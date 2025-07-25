Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicles Market Report 2025: Challenges and Strategies for Commercial Vehicle Operators in MENA to 2030

Dublin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market was valued at USD 29.34 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 48.32 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.67%. The market is witnessing substantial expansion due to increasing demand across logistics, construction, and agriculture sectors.

Rising urbanization and the execution of large-scale infrastructure projects across the region are generating significant opportunities for commercial vehicle deployment. As urban centers grow and supply chains expand, reliable transportation becomes essential, thereby boosting demand for commercial fleets. Additionally, the surge in e-commerce and the need for efficient last-mile delivery are contributing to the growing reliance on commercial vehicles in both rural and urban zones.

Market Driver: Infrastructure Development

The ongoing investment in infrastructure development across the MENA region is a key factor driving the commercial vehicle market. Governments and private developers are allocating substantial budgets to build roads, transportation hubs, and logistics corridors, which increase the requirement for trucks, vans, and buses. These vehicles play a critical role in transporting materials and people across rapidly evolving urban and industrial zones. Enhanced infrastructure improves connectivity and reduces transportation bottlenecks, encouraging businesses to expand their fleets. As trade and industrial activities scale up, demand for commercial vehicles continues to rise in line with the need for efficient, scalable, and sector-specific mobility solutions.

Key Market Challenge: Fluctuating Fuel Prices

The volatility of fuel prices poses a considerable challenge for commercial vehicle fleet operators across the MENA region. Fuel expenses account for a large portion of operating costs, and price fluctuations can negatively impact budgeting, profitability, and pricing strategies. Sudden spikes in fuel prices can lead to increased costs for logistics and transport companies, which may struggle to pass on these increases to customers. For operators managing large fleets, such unpredictability complicates financial planning and discourages long-term investment in vehicle acquisition or upgrades. While alternative fuel solutions are gaining interest, their adoption remains limited due to the high initial investment and infrastructure requirements.

Key Market Trend: Electrification of Commercial Fleets

The trend toward fleet electrification is gaining momentum in the MENA commercial vehicle market as stakeholders focus on sustainability and emissions reduction. Electric commercial vehicles are becoming increasingly attractive due to their lower operating costs and environmental benefits. Governments are introducing incentives and policies to promote clean mobility, while advancements in battery technology have improved vehicle range and cost-efficiency. The growing availability of charging infrastructure is further supporting this transition, especially in urban areas where EVs are well-suited for short to mid-range operations. Fleet owners are gradually adopting electric models to meet regulatory requirements, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and align with ESG goals.

Key Market Players Profiled:

TATA Motors Ltd.

MAN Truck & Bus Middle East FZE

Ashok Leyland (U.A.E) L.L.C

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Scania AB

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ab Volvo

Isuzu Motors International FZE

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

General Motors Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

Electric

Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market, By Application:

Construction

Logistics

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Middle East & North Africa Commercial Vehicle Market, By Country:

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Israel

Morocco

Kuwait

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $29.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Africa, Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eovhcp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment