often invokes deeply personal and ethical concerns. Addressing these dilemmas requires careful consideration, cultural sensitivity, and collaboration among interdisciplinary care teams.

Key Market Trend

Specialized Programs: The hospice industry is evolving to offer more tailored care through specialized programs designed to meet the unique needs of specific patient populations. Pediatric hospice care addresses the medical and emotional requirements of children with terminal illnesses, while perinatal hospice provides guidance and emotional support for families expecting infants with life-limiting conditions. Programs targeting military veterans integrate care strategies that recognize their service and cater to their specific experiences. For patients with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, specialized initiatives offer focused symptom control and caregiver support. Additionally, holistic programs are emerging to incorporate therapies like music, art, and mindfulness, enriching the patient experience. Transition support programs have also gained traction, providing smoother shifts from curative treatment to hospice services and helping families adjust to evolving care priorities.

Key Players Profiled in the U.S. Hospice Market:

Kindred Healthcare Inc. (Knight Health Holdings, Inc.)

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc

Chemed Corporation

Crossroads Hospice LLC

Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care

Accentcare, Inc.

Heart To Heart Hospice

Oklahoma Palliative & Hospice Care

Report Scope

In this report, the United States Hospice Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Hospice Market, By Type:

Routine Home Care

Continuous Home Care

Inpatient Respite Care

General Inpatient Care

Hospice Market, By Location:

Hospice Center

Hospital

Home Hospice Care

Skilled Nursing Facility

Hospice Market, By Diagnosis:

Dementia

Circulatory/Heart

Cancer

Respiratory

Stroke

Chronic Kidney Disease

Others

Hospice Market, By Region:

South

Midwest

West

Northeast

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered United States

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3j3gi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment